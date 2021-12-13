This package contains the
areaKeys data structure extracted from the
OpenStreetMap iD Editor project.
Because of the open nature of OpenStreetMap tagging, iD will never have a complete list of tags used in OSM, so we want it to have logic like "assume that a closed way with an amenity tag is an area, unless the amenity is one of these specific types".
The
areaKeys data structure allows testing of such conditions.
The returned object L is a keeplist/discardlist of tags. A closed way
with a tag (k, v) is assumed to be an area if
k in L && !(v in L[k])
(see
iD.osmWay#isArea()).
In other words, the keys of L form the keeplist, and the subkeys form the discardlist.
In this subset of the
areaKeys data structure, we can see that any closed ways
with
landuse=* or
leisure=* are probably area
features. But closed way exceptions like
leisure=slipway or
leisure=track
are probably linear features.
{
"areaKeys": {
...
"landuse": { },
"leisure": {
"slipway": true,
"track": true
},
...
}
}
This package also includes
isArea utility function for testing
an OpenStreetMap object against the area list. The
isArea function
accepts an
Object of tags, and returns
true if those tags imply
an area feature, or
false if those tags imply a linear feature.
const ak = require('id-area-keys');
ak.isArea({ 'natural': 'wood' });
// true - a closed way tagged `natural=wood` is an area filled with trees
ak.isArea({ 'natural': 'tree_row' });
// false - a closed way tagged `natural=tree_row` is a linear ring of trees
In OpenStreetMap, an
area tag can be used to force or disambiguate whether
a closed way should be treated as a filled area (
area=yes) or as a linear
ring (
area=no).
Because
area tags override the other tags, an
area key does not appear
in
areaKeys data structure, and users of this library must either handle
area=yes/
area=no tags in their own code, or use this library's exported
isArea function, which does contain code to handle
area=yes/
area=no.
id-area-keys is available under the ISC License.
To keep things simple, the released version of id-area-keys is pinned to a recently released version of the iD presets.