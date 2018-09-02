IDBWrapper is a cross-browser wrapper for the HTML5 IndexedDB API. While this API is the future of offline storage, it is not very intuitive to use. IDBWrapper is there to provide easy access to IndexedDB's features.
IDBWrapper works on all browsers supporting the IndexedDB API, which are:
Desktop
Chrome, Firefox, Opera 15+, IE 10+, Safari 8+
Mobile
Chrome for Android, Firefox for Android, Opera for Android, IE10 for WP8, iOS 8+
Worker
IDBWrapper runs inside of a worker on following browsers:
Chrome (also on Android), Firefox (also on Android), Opera (also on Android), IE10+ (also on WP8+)
If using in an older browser supporting WebSql along with IndexedDBShim, IndexedDBShim needs to run first.
Note on limited/buggy IndexedDB support:
There are two tutorials to get you up and running:
Part 1: Setup and CRUD operations http://jensarps.de/2011/11/25/working-with-idbwrapper-part-1/
Part 2: Running Queries against the store http://jensarps.de/2012/11/13/working-with-idbwrapper-part-2/
There are some examples to run right in your browser over here: http://jensarps.github.io/IDBWrapper/example/
The source for these examples are in the
example folder of this repository.
For usage instructions, details about mothods for reading and writing data, setting up indexes and running queries, please refer to the Wiki.
There's an API reference over here: http://jensarps.github.io/IDBWrapper/doc/latest/IDBStore.html
For references of older versions, please refer to this index: http://jensarps.github.io/IDBWrapper/doc/
IDBWrapper is also available on cdnjs. You can directly
point a script tag there, or
require() it from there. cdnjs supports http,
https and spdy, so you can just leave the protocol off. The URLs for the
different versions of IDBWrapper can be found here:
https://cdnjs.com/libraries/idbwrapper
If you use NPM as your package manager, you can get it from there, too, by running:
$ npm install idb-wrapper
If you use bower as your package manager, run the following:
$ bower install idbwrapper
If you want to add IDBWrapper to a volo project, just run:
$ volo add idbwrapper
You can git clone the repository, or download a zip file here: https://github.com/jensarps/IDBWrapper/releases