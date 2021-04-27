The aim behind the Ideal Image Slider is to create a slider which has just the right amount of features, with no bloat and be easy to extend so that more features can be added as "extensions". Here are the ideals and core features I wanted to include:
And, as an example, here are some features that should not be in the core and could be optional extensions:
Ideal Image Slider is written in vanilla JS and has no dependancies.
To install the slider you can either manually download this repository or you can use Bower and run the following command:
bower install ideal-image-slider --save
Next you need to include the CSS file in the
<head> section of your HTML and you need to include the script
before the
</body> tag in your HTML. Note you can optionally include a theme CSS file in the
<head> too.
<html>
<head>
...
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/ideal-image-slider.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/themes/default/default.css">
...
</head>
<body>
...
<script src="/path/to/ideal-image-slider.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
Next you need to set up your slider HTML where you want it to appear in your page. It should look something like this:
<div id="slider">
<img src="img/1.jpg" alt="Minimum required attributes">
<img data-src="img/2.jpg" src="" alt="Use data-src for on-demand loading">
<img data-src="img/3.jpg" data-src-2x="img/3@2x.jpg" src="" alt="Use data-src-2x for HiDPI devices">
<a href="http://example.com"><img data-src="img/4.jpg" src="" alt="Links work too"></a>
...
</div>
There a few things to note about the structure of the images in your slider:
data-src attribute to load your images "on-demand" (i.e. images are not loaded until they are required).
data-src so it is loaded if no JS is detected.
data-src-2x image, it will be used on devices that support HiDPI (such as Apple's retina devices).
Finally you can create your slider by using the following Javascript:
new IdealImageSlider.Slider('#slider');
If you want to tweak the settings or use the slider API it would look more like:
var slider = new IdealImageSlider.Slider({
selector: '#slider',
height: 400, // Required but can be set by CSS
interval: 4000
});
slider.start();
Note: If you don't pass a
height to the Javascript constructor you must set it
in your CSS.
|Setting
|Default Value
|Description
|selector
''
|CSS selector for the slider
|height
'auto'
|Height of the slider. Can be
'auto' (height changes depending on the height of the slide), a fixed px value (e.g.
400) or an aspect ratio (e.g.
'16:9')
|initialHeight
400
|If height is
'auto' or an aspect ratio this is the height of the slider while the first image is loading
|maxHeight
null
|If height is
'auto' or an aspect ratio this is an optional max height in px for the slider (e.g.
800)
|interval
4000
|Time (in ms) to wait before changing to the next slide
|transitionDuration
700
|Duration (in ms) of animated transition
|effect
'slide'
|Transition effect (slide/fade by default)
|disableNav
false
|Toggle the previous/next navigation (also disables touch and keyboard navigation)
|keyboardNav
true
|Toggle keyboard navigation
|previousNavSelector
''
|Selector for custom previous nav element
|nextNavSelector
''
|Selector for custom next nav element
|classes
{...}
|List of classes to be used by slider. Probably shouldn't be changed
Event callback functions can be passed in with the settings. For example:
new IdealImageSlider.Slider({
selector: '#slider',
onStart: function(){
console.log('onStart');
}
});
|Event
|Description
|onInit
|Callback that fires when slider and first image have loaded
|onStart
|Callback that fires when slider has started playing
|onStop
|Callback that fires when slider has stopped playing
|onDestroy
|Callback that fires when slider is destroyed
|beforeChange
|Callback that fires before a slide has changed
|afterChange
|Callback that fires after a slide has changed
To use the API methods you must store the slider object. For example:
var slider = new IdealImageSlider.Slider('#slider');
slider.start();
|Method
|Description
|start()
|Start the slider. Note the slider will automatically be stopped when navigation is used
|stop()
|Stop the slider
|previousSlide()
|Change to the previous slide
|nextSlide()
|Change to the next slide
|gotoSlide(index)
|Change to a specific slide (1 indexed)
|destroy()
|Destroy the slider
|get(attribute)
|Get an attribute value (attributes are mostly used internally)
|set(attribute, value)
|Set an attribute. Can be useful for storing custom data
Ideal Image Slider has been tested on:
So you want to help out? That's awesome. Here is how you can do it:
If you are submitting a pull request please adhere to the existing coding standards used throughout the code and only submit 1 feature/fix per pull request. Pull requests containing multiple changes will be rejected.
Note that if you submit a pull request you are aware that you are contributing to both the free (open source) version and the proprietary (commercial) version of the codebase and that your work may make money for Dev7studios.
Ideal Image Slider was created by Gilbert Pellegrom from Dev7studios. Released under the GPL license.
