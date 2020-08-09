$ idea
A lightweight CLI tool and module for keeping ideas in a safe place quick and easy.
You can install the package globally and use it as command line tool:
# Using npm
npm install --global idea
# Using yarn
yarn global add idea
Then, run
idea --help and see what the CLI tool can do.
$ idea --help
idea help
usage: idea [command] <idea|filter|id>
[command]
create <idea> Creates and saves a new idea. Example: `idea create "Implement something very cool"`
list Lists all ideas. Example: `idea list`
filter <filter> Lists filtered ideas. Example: `idea filter '{"state": "SOLVED"}'`
solve <id> Solves an idea. Example `idea solve 1`
help Prints this help.
Documentation can be found at https://github.com/IonicaBizau/idea
Here is an example how to use this package as library. To install it locally, as library, you can use
npm install idea (or
yarn add idea):
// Dependencies
var Idea = require("idea");
// Initialize the idea object
var idea = new Idea("./ideas.json", err => {
if (err) throw err;
idea.create("Implement something cool.", err => {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
There are few ways to get help:
For full API reference, see the DOCUMENTATION.md file.
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).
However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:
Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀
—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖
—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a
coffee tea. 🍵
—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).
Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below):
1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6
Thanks! ❤️