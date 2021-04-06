Generate 128-bit unique identifiers for various specifications. In particular:
const {
Ulid,
UlidMonotonic,
Uuid,
Uuid1,
Uuid4,
Uuid6,
UuidNil,
idCompare,
idEqual,
} = require('id128');
// Id factories
[
Ulid,
UlidMonotonic,
Uuid1,
Uuid4,
Uuid6,
UuidNil,
].forEach((IdType) => {
// Identify the factory
console.log(IdType.name);
// Generate a new id
const id = IdType.generate();
// Get the smallest valid id
const min = IdType.MIN();
// Get the largest valid id
const max = IdType.MAX();
// Type-check the id
console.log(id instanceof IdType.type)
// Compare ids
console.log(id.equal(id));
console.log(! id.equal(min));
console.log(! id.equal(max));
console.log(id.compare(min) === 1);
console.log(id.compare(id) === 0);
console.log(id.compare(max) === -1);
// Encode the id in its canonical form
const canonical = id.toCanonical();
console.log(canonical);
// Encode the id for efficient db storage
const raw = id.toRaw();
console.log(raw);
// Verify a canonically formatted id
console.log(IdType.isCanonical(canonical));
// Decode a valid canonically formatted id
console.log(id.equal(IdType.fromCanonical(canonical)));
// Decode a canonically formatted id, skipping validation
console.log(id.equal(IdType.fromCanonicalTrusted(canonical)));
// Verify a raw formatted id
console.log(IdType.isRaw(raw));
// Decode a valid raw formatted id
console.log(id.equal(IdType.fromRaw(raw)));
// Decode a raw formatted id, skipping validation
console.log(id.equal(IdType.fromRawTrusted(raw)));
});
// Uuid Factory
[0, 1, 4, 6].forEach((version) => {
// Generate a new id
const id = Uuid.generate({ version });
// Get the smallest valid id
const min = Uuid.MIN({ version });
// Get the largest valid id
const max = Uuid.MAX({ version });
// Type-check the id
console.log(id instanceof Uuid.type)
// Encode the id in its canonical form
const canonical = id.toCanonical();
console.log(canonical);
// Encode the id for efficient db storage
const raw = id.toRaw();
console.log(raw);
// Decode a valid canonically formatted id
console.log(id.equal(Uuid.fromCanonical(canonical)));
// Decode a canonically formatted id, skipping validation
console.log(id.equal(Uuid.fromCanonicalTrusted(canonical)));
// Decode a valid raw formatted id
console.log(id.equal(Uuid.fromRaw(raw)));
// Decode a raw formatted id, skipping validation
console.log(id.equal(Uuid.fromRawTrusted(raw)));
});
// Static Utilities
// Equate arbitrary ids
console.log(idEqual(Ulid.generate(), Uuid4.generate()))
// Compare arbitrary ids
console.log(idCompare(Ulid.generate(), Uuid4.generate()))
Return the name of the generated id type.
Return the type of the generated id instances for type-checking
with the
instanceof operator.
Return a new id instance without validating the bytes.
Return a new id instance.
Return the id instance with the smallest valid value.
Return the id instance with the largest valid value.
Decode an id from its canonical representation.
Throw
InvalidEncoding if the string is undecodable.
Decode an id from its canonical representation. Skip validation and assume the input is decodable.
Decode an id from its raw representation.
Throw
InvalidEncoding if the string is undecodable.
Decode an id from its raw representation. Skip validation and assume the input is decodable.
Encode the given id in the canonical form.
Throw
InvalidBytes if the id is not 128-bit conformant.
Encode the given id in the raw form.
Throw
InvalidBytes if the id is not 128-bit conformant.
Verify if a string is a valid canonical encoding.
Verify if a string is a valid raw encoding.
Return the actual byte array representing the id.
Return a new instance of the id with the same bit signature.
Determine how this id is ordered against another.
Determine if this id has the same bytes as another.
Encode this id in its canonical form.
Encode this id in its raw form.
Determine if the left id is
less than | equal to | greater than
the right id using lexicographical byte order.
Determine if 2 ids have the same byte value.
const { Ulid } = require('id128');
Ulid, as specified, has some nice properties:
It is useful when you need a distributed domain unique id.
Return a Date object for the epoch milliseconds encoded in the id.
