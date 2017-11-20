This module offers a
Reader class for retrieving the raw audio data and
parsing the metadata from an ICY stream (commonly SHOUTcast or
Icecast broadcasts).
There's also a
Writer class that allows you to inject your own metadata into a
data stream, which can then be displayed by another ICY client (like VLC).
But you'll probably be most interested in the
Client class that builds off of
node's core
http module, except this version works with servers that return
an ICY HTTP version, and automatically sends an "Icy-MetaData: 1" HTTP header
to notify the server that we want metadata, and finally it returns a
Reader
instance in the "response" event, therefore the "res" object also emits "metadata"
events. See the example below to see how it works.
A good use case for this module is for HTML5 web apps that host to radio streams;
the
<audio> tag doesn't know how to deal with the extra metadata and it is
impossible to extract (on the client-side). But a WebSocket connection could be
used in conjunction with this module to provide those
metadata events to a
web browser, for instance.
Install with
npm:
$ npm install icy
Here's a basic example of using the HTTP
Client to connect to a remote ICY
stream, pipe the clean audio data to stdout, and print the HTTP response headers
and metadata events to stderr:
var icy = require('icy');
var lame = require('lame');
var Speaker = require('speaker');
// URL to a known ICY stream
var url = 'http://firewall.pulsradio.com';
// connect to the remote stream
icy.get(url, function (res) {
// log the HTTP response headers
console.error(res.headers);
// log any "metadata" events that happen
res.on('metadata', function (metadata) {
var parsed = icy.parse(metadata);
console.error(parsed);
});
// Let's play the music (assuming MP3 data).
// lame decodes and Speaker sends to speakers!
res.pipe(new lame.Decoder())
.pipe(new Speaker());
});
You are also able to add custom headers to your request:
var url = require('url');
// URL to a known ICY stream
var opts = url.parse('http://yourstreamurl.tld/');
// add custom headers
opts.headers = { 'User-Agent': 'Your awesome useragent' };
// connect to the remote stream
icy.get(opts, callback);
The
Client class is a subclass of the
http.ClientRequest object.
It adds a stream preprocessor to make "ICY" responses work. This is only needed because of the strictness of node's HTTP parser. I'll volley for ICY to be supported (or at least configurable) in the http header for the JavaScript HