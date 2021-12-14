This is a tiny (~1.05k brotli'd) library that mostly mirrors the IndexedDB API, but with small improvements that make a big difference to usability.
npm install idb
Then, assuming you're using a module-compatible system (like webpack, Rollup etc):
import { openDB, deleteDB, wrap, unwrap } from 'idb';
async function doDatabaseStuff() {
const db = await openDB(…);
}
<script type="module">
import { openDB, deleteDB, wrap, unwrap } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/idb@7/+esm';
async function doDatabaseStuff() {
const db = await openDB(…);
}
</script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/idb@7/build/umd.js"></script>
<script>
async function doDatabaseStuff() {
const db = await idb.openDB(…);
}
</script>
A global,
idb, will be created, containing all exports of the module version.
See details of (potentially) breaking changes.
This library targets modern browsers, as in Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and other browsers that use those engines, such as Edge. IE is not supported.
If you want to target much older versions of those browsers, you can transpile the library using something like Babel. You can't transpile the library for IE, as it relies on a proper implementation of JavaScript proxies.
openDB
This method opens a database, and returns a promise for an enhanced
IDBDatabase.
const db = await openDB(name, version, {
upgrade(db, oldVersion, newVersion, transaction) {
// …
},
blocked() {
// …
},
blocking() {
// …
},
terminated() {
// …
},
});
name: Name of the database.
version (optional): Schema version, or
undefined to open the current version.
upgrade (optional): Called if this version of the database has never been opened before. Use it to specify the schema for the database. This is similar to the
upgradeneeded event in plain IndexedDB.
db: An enhanced
IDBDatabase.
oldVersion: Last version of the database opened by the user.
newVersion: Whatever new version you provided.
transaction: An enhanced transaction for this upgrade. This is useful if you need to get data from other stores as part of a migration.
blocked (optional): Called if there are older versions of the database open on the origin, so this version cannot open. This is similar to the
blocked event in plain IndexedDB.
blocking (optional): Called if this connection is blocking a future version of the database from opening. This is similar to the
versionchange event in plain IndexedDB.
terminated (optional): Called if the browser abnormally terminates the connection, but not on regular closures like calling
db.close(). This is similar to the
close event in plain IndexedDB.
deleteDB
Deletes a database.
await deleteDB(name, {
blocked() {
// …
},
});
name: Name of the database.
blocked (optional): Called if the database already exists and there are open connections that don’t close in response to a versionchange event, the request will be blocked until they all close.
unwrap
Takes an enhanced IndexedDB object and returns the plain unmodified one.
const unwrapped = unwrap(wrapped);
This is useful if, for some reason, you want to drop back into plain IndexedDB. Promises will also be converted back into
IDBRequest objects.
wrap
Takes an IDB object and returns a version enhanced by this library.
const wrapped = wrap(unwrapped);
This is useful if some third party code gives you an
IDBDatabase object and you want it to have the features of this library.
This doesn't work with
IDBCursor, due to missing primitives. Also, if you wrap an
IDBTransaction,
tx.store and
tx.objectStoreNames won't work in Edge. To avoid these issues, wrap the
IDBDatabase object, and use the wrapped object to create a new transaction.
Once you've opened the database the API is the same as IndexedDB, except for a few changes to make things easier.
Firstly, any method that usually returns an
IDBRequest object will now return a promise for the result.
const store = db.transaction(storeName).objectStore(storeName);
const value = await store.get(key);
The library turns all
IDBRequest objects into promises, but it doesn't know in advance which methods may return promises.
As a result, methods such as
store.put may throw instead of returning a promise.
If you're using async functions, there's no observable difference.
TL;DR: Do not
await other things between the start and end of your transaction, otherwise the transaction will close before you're done.