Return a new id instance. Set any argument to
null or
undefined to trigger
its default behavior.
time defaults to the current time. It can be given either as a
Date object
or epoch milliseconds (milliseconds since January 1st, 1970).
Throw
InvalidEpoch for times before the epoch or after approximately August 2nd, 10889.
This is provided mostly for unit tests.
Format
tttt tttt tttt rrrr rrrr rrrr rrrr rrrr where:
t is 4 bits of time
r is 4 bits of random
const { UlidMonotonic } = require('id128');
UlidMonotonic is inspired by the specification:
It is useful when you need to guarantee a process unique id.
Return a Date object for the epoch milliseconds encoded in the id.
Return a new id instance. Set any argument to
null or
undefined to trigger
its default behavior.
time defaults to the current time. It can be given either as a
Date object
or epoch milliseconds (milliseconds since January 1st, 1970). Extra caution is
required since setting a future time and subsequently calling
generate
guarantees usage of the clock sequence.
Throw
InvalidEpoch for times before the epoch or after approximately August 2nd, 10889.
Throw
ClockSequenceOverflow when the clock sequence is exhausted.
This is provided mostly for unit tests.
Return the clock sequence to its starting position. This is provided mostly for unit tests.
Format
tttt tttt tttt cccc rrrr rrrr rrrr rrrr where:
t is 4 bits of time
c is 4 bits of random-seeded clock sequence
r is 4 bits of random
More specifically, the clock sequence is a counter. When the first id for a new timestamp is generated, the clock sequence is seeded with random bits and the left-most clock sequence bit is set to 0, reserving 2^15 clock ticks. Whenever a time from the past seeds the generator, the previous id's time and clock sequence are used instead, with the clock sequence incremented by 1. This guarantees strict local monotonicity and preserves lexical ordering and general randomness.
Without a seeded time, UlidMonotonic is unlikely to exceed the clock sequence (the clock sequence supports generating a new id every 31 nanoseconds). However, in the unlikely event of an overflow, id generation is aborted.
const { Uuid1 } = require('id128');
Uuid1 implements the RFC 4122 time specification:
While this mostly adheres to the spec, there are a few nuances in the handling of time. Instead of encoding time as 100-nanoseconds since the Gregorian epoch, 48 bits encode milliseconds since the Gregorian epoch time and 12 bits count past time collisions, resetting whenever given a new future time. There are a few benefits:
Return the clock sequence encoded in the id.
Return the number of prior ids generated while time stood still.
Return the MAC address encoded in the id.
Return a Date object for the epoch milliseconds encoded in the id.
Return the variant as encoded in the id. Should be 1.
Return the version as encoded in the id. Should be 1.
Return a new id instance. Set any argument to
null or
undefined to trigger
its default behavior.
time defaults to the current time. It can be given either as a
Date object
or Gregorian milliseconds (milliseconds since October 15th, 1582). Extra caution
is required since setting a future time and subsequently calling
generate
guarantees usage of the hi-res counter and clock sequence.
Throw
InvalidEpoch for times before the Gregorian epoch or after approximately May 17, 10502.
This is provided mostly for unit tests.
node defaults to the MAC address, or a random multicast address when the MAC
address is unavailable. It can be given as an array of 6 bytes.
Return the hi-res counter to its starting position and generate a new random clock sequence seed. This is provided mostly for unit tests.
Format
llll lnnn mmmm vhhh tccc aaaa aaaa aaaa where:
l is 4 bits of low millisecond time
n is 4 bits of hi-res time
m is 4 bits of mid millisecond time
v is 4 bits of the version
h is 4 bits of high millisecond time
t is 2 bits of the variant followed by 2 bits of the clock sequence
c is 4 bits of the clock sequence
a is 4 bits of the machine address
const { Uuid4 } = require('id128');
Uuid4 implements the RFC 4122 random uuid specification:
It is useful when you need a well-supported globally unique id.
Return the variant as encoded in the id. Should be 1.
Return the version as encoded in the id. Should be 4.
Format
rrrr rrrr rrrr vrrr trrr rrrr rrrr rrrr where:
r is 4 bits of random
v is 4 bits of the version
t is 2 bits of the variant followed by 2 bits of random
const { Uuid6 } = require('id128');
Uuid6 implements this controversial blog post:
This is essentially the same implementation as Uuid1, however the time bits are arranged in lexicographical order. If you're looking for a spacial UUID that is optimized for clustered indices, consider Uuid6 as a viable option.
