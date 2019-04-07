An identity object using ES6 proxies. Useful for mocking webpack imports. For instance, you can tell Jest to mock this object as imported CSS modules; then all your className lookups on the imported styles object will be returned as-is.

npm install identity-obj-proxy

Real world example Wait what does that even mean

For a React component like

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import styles from './App.css' ; export default class App extends Component { render() { return ( < div className = {styles.root} > < h1 className = {styles.hello} > Hello, world! </ h1 > </ div > ); } }

we can generate a snapshot as below (notice that the class names get correctly mocked):

exports[ `test App renders correctly 1` ] = ` <div className="root"> <h1 className="hello"> Hello, world! </h1> </div> ` ;

For more information, please take a look at https://github.com/keyanzhang/jest-css-modules-example/ and https://jestjs.io/docs/en/webpack.html.

Requirement

No flag is required for Node.js v6.* ; use node --harmony_proxies flag for v5.* and v4.* .

Example