An IDB transaction auto-closes if it doesn't have anything left do once microtasks have been processed. As a result, this works fine:
const tx = db.transaction('keyval', 'readwrite');
const store = tx.objectStore('keyval');
const val = (await store.get('counter')) || 0;
await store.put(val + 1, 'counter');
await tx.done;
But this doesn't:
const tx = db.transaction('keyval', 'readwrite');
const store = tx.objectStore('keyval');
const val = (await store.get('counter')) || 0;
// This is where things go wrong:
const newVal = await fetch('/increment?val=' + val);
// And this throws an error:
await store.put(newVal, 'counter');
await tx.done;
In this case, the transaction closes while the browser is fetching, so
store.put fails.
IDBDatabase enhancements
It's common to create a transaction for a single action, so helper methods are included for this:
// Get a value from a store:
const value = await db.get(storeName, key);
// Set a value in a store:
await db.put(storeName, value, key);
The shortcuts are:
get,
getKey,
getAll,
getAllKeys,
count,
put,
add,
delete, and
clear. Each method takes a
storeName argument, the name of the object store, and the rest of the arguments are the same as the equivalent
IDBObjectStore method.
The shortcuts are:
getFromIndex,
getKeyFromIndex,
getAllFromIndex,
getAllKeysFromIndex, and
countFromIndex.
// Get a value from an index:
const value = await db.getFromIndex(storeName, indexName, key);
Each method takes
storeName and
indexName arguments, followed by the rest of the arguments from the equivalent
IDBIndex method.
IDBTransaction enhancements
tx.store
If a transaction involves a single store, the
store property will reference that store.
const tx = db.transaction('whatever');
const store = tx.store;
If a transaction involves multiple stores,
tx.store is undefined, you need to use
tx.objectStore(storeName) to get the stores.
tx.done
Transactions have a
.done promise which resolves when the transaction completes successfully, and otherwise rejects with the transaction error.
const tx = db.transaction(storeName, 'readwrite');
await Promise.all([
tx.store.put('bar', 'foo'),
tx.store.put('world', 'hello'),
tx.done,
]);
If you're writing to the database,
tx.done is the signal that everything was successfully committed to the database. However, it's still beneficial to await the individual operations, as you'll see the error that caused the transaction to fail.
IDBCursor enhancements
Cursor advance methods (
advance,
continue,
continuePrimaryKey) return a promise for the cursor, or null if there are no further values to provide.
let cursor = await db.transaction(storeName).store.openCursor();
while (cursor) {
console.log(cursor.key, cursor.value);
cursor = await cursor.continue();
}
Async iterator support isn't included by default (Edge doesn't support them). To include them, import
idb/with-async-ittr instead of
idb (this increases the library size to ~1.28k brotli'd):
import { openDB } from 'idb/with-async-ittr';
Or
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/idb@7/build/umd-with-async-ittr.js if you're using the non-module version.
Now you can iterate over stores, indexes, and cursors:
const tx = db.transaction(storeName);
for await (const cursor of tx.store) {
// …
}
Each yielded object is an
IDBCursor. You can optionally use the advance methods to skip items (within an async iterator they return void):
const tx = db.transaction(storeName);
for await (const cursor of tx.store) {
console.log(cursor.value);
// Skip the next item
cursor.advance(2);
}
If you don't manually advance the cursor,
cursor.continue() is called for you.
Stores and indexes also have an
iterate method which has the same signature as
openCursor, but returns an async iterator:
const index = db.transaction('books').store.index('author');
for await (const cursor of index.iterate('Douglas Adams')) {
console.log(cursor.value);
}
This is very similar to
localStorage, but async. If this is all you need, you may be interested in idb-keyval. You can always upgrade to this library later.
import { openDB } from 'idb';
const dbPromise = openDB('keyval-store', 1, {
upgrade(db) {
db.createObjectStore('keyval');
},
});
export async function get(key) {
return (await dbPromise).get('keyval', key);
};
export async function set(key, val) {
return (await dbPromise).put('keyval', val, key);
};
export async function del(key) {
return (await dbPromise).delete('keyval', key);
};
export async function clear() {
return (await dbPromise).clear('keyval');
};
export async function keys() {
return (await dbPromise).getAllKeys('keyval');
};
import { openDB } from 'idb/with-async-ittr.js';
async function demo() {
const db = await openDB('Articles', 1, {
upgrade(db) {
// Create a store of objects
const store = db.createObjectStore('articles', {
// The 'id' property of the object will be the key.