Return the clock sequence encoded in the id.
Return the number of prior ids generated while time stood still.
Return the MAC address encoded in the id.
Return a Date object for the epoch milliseconds encoded in the id.
Return the variant as encoded in the id. Should be 1.
Return the version as encoded in the id. Should be 6.
Return a new id instance. Set any argument to
null or
undefined to trigger
its default behavior.
time defaults to the current time. It can be given either as a
Date object
or Gregorian milliseconds (milliseconds since October 15th, 1582). Extra caution
is required since setting a future time and subsequently calling
generate
guarantees usage of the hi-res counter and clock sequence.
Throw
InvalidEpoch for times before the Gregorian epoch or after approximately May 17, 10502.
This is provided mostly for unit tests.
node defaults to the MAC address, or a random multicast address when the MAC
address is unavailable. It can be given as an array of 6 bytes.
Return the hi-res counter to its starting position and generate a new random clock sequence seed. This is provided mostly for unit tests.
Format
mmmm mmmm mmmm vnnn tccc aaaa aaaa aaaa where:
m is 4 bits of millisecond time
v is 4 bits of the version
n is 4 bits of hi-res time
t is 2 bits of the variant followed by 2 bits of the clock sequence
c is 4 bits of the clock sequence
a is 4 bits of the machine address
const { UuidNil } = require('id128');
UuidNil implements the RFC 4122 nil uuid specification:
It is useful as placeholder for other 128-bit ids.
Return the variant as encoded in the id. Should be 0.
Return the version as encoded in the id. Should be 0.
Format
0000 0000 0000 v000 t000 0000 0000 0000 where:
0 is 4 bits of 0
v is 4 bits of the version (also 0)
t is 2 bits of the variant (also 0) followed by 2 bits of 0
const { Uuid } = require('id128');
Uuid is a factory for generating and decoding UUIDs when the version is unknown until runtime. If the version is supported, it will produce UUIDs of the appropriate type. In exchange for the runtime flexibility, there is a necessary performance degradation. It is recommended to use this for decoding data from uncontrolled sources rather than generating new ids.
Uuid supports all the same methods as the other ID factories. All modifications to typical behavior are noted below.
Return the factories of all the supported ids.
Return a new versioned id instance without validating the bytes. Return a Uuid if an appropriate version does not exist.
Return a new versioned id instance. All additional arguments are passed through
to the associated version.
Throw
UnsupportedVersion if no associated version exists.
Return the versioned id instance with the smallest valid value.
Throw
UnsupportedVersion if no associated version exists.
Return the versioned id instance with the largest valid value.
Throw
UnsupportedVersion if no associated version exists.
Decode a versioned id from its canonical representation.
Return a Uuid if an appropriate version does not exist.
Throw
InvalidEncoding if the string is undecodable.
Decode a versioned id from its canonical representation. Return a Uuid if an appropriate version does not exist. Skip validation and assume the input is decodable.
Decode a versioned id from its raw representation.
Return a Uuid if an appropriate version does not exist.
Throw
InvalidEncoding if the string is undecodable.
Decode a versioned id from its raw representation. Return a Uuid if an appropriate version does not exist. Skip validation and assume the input is decodable.
const { Exception } = require('id128');
All exceptions are namespaced under
Exception for clarity.
const { Exception: { Id128Error } } = require('id128');
Base exception class for generic error catching.
const { Exception: { ClockSequenceOverflow } } = require('id128');
Incrementing the clock sequence is impossible. Should not happen unless manually seeding
#generate.
const { Exception: { InvalidBytes } } = require('id128');
Encoding something other than 16 bytes. Likely to happen when encoding untrusted user input.
const { Exception: { InvalidEncoding } } = require('id128');
Decoding an invalid format or non-string object. Likely to happen when decoding untrusted user input.
const { Exception: { InvalidEpoch } } = require('id128');
Generating an id with an invalid timestamp. Should not happen unless manually seeding
#generate.
const { Exception: { UnsupportedVersion } } = require('id128');
Failed to find a factory for the desired version. Likely to happen when decoding untrusted user input.
This module supports browser compilation though Webpack/Browserify with a few caveats:
crypto.
