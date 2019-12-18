openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.4K

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

idempotent-babel-polyfill

npm npm GitHub stars

Import babel-polyfill multiple times

Please ★ this repo if you found it useful ★ ★ ★

Built by Silicon Hills LLC

index

Silicon Hills offers premium Node and React develpoment and support services. Get in touch at nuevesolutions.com.

Features

  • Supports ES6 imports
  • Supports require

Installation

npm install --save idempotent-babel-polyfill

Dependencies

Usage

Implement with ES6 Import

import 'idempotent-babel-polyfill';

Implement with Require

require('idempotent-babel-polyfill');

Implement with Function

import { idempotentBabelPolyfill } from 'idempotent-babel-polyfill';
idempotentBabelPolyfill();

Support

Submit an issue

Contributing

Review the guidelines for contributing

License

MIT License

Jam Risser © 2018

Changelog

Review the changelog

Credits

Support on Liberapay

A ridiculous amount of coffee ☕ ☕ ☕ was consumed in the process of building this project.

Add some fuel if you'd like to keep me going!

Liberapay receiving Liberapay patrons

