id-number

by Xinzi Zhou
0.2.2 (see all)

JavaScript ID Number Toolkit | A collection of identification number validators with uniform interfaces for JavaScript.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

26

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

id-number: JavaScript ID Number Toolkit

JavaScript ID Number Toolkit

JavaScript ID Number Toolkit is a collection of validators of identity document number for JavaScript applications.

Visit the DEMO website!

Build Status NPM Version NPM Downloads Internet Explorer Google Chrome Firefox Safari

Usage

Installation

You can install IDNumber by

  • directly import in browser

    <script src="IDNumber.js"></script>
<!-- Please edit the URL above. -->

    Download latest build.

    A CDN for this file is available at:

    https://unpkg.com/id-number/dist/browser/IDNumber.js

  • using in node.js or webpack

    The library is available at NPM with name id-number.

    You can import it via require.

    const IDNumber = require('id-number');

    Or in ES6 style.

    import IDNumber from 'id-number';

ID Number Validation

const validator = IDNumber.getValidator('SG', 'NRIC');
const result = validator('S0980292D');

And the result is in format:

{
    'success': true or false,
    'reason': string if the result is false
}

ID Number Generation

const generator = IDNumber.getValidator('CN', 'ID');
const result = generator();

And the result is in format:

{
    'value': 466311201110053638,
    'extra': {"province":"海南","birthday":"2011-10-05","gender":"Male"}
}

Available Validators

CountryDocument
SG (Singapore)NRIC
TW (Taiwan)ID (身份證字號)
CN (China)ID (居民身份证号码)

Development

To build: npm run build

To test: npm test

Add support for new identity documentations

Step 1: Write the validator / generator in TypeScript in the directory src/providers/<name>.ts. The validator shall be a function returning a InternalValidateResult.

Step 2: Register the validator / generator in src/IDNumber.ts

Step 3: Write test cases at src/<name>.spec.ts.

Step 4: Send a pull request to this repository.

Thank you for the contributions.

Demo Website

The source code for demo website (id-number.dreamrunner.space) locates at the demo folder.

To deploy, go into demo folder and type yarn deploy if you have permission.

Bonus

We have a very good wiki that explain the algorithm of the ID number checksum used by different identity documents.

