Import babel-polyfill multiple times

Installation

npm install --save idempotent-babel-polyfill

Usage

Implement with ES6 Import

import 'idempotent-babel-polyfill' ;

Implement with Require

require ( 'idempotent-babel-polyfill' );

Implement with Function

import { idempotentBabelPolyfill } from 'idempotent-babel-polyfill' ; idempotentBabelPolyfill();