Math.random is far too
insecure to support as a fallback, especially since the fallback only makes sense
for older browsers with proven security holes.
msCrypto is not a supported
fallback due to many of the other required features.
const and
let
Uint8Array
Symbol
This library is intended for modern browsers that keep pace with Javascript's growing ecosystem. I philosophically object to supporting efforts of companies to pour more money into broken browsers that only cause headaches for developers to support. I expect these caveats to be unnecessary within the next 5 years.
All that said, please notify me of any issues with modern browsers and I'll do my best to support you.
This module includes Typescript bindings for all primary usage patterns. I'd like to highlight some design decisions:
Each factory is exported as an instance using the same name as the type of id it produces. In Javascript, this is desirable as it provides a uniform interface regardless of the implementation. However, this complicates the Typescript type imports.
For simple cases, like constructing an id and passing it around the program, this will behave exactly as desired:
import { Ulid } from 'id128'
const id: Ulid = Ulid.generate()
When you need to check the type of the id, you should use the
type attribute:
import { Ulid } from 'id128'
const id: Ulid = Ulid.generate()
if (id instanceof Ulid.type) { ... }
If you wish to pass around the factory itself, you can import the factory type:
import { Ulid } from 'id128'
import type { UlidFactory } from 'id128'
function doSomething(factory: UlidFactory) { ... }
doSomething(Ulid)
Finally, if you need to operate on any id or id factory, you can import base types:
import type { Id, AnyIdFactory } from 'id128'
function makeOne(factory: AnyIdFactory): Id {
return factory.generate()
}
Exception classes are designed to be checked using
instanceof. Unfortunately,
Typescript broke
instanceof
Error support for a more compliant compilation.
Fortunately, the included exceptions bypass the issues caused by inheriting from
the native
Error by never overriding the constructor and implementing
name
as a readonly getter, As a consequence, the exceptions actually violate the
standard
Error interface, but they fulfill the standard
Function interface.
Therefore, you can safely use
instanceof as intended:
import { UlidMonotonic } from 'id128'
import { Exception } from 'id128'
try { UlidMonotonic.generate() }
catch (err) {
if (err instanceof Exception.ClockSequenceOverflow ) { ... }
}
Originally, I was looking for an id that is independent of the database, but plays nice with database indices and data types. Most databases have built-in support for storing UUIDs efficiently, but UUID v4 does not cluster well and the other UUIDs require bit manipulation to get good performance, which will likely cause future maintenance headaches.
After a bit of research, ULID was determined to nicely solve the problem. However, the javascript implementation had 2 major issues:
I considered sending in a patch, however I saw an opportunity for a more expressive interface, which is typically a bit harder to modify once a project is in wide use. There was also a clear pattern for encoding 128-bit ids into various formats, which seems generally useful.
Ultimately, this library strives to be:
To run the tests:
npm install
npm run test-all
Competitive benchmarks have been moved to benchmark-guid
To run the benchmarks:
npm install
npm run benchmark
Platform info:
==============
Darwin 18.2.0 x64
Node.JS: 15.0.0
V8: 8.6.395.16-node.15
Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4578U CPU @ 3.00GHz × 4
Ulid
====
generate: (4,590,833rps) (avg: 217ns)
MIN: (12,491,186rps) (avg: 80ns)
MAX: (12,669,223rps) (avg: 78ns)
fromCanonical: (1,707,717rps) (avg: 585ns)
fromCanonicalTrusted: (2,078,278rps) (avg: 481ns)
fromRaw: (1,483,373rps) (avg: 674ns)
fromRawTrusted: (1,979,964rps) (avg: 505ns)
toCanonical: (3,256,155rps) (avg: 307ns)
toRaw: (6,012,244rps) (avg: 166ns)
UlidMonotonic
=============
generate: (3,787,685rps) (avg: 264ns)
MIN: (6,306,928rps) (avg: 158ns)
MAX: (6,301,217rps) (avg: 158ns)
fromCanonical: (1,423,104rps) (avg: 702ns)
fromCanonicalTrusted: (1,722,958rps) (avg: 580ns)
fromRaw: (1,381,296rps) (avg: 723ns)
fromRawTrusted: (1,698,639rps) (avg: 588ns)
toCanonical: (3,205,394rps) (avg: 311ns)
toRaw: (5,774,288rps) (avg: 173ns)
Uuid1
=====
generate: (4,984,699rps) (avg: 200ns)
MIN: (12,888,384rps) (avg: 77ns)
MAX: (12,817,435rps) (avg: 78ns)
fromCanonical: (1,226,007rps) (avg: 815ns)
fromCanonicalTrusted: (1,578,429rps) (avg: 633ns)
fromRaw: (1,306,295rps) (avg: 765ns)
fromRawTrusted: (1,626,095rps) (avg: 614ns)
toCanonical: (5,859,714rps) (avg: 170ns)
toRaw: (5,973,139rps) (avg: 167ns)
Uuid4
=====
generate: (6,492,849rps) (avg: 154ns)
MIN: (6,400,528rps) (avg: 156ns)
MAX: (6,617,714rps) (avg: 151ns)
fromCanonical: (1,286,561rps) (avg: 777ns)
fromCanonicalTrusted: (1,625,362rps) (avg: 615ns)
fromRaw: (1,313,004rps) (avg: 761ns)
fromRawTrusted: (1,672,463rps) (avg: 597ns)
toCanonical: (6,103,543rps) (avg: 163ns)
toRaw: (6,235,448rps) (avg: 160ns)
Uuid6
=====
generate: (3,466,357rps) (avg: 288ns)
MIN: (5,244,292rps) (avg: 190ns)
MAX: (5,151,746rps) (avg: 194ns)
fromCanonical: (1,324,905rps) (avg: 754ns)
fromCanonicalTrusted: (1,676,541rps) (avg: 596ns)
fromRaw: (1,357,353rps) (avg: 736ns)
fromRawTrusted: (1,717,530rps) (avg: 582ns)
toCanonical: (5,061,822rps) (avg: 197ns)
toRaw: (4,839,125rps) (avg: 206ns)
UuidNil
=======
generate: (9,312,932rps) (avg: 107ns)
MIN: (5,158,703rps) (avg: 193ns)
MAX: (8,795,275rps) (avg: 113ns)
fromCanonical: (1,293,946rps) (avg: 772ns)
fromCanonicalTrusted: (1,629,605rps) (avg: 613ns)
fromRaw: (1,472,042rps) (avg: 679ns)
fromRawTrusted: (1,780,904rps) (avg: 561ns)
toCanonical: (5,169,323rps) (avg: 193ns)
toRaw: (5,196,170rps) (avg: 192ns)
Uuid processing Uuid1
=====================
generate: (4,159,340rps) (avg: 240ns)
MIN: (4,877,918rps) (avg: 205ns)
MAX: (4,907,348rps) (avg: 203ns)
fromCanonical: (1,045,214rps) (avg: 956ns)
fromCanonicalTrusted: (1,255,223rps) (avg: 796ns)
fromRaw: (1,021,436rps) (avg: 979ns)
fromRawTrusted: (1,268,213rps) (avg: 788ns)
Uuid processing Uuid4
=====================
generate: (5,695,823rps) (avg: 175ns)
MIN: (4,886,337rps) (avg: 204ns)
MAX: (4,907,325rps) (avg: 203ns)
fromCanonical: (1,047,372rps) (avg: 954ns)
fromCanonicalTrusted: (1,292,729rps) (avg: 773ns)
fromRaw: (1,031,590rps) (avg: 969ns)
fromRawTrusted: (1,266,122rps) (avg: 789ns)
Uuid processing Uuid6
=====================
generate: (4,122,279rps) (avg: 242ns)
MIN: (4,744,102rps) (avg: 210ns)
MAX: (4,860,271rps) (avg: 205ns)
fromCanonical: (1,066,004rps) (avg: 938ns)
fromCanonicalTrusted: (1,298,925rps) (avg: 769ns)
fromRaw: (1,053,871rps) (avg: 948ns)
fromRawTrusted: (1,286,373rps) (avg: 777ns)
Uuid processing UuidNil
=======================
generate: (8,140,742rps) (avg: 122ns)
MIN: (4,717,779rps) (avg: 211ns)
MAX: (8,261,012rps) (avg: 121ns)
fromCanonical: (1,052,765rps) (avg: 949ns)
fromCanonicalTrusted: (1,285,968rps) (avg: 777ns)
fromRaw: (1,130,468rps) (avg: 884ns)
fromRawTrusted: (1,312,878rps) (avg: 761ns)
Much of this library would not exist without the great work and documentation of other engineers. In particular:
Also, thank you:
Feel free to make a branch and send a pull request through github
Please report any issues or bugs through github