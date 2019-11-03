id-number: JavaScript ID Number Toolkit
JavaScript ID Number Toolkit is a collection of validators of identity document number for JavaScript applications.
You can install IDNumber by
directly import in browser
<script src="IDNumber.js"></script>
<!-- Please edit the URL above. -->
A CDN for this file is available at:
https://unpkg.com/id-number/dist/browser/IDNumber.js
using in node.js or webpack
The library is available at NPM with name
id-number.
You can import it via require.
const IDNumber = require('id-number');
Or in ES6 style.
import IDNumber from 'id-number';
const validator = IDNumber.getValidator('SG', 'NRIC');
const result = validator('S0980292D');
And the result is in format:
{
'success': true or false,
'reason': string if the result is false
}
const generator = IDNumber.getValidator('CN', 'ID');
const result = generator();
And the result is in format:
{
'value': 466311201110053638,
'extra': {"province":"海南","birthday":"2011-10-05","gender":"Male"}
}
|Country
|Document
|SG (Singapore)
|NRIC
|TW (Taiwan)
|ID (身份證字號)
|CN (China)
|ID (居民身份证号码)
To build:
npm run build
To test:
npm test
Step 1: Write the validator / generator in TypeScript in the directory
src/providers/<name>.ts.
The validator shall be a function returning a
InternalValidateResult.
Step 2: Register the validator / generator in
src/IDNumber.ts
Step 3: Write test cases at
src/<name>.spec.ts.
Step 4: Send a pull request to this repository.
Thank you for the contributions.
The source code for demo website (id-number.dreamrunner.space) locates
at the
demo folder.
To deploy, go into
demo folder and type
yarn deploy if you have
permission.
We have a very good wiki that explain the algorithm of the ID number checksum used by different identity documents.