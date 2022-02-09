Login.gov Design System

This repository contains the code for the Login.gov Design System. The documentation in here includes resources for both how to install locally, but also in various development environments.

Installation (Local)

The following dependencies are required to build the documentation and assets within this repository:

After satisfying the above language dependencies and cloning this repository, install package dependencies:

npm install bundle install

In development, build the documentation site with assets, watch source files for changes, and serve the compiled site at localhost:4000 by running:

npm start

Testing

Linting

Lint JavaScript and Sass files in src/ by running:

npm run lint

This project uses Prettier to format code. When running the lint command above, you may notice errors relating to unexpected code formatting. It's recommended that you install an editor integration to automatically format code on save, but you can also resolve these errors automatically from the command-line by running:

npm run lint -- --fix

Visual regression testing

When a pull request is submitted, a visual regression test will be automatically run to check for any visual changes between the working copy of the branch and the live documentation site. These will be reported as the ci/circleci: visual-regression GitHub status check.

A failure of this status check only indicates that a visual change was detected. Depending on the types of changes being proposed, this may be expected. Anyone with access to the CircleCI dashboard can review the specific changes by following the status check "Details" link and comparing the set of screenshots under the "Artifacts" tab. If the visual changes are acceptable, the pull request can be merged, even if the status check is reported as a failure.

Documentation deploys are performed automatically upon merging to main by Federalist. Federalist performs the following steps:

npm install --production (a no-op, as this package has no production dependencies)

(a no-op, as this package has no production dependencies) npm run federalist

bundle install

bundle exec jekyll build

More information can be found in Federalist’s How Builds Work.

Releases

When you're ready to release a new version of the identity-style-guide package there are just a few steps to take.

Before starting, make sure that all changes intended for release should be merged into the main branch. You will need permissions to publish the package to npm. Check current package owners by running npm owner ls or by consulting the list of admins through the Services and Accounts handbook page. If you do not have access, contact an owner to have access granted or to publish on your behalf.

Check out the latest main branch on your local machine by running git checkout main , followed by git pull . Decide the version number for the new release. The CHANGELOG.md should ideally include all pending changes under an "Unreleased" heading.

should ideally include all pending changes under an "Unreleased" heading. This project uses semantic versioning: breaking changes should bump the major version, backwards-compatible changes should bump the minor version, and bug fixes should bump the patch version. Since the main branch is protected, you will need to bump the version in a new branch and open a pull request. Start by creating a new branch. Example: git checkout -b release-4-3-1 Change the "Unreleased" heading in CHANGELOG.md to the version you decided in Step 3. Commit this change to your new branch. Run npm version to bump the package version, passing one of patch , minor , or major depending on what you had decided in Step 3 for the next version. Example: npm version patch

A new version will be created. This will update package.json and package-lock.json automatically and create a commit. Do a trial publish by running npm publish --dry-run . No need to run any special build steps — the publish script will lint the source JavaScript and Sass files, and clean and re-build all assets before including them in the published package.

Consider: In the files listed, are there any that should or shouldn't be included? Does the version match what you expect? If everything looks alright, continue with publishing by running npm publish . Push your release branch to the GitHub repository and open a pull request. Once approved and merged, create a new release on the GitHub "Releases" page. Use main as the target.

as the target. The release version should match the version just published to npm (for example, v2.1.5 ).

(for example, ). Use the version name as the release title.

Use the release notes to link to any important issues or pull requests that were addressed in the release. You may copy this from CHANGELOG.md .

Usage

Below are various ways to use the Login.gov Design System throughout our various products.

Ruby on Rails (Rails)

The SCSS files natively support asset-path() out-of-the-box for ease of use with the Rails Asset Pipeline. To use with Rails, configure Rails to look for assets in both node_modules and the identity-style-guide module:

Rails.application.config.assets.paths << Rails.root.join( 'node_modules' ) Rails.application.config.assets.paths << Rails.root.join( 'node_modules/identity-style-guide/dist/assets' )

Finally, import the styles into your main stylesheet:

$theme-font-path : 'fonts' ; $theme-image-path : 'img' ; @ import 'identity-style-guide/dist/assets/scss/styles' ;

If you're using Sprockets and precompiling assets you'll need to update your Sprockets manifest to include the images and fonts for production:

Unfortunately, this results in the assets being saved under paths that include everything after the node_modules directory, so a helper method is useful in cleaning up the views:

module AssetsHelper def design_system_asset_path (path) "identity-style-guide/dist/assets/ #{path} " end end

# app/views/foo.html.erb < %= image_tag design_system_asset_path( 'img/us_flag_small.png' ), ... %> # app/views/layouts/application.html.erb < head > ... < %= favicon_link_tag design_system_asset_path( 'img/favicons/favicon.ico' ) %> </ head >

Finally, if you're using Webpacker you'll need to reference the JS files in the default pack:

require ( "identity-style-guide/dist/assets/js/main" )

JavaScript package

If you're already using a JavaScript bundler in your project, you can import specific component implementations from the identity-style-guide package. Most modern bundlers that support dead-code elimination will automatically optimize the bundle size to include only the code necessary in your project.

import { accordion } from 'identity-style-guide' ; accordion.on();

Note that unlike the pre-built JavaScript assets found in the dist/assets directory, importing the package from NPM will not automatically initialize the components on the page or include polyfills necessary to support older browsers. You will have to call the on() method for each component you import.

If you need support for older browsers in your project, it's suggested you import polyfills shipped with the uswds package and import it before any components:

npm install uswds

import 'uswds/src/js/polyfills' ; import { accordion } from 'identity-style-guide' ;

Jekyll

If you’re using Jekyll, a simple plugin can help copy this file during your build process to keep your assets up-to-date. First, add this file to _plugins/ :

module Jekyll module CopyToDestination class CopyGenerator < Generator def generate (site) folders = site.config[ 'copy_to_destination' ] || [] static_files = folders.map do |relative_path| absolute_path = File.join(site.source, relative_path) folder_path = File.dirname(absolute_path) entries = Dir.glob(File.join(absolute_path, '**' , '*' )) files = entries.select { |f| File.file?(f) } files.map do |file| relative_directory = File.dirname(file).sub(folder_path, '' ) filename = File.basename(file) StaticFile.new(site, folder_path, relative_directory, filename) end end .flatten site.static_files.concat(static_files) end end end end

Then, configure it to copy the compiled assets to your site output folder: