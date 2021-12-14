IndexedDB with usability.

This is a tiny (~1.05k brotli'd) library that mostly mirrors the IndexedDB API, but with small improvements that make a big difference to usability.

Installation

Using npm

npm install idb

Then, assuming you're using a module-compatible system (like webpack, Rollup etc):

import { openDB, deleteDB, wrap, unwrap } from 'idb' ; async function doDatabaseStuff ( ) { const db = await openDB(…); }

Directly in a browser

Using the modules method directly via jsdelivr:

< script type = "module" > import { openDB, deleteDB, wrap, unwrap } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/idb@7/+esm' ; async function doDatabaseStuff ( ) { const db = await openDB(…); } </ script >

Using external script reference

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/idb@7/build/umd.js" > </ script > < script > async function doDatabaseStuff ( ) { const db = await idb.openDB(…); } </ script >

A global, idb , will be created, containing all exports of the module version.

Changes

Browser support

This library targets modern browsers, as in Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and other browsers that use those engines, such as Edge. IE is not supported.

If you want to target much older versions of those browsers, you can transpile the library using something like Babel. You can't transpile the library for IE, as it relies on a proper implementation of JavaScript proxies.

API

openDB

This method opens a database, and returns a promise for an enhanced IDBDatabase .

const db = await openDB(name, version, { upgrade(db, oldVersion, newVersion, transaction) { }, blocked() { }, blocking() { }, terminated() { }, });

name : Name of the database.

: Name of the database. version (optional): Schema version, or undefined to open the current version.

(optional): Schema version, or to open the current version. upgrade (optional): Called if this version of the database has never been opened before. Use it to specify the schema for the database. This is similar to the upgradeneeded event in plain IndexedDB. db : An enhanced IDBDatabase . oldVersion : Last version of the database opened by the user. newVersion : Whatever new version you provided. transaction : An enhanced transaction for this upgrade. This is useful if you need to get data from other stores as part of a migration.

(optional): Called if this version of the database has never been opened before. Use it to specify the schema for the database. This is similar to the event in plain IndexedDB. blocked (optional): Called if there are older versions of the database open on the origin, so this version cannot open. This is similar to the blocked event in plain IndexedDB.

(optional): Called if there are older versions of the database open on the origin, so this version cannot open. This is similar to the event in plain IndexedDB. blocking (optional): Called if this connection is blocking a future version of the database from opening. This is similar to the versionchange event in plain IndexedDB.

(optional): Called if this connection is blocking a future version of the database from opening. This is similar to the event in plain IndexedDB. terminated (optional): Called if the browser abnormally terminates the connection, but not on regular closures like calling db.close() . This is similar to the close event in plain IndexedDB.

deleteDB

Deletes a database.

await deleteDB(name, { blocked() { }, });

name : Name of the database.

: Name of the database. blocked (optional): Called if the database already exists and there are open connections that don’t close in response to a versionchange event, the request will be blocked until they all close.

unwrap

Takes an enhanced IndexedDB object and returns the plain unmodified one.

const unwrapped = unwrap(wrapped);

This is useful if, for some reason, you want to drop back into plain IndexedDB. Promises will also be converted back into IDBRequest objects.

wrap

Takes an IDB object and returns a version enhanced by this library.

const wrapped = wrap(unwrapped);

This is useful if some third party code gives you an IDBDatabase object and you want it to have the features of this library.

This doesn't work with IDBCursor , due to missing primitives. Also, if you wrap an IDBTransaction , tx.store and tx.objectStoreNames won't work in Edge. To avoid these issues, wrap the IDBDatabase object, and use the wrapped object to create a new transaction.

General enhancements

Once you've opened the database the API is the same as IndexedDB, except for a few changes to make things easier.

Firstly, any method that usually returns an IDBRequest object will now return a promise for the result.

const store = db.transaction(storeName).objectStore(storeName); const value = await store.get(key);

Promises & throwing

The library turns all IDBRequest objects into promises, but it doesn't know in advance which methods may return promises.

As a result, methods such as store.put may throw instead of returning a promise.

If you're using async functions, there's no observable difference.

Transaction lifetime

TL;DR: Do not await other things between the start and end of your transaction, otherwise the transaction will close before you're done.

An IDB transaction auto-closes if it doesn't have anything left do once microtasks have been processed. As a result, this works fine:

const tx = db.transaction( 'keyval' , 'readwrite' ); const store = tx.objectStore( 'keyval' ); const val = ( await store.get( 'counter' )) || 0 ; await store.put(val + 1 , 'counter' ); await tx.done;

But this doesn't:

const tx = db.transaction( 'keyval' , 'readwrite' ); const store = tx.objectStore( 'keyval' ); const val = ( await store.get( 'counter' )) || 0 ; const newVal = await fetch( '/increment?val=' + val); await store.put(newVal, 'counter' ); await tx.done;

In this case, the transaction closes while the browser is fetching, so store.put fails.

IDBDatabase enhancements

Shortcuts to get/set from an object store

It's common to create a transaction for a single action, so helper methods are included for this:

const value = await db.get(storeName, key); await db.put(storeName, value, key);

The shortcuts are: get , getKey , getAll , getAllKeys , count , put , add , delete , and clear . Each method takes a storeName argument, the name of the object store, and the rest of the arguments are the same as the equivalent IDBObjectStore method.

Shortcuts to get from an index

The shortcuts are: getFromIndex , getKeyFromIndex , getAllFromIndex , getAllKeysFromIndex , and countFromIndex .

const value = await db.getFromIndex(storeName, indexName, key);

Each method takes storeName and indexName arguments, followed by the rest of the arguments from the equivalent IDBIndex method.

IDBTransaction enhancements

If a transaction involves a single store, the store property will reference that store.

const tx = db.transaction( 'whatever' ); const store = tx.store;

If a transaction involves multiple stores, tx.store is undefined, you need to use tx.objectStore(storeName) to get the stores.

Transactions have a .done promise which resolves when the transaction completes successfully, and otherwise rejects with the transaction error.

const tx = db.transaction(storeName, 'readwrite' ); await Promise .all([ tx.store.put( 'bar' , 'foo' ), tx.store.put( 'world' , 'hello' ), tx.done, ]);

If you're writing to the database, tx.done is the signal that everything was successfully committed to the database. However, it's still beneficial to await the individual operations, as you'll see the error that caused the transaction to fail.

IDBCursor enhancements

Cursor advance methods ( advance , continue , continuePrimaryKey ) return a promise for the cursor, or null if there are no further values to provide.

let cursor = await db.transaction(storeName).store.openCursor(); while (cursor) { console .log(cursor.key, cursor.value); cursor = await cursor.continue(); }

Async iterators

Async iterator support isn't included by default (Edge doesn't support them). To include them, import idb/with-async-ittr instead of idb (this increases the library size to ~1.28k brotli'd):

import { openDB } from 'idb/with-async-ittr' ;

Or https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/idb@7/build/umd-with-async-ittr.js if you're using the non-module version.

Now you can iterate over stores, indexes, and cursors:

const tx = db.transaction(storeName); for await ( const cursor of tx.store) { }

Each yielded object is an IDBCursor . You can optionally use the advance methods to skip items (within an async iterator they return void):

const tx = db.transaction(storeName); for await ( const cursor of tx.store) { console .log(cursor.value); cursor.advance( 2 ); }

If you don't manually advance the cursor, cursor.continue() is called for you.

Stores and indexes also have an iterate method which has the same signature as openCursor , but returns an async iterator:

const index = db.transaction( 'books' ).store.index( 'author' ); for await ( const cursor of index.iterate( 'Douglas Adams' )) { console .log(cursor.value); }

Examples

Keyval store

This is very similar to localStorage , but async. If this is all you need, you may be interested in idb-keyval. You can always upgrade to this library later.

import { openDB } from 'idb' ; const dbPromise = openDB( 'keyval-store' , 1 , { upgrade(db) { db.createObjectStore( 'keyval' ); }, }); export async function get ( key ) { return ( await dbPromise).get( 'keyval' , key); }; export async function set ( key, val ) { return ( await dbPromise).put( 'keyval' , val, key); }; export async function del ( key ) { return ( await dbPromise).delete( 'keyval' , key); }; export async function clear ( ) { return ( await dbPromise).clear( 'keyval' ); }; export async function keys ( ) { return ( await dbPromise).getAllKeys( 'keyval' ); };

Article store

import { openDB } from 'idb/with-async-ittr.js' ; async function demo ( ) { const db = await openDB( 'Articles' , 1 , { upgrade(db) { const store = db.createObjectStore( 'articles' , { keyPath : 'id' , autoIncrement : true , }); store.createIndex( 'date' , 'date' ); }, }); await db.add( 'articles' , { title : 'Article 1' , date : new Date ( '2019-01-01' ), body : '…' , }); { const tx = db.transaction( 'articles' , 'readwrite' ); await Promise .all([ tx.store.add({ title : 'Article 2' , date : new Date ( '2019-01-01' ), body : '…' , }), tx.store.add({ title : 'Article 3' , date : new Date ( '2019-01-02' ), body : '…' , }), tx.done, ]); } console .log( await db.getAllFromIndex( 'articles' , 'date' )); { const tx = db.transaction( 'articles' , 'readwrite' ); const index = tx.store.index( 'date' ); for await ( const cursor of index.iterate( new Date ( '2019-01-01' ))) { const article = { ...cursor.value }; article.body += ' And, happy new year!' ; cursor.update(article); } await tx.done; } }

TypeScript

This library is fully typed, and you can improve things by providing types for your database:

import { openDB, DBSchema } from 'idb' ; interface MyDB extends DBSchema { 'favourite-number' : { key: string ; value: number ; }; products: { value: { name: string ; price: number ; productCode: string ; }; key: string ; indexes: { 'by-price' : number }; }; } async function demo ( ) { const db = await openDB<MyDB>( 'my-db' , 1 , { upgrade(db) { db.createObjectStore( 'favourite-number' ); const productStore = db.createObjectStore( 'products' , { keyPath: 'productCode' , }); productStore.createIndex( 'by-price' , 'price' ); }, }); await db.put( 'favourite-number' , 7 , 'Jen' ); await db.put( 'favourite-number' , 'Twelve' , 'Jake' ); }

To define types for your database, extend DBSchema with an interface where the keys are the names of your object stores.

For each value, provide an object where value is the type of values within the store, and key is the type of keys within the store.

Optionally, indexes can contain a map of index names, to the type of key within that index.

Provide this interface when calling openDB , and from then on your database will be strongly typed. This also allows your IDE to autocomplete the names of stores and indexes.

Opting out of types

If you call openDB without providing types, your database will use basic types. However, sometimes you'll need to interact with stores that aren't in your schema, perhaps during upgrades. In that case you can cast.

Let's say we were renaming the 'favourite-number' store to 'fave-nums':

import { openDB, DBSchema, IDBPDatabase } from 'idb' ; interface MyDBV1 extends DBSchema { 'favourite-number' : { key: string ; value: number }; } interface MyDBV2 extends DBSchema { 'fave-num' : { key: string ; value: number }; } const db = await openDB<MyDBV2>( 'my-db' , 2 , { async upgrade(db, oldVersion) { const v1Db = db as unknown as IDBPDatabase<MyDBV1>; if (oldVersion < 1 ) { v1Db.createObjectStore( 'favourite-number' ); } if (oldVersion < 2 ) { const store = v1Db.createObjectStore( 'favourite-number' ); store.name = 'fave-num' ; } }, });

You can also cast to a typeless database by omitting the type, eg db as IDBPDatabase .

Note: Types like IDBPDatabase are used by TypeScript only. The implementation uses proxies under the hood.

Developing

npm run dev

This will also perform type testing.