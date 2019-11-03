id-number : JavaScript ID Number Toolkit

JavaScript ID Number Toolkit is a collection of validators of identity document number for JavaScript applications.

Usage

Installation

You can install IDNumber by

directly import in browser < script src = "IDNumber.js" > </ script > Download latest build. A CDN for this file is available at: https :

using in node.js or webpack The library is available at NPM with name id-number . You can import it via require. const IDNumber = require ( 'id-number' ); Or in ES6 style. import IDNumber from 'id-number' ;

ID Number Validation

const validator = IDNumber.getValidator( 'SG' , 'NRIC' ); const result = validator( 'S0980292D' );

And the result is in format:

{ 'success': true or false , 'reason': string if the result is false }

ID Number Generation

const generator = IDNumber.getValidator( 'CN' , 'ID' ); const result = generator();

And the result is in format:

{ 'value' : 466311201110053638, 'extra' : { "province" : "海南" , "birthday" : "2011-10-05" , "gender" : "Male" } }

Available Validators

Country Document SG (Singapore) NRIC TW (Taiwan) ID (身份證字號) CN (China) ID (居民身份证号码)

Development

To build: npm run build

To test: npm test

Add support for new identity documentations

Step 1: Write the validator / generator in TypeScript in the directory src/providers/<name>.ts . The validator shall be a function returning a InternalValidateResult .

Step 2: Register the validator / generator in src/IDNumber.ts

Step 3: Write test cases at src/<name>.spec.ts .

Step 4: Send a pull request to this repository.

Thank you for the contributions.

Demo Website

The source code for demo website (id-number.dreamrunner.space) locates at the demo folder.

To deploy, go into demo folder and type yarn deploy if you have permission.

Bonus

We have a very good wiki that explain the algorithm of the ID number checksum used by different identity documents.