This repository contains the code for the Login.gov Design System. The documentation in here includes resources for both how to install locally, but also in various development environments.
The following dependencies are required to build the documentation and assets within this repository:
After satisfying the above language dependencies and cloning this repository, install package dependencies:
npm install
bundle install
In development, build the documentation site with assets, watch source files for changes, and serve the compiled site at localhost:4000 by running:
npm start
Lint JavaScript and Sass files in
src/ by running:
npm run lint
This project uses Prettier to format code. When running the lint command above, you may notice errors relating to unexpected code formatting. It's recommended that you install an editor integration to automatically format code on save, but you can also resolve these errors automatically from the command-line by running:
npm run lint -- --fix
When a pull request is submitted, a visual regression test will be automatically run to check for any visual changes between the working copy of the branch and the live documentation site. These will be reported as the
ci/circleci: visual-regression GitHub status check.
A failure of this status check only indicates that a visual change was detected. Depending on the types of changes being proposed, this may be expected. Anyone with access to the CircleCI dashboard can review the specific changes by following the status check "Details" link and comparing the set of screenshots under the "Artifacts" tab. If the visual changes are acceptable, the pull request can be merged, even if the status check is reported as a failure.
Documentation deploys are performed automatically upon merging to
main by Federalist. Federalist performs the following steps:
npm install --production (a no-op, as this package has no production dependencies)
npm run federalist
bundle install
bundle exec jekyll build
More information can be found in Federalist’s How Builds Work.
When you're ready to release a new version of the
identity-style-guide package there are just a few steps to take.
Before starting, make sure that all changes intended for release should be merged into the
main branch. You will need permissions to publish the package to npm. Check current package owners by running
npm owner ls or by consulting the list of admins through the Services and Accounts handbook page. If you do not have access, contact an owner to have access granted or to publish on your behalf.
git checkout main, followed by
git pull.
CHANGELOG.md should ideally include all pending changes under an "Unreleased" heading.
git checkout -b release-4-3-1
CHANGELOG.md to the version you decided in Step 3. Commit this change to your new branch.
npm version to bump the package version, passing one of
patch,
minor, or
major depending on what you had decided in Step 3 for the next version.
npm version patch
package.json and
package-lock.json automatically and create a commit.
npm publish --dry-run.
npm publish.
main as the target.
npm (for example,
v2.1.5).
CHANGELOG.md.
Below are various ways to use the Login.gov Design System throughout our various products.
The SCSS files natively support
asset-path() out-of-the-box for ease of use with the Rails Asset Pipeline. To use with Rails, configure Rails to look for assets in both
node_modules and the identity-style-guide module:
# config/initializers/assets.rb
Rails.application.config.assets.paths << Rails.root.join('node_modules')
Rails.application.config.assets.paths << Rails.root.join('node_modules/identity-style-guide/dist/assets')
Finally, import the styles into your main stylesheet:
// app/assets/stylesheets/application.css.scss
$theme-font-path: 'fonts';
$theme-image-path: 'img';
@import 'identity-style-guide/dist/assets/scss/styles';
If you're using Sprockets and precompiling assets you'll need to update your Sprockets manifest to include the images and fonts for production:
// app/assets/config/manifest.js
//= link_tree ../../../node_modules/identity-style-guide/dist/assets/img
//= link_tree ../../../node_modules/identity-style-guide/dist/assets/fonts
Unfortunately, this results in the assets being saved under paths that include
everything after the
node_modules directory, so a helper method is useful in
cleaning up the views:
# app/helpers/assets_helper.rb
module AssetsHelper
def design_system_asset_path(path)
"identity-style-guide/dist/assets/#{path}"
end
end
# app/views/foo.html.erb
<%= image_tag design_system_asset_path('img/us_flag_small.png'), ... %>
# app/views/layouts/application.html.erb
<head>
...
<%= favicon_link_tag design_system_asset_path('img/favicons/favicon.ico') %>
</head>
Finally, if you're using Webpacker you'll need to reference the JS files in the default pack:
// app/javascript/packs/application.js
require("identity-style-guide/dist/assets/js/main")
If you're already using a JavaScript bundler in your project, you can import specific component implementations from the
identity-style-guide package. Most modern bundlers that support dead-code elimination will automatically optimize the bundle size to include only the code necessary in your project.
import { accordion } from 'identity-style-guide';
accordion.on();
Note that unlike the pre-built JavaScript assets found in the
dist/assets directory, importing the package from NPM will not automatically initialize the components on the page or include polyfills necessary to support older browsers. You will have to call the
on() method for each component you import.
If you need support for older browsers in your project, it's suggested you import polyfills shipped with the
uswds package and import it before any components:
npm install uswds
import 'uswds/src/js/polyfills';
import { accordion } from 'identity-style-guide';
If you’re using Jekyll, a simple plugin can help copy this file during your build process to keep your assets up-to-date. First, add this file to
_plugins/:
# _plugins/copy_to_destination.rb
module Jekyll
module CopyToDestination
class CopyGenerator < Generator
def generate(site)
folders = site.config['copy_to_destination'] || []
static_files = folders.map do |relative_path|
absolute_path = File.join(site.source, relative_path)
folder_path = File.dirname(absolute_path)
entries = Dir.glob(File.join(absolute_path, '**', '*'))
files = entries.select { |f| File.file?(f) }
files.map do |file|
relative_directory = File.dirname(file).sub(folder_path, '')
filename = File.basename(file)
StaticFile.new(site, folder_path, relative_directory, filename)
end
end.flatten
site.static_files.concat(static_files)
end
end
end
end
Then, configure it to copy the compiled assets to your site output folder:
# _config.yml
copy_to_destination:
- node_modules/identity-style-guide/dist/assets