keyPath: 'id',
// If it isn't explicitly set, create a value by auto incrementing.
autoIncrement: true,
});
// Create an index on the 'date' property of the objects.
store.createIndex('date', 'date');
},
});
// Add an article:
await db.add('articles', {
title: 'Article 1',
date: new Date('2019-01-01'),
body: '…',
});
// Add multiple articles in one transaction:
{
const tx = db.transaction('articles', 'readwrite');
await Promise.all([
tx.store.add({
title: 'Article 2',
date: new Date('2019-01-01'),
body: '…',
}),
tx.store.add({
title: 'Article 3',
date: new Date('2019-01-02'),
body: '…',
}),
tx.done,
]);
}
// Get all the articles in date order:
console.log(await db.getAllFromIndex('articles', 'date'));
// Add 'And, happy new year!' to all articles on 2019-01-01:
{
const tx = db.transaction('articles', 'readwrite');
const index = tx.store.index('date');
for await (const cursor of index.iterate(new Date('2019-01-01'))) {
const article = { ...cursor.value };
article.body += ' And, happy new year!';
cursor.update(article);
}
await tx.done;
}
}
This library is fully typed, and you can improve things by providing types for your database:
import { openDB, DBSchema } from 'idb';
interface MyDB extends DBSchema {
'favourite-number': {
key: string;
value: number;
};
products: {
value: {
name: string;
price: number;
productCode: string;
};
key: string;
indexes: { 'by-price': number };
};
}
async function demo() {
const db = await openDB<MyDB>('my-db', 1, {
upgrade(db) {
db.createObjectStore('favourite-number');
const productStore = db.createObjectStore('products', {
keyPath: 'productCode',
});
productStore.createIndex('by-price', 'price');
},
});
// This works
await db.put('favourite-number', 7, 'Jen');
// This fails at compile time, as the 'favourite-number' store expects a number.
await db.put('favourite-number', 'Twelve', 'Jake');
}
To define types for your database, extend
DBSchema with an interface where the keys are the names of your object stores.
For each value, provide an object where
value is the type of values within the store, and
key is the type of keys within the store.
Optionally,
indexes can contain a map of index names, to the type of key within that index.
Provide this interface when calling
openDB, and from then on your database will be strongly typed. This also allows your IDE to autocomplete the names of stores and indexes.
If you call
openDB without providing types, your database will use basic types. However, sometimes you'll need to interact with stores that aren't in your schema, perhaps during upgrades. In that case you can cast.
Let's say we were renaming the 'favourite-number' store to 'fave-nums':
import { openDB, DBSchema, IDBPDatabase } from 'idb';
interface MyDBV1 extends DBSchema {
'favourite-number': { key: string; value: number };
}
interface MyDBV2 extends DBSchema {
'fave-num': { key: string; value: number };
}
const db = await openDB<MyDBV2>('my-db', 2, {
async upgrade(db, oldVersion) {
// Cast a reference of the database to the old schema.
const v1Db = db as unknown as IDBPDatabase<MyDBV1>;
if (oldVersion < 1) {
v1Db.createObjectStore('favourite-number');
}
if (oldVersion < 2) {
const store = v1Db.createObjectStore('favourite-number');
store.name = 'fave-num';
}
},
});
You can also cast to a typeless database by omitting the type, eg
db as IDBPDatabase.
Note: Types like
IDBPDatabase are used by TypeScript only. The implementation uses proxies under the hood.
npm run dev
This will also perform type testing.
To test, navigate to
build/test/ in a browser. You'll need to set up a basic web server for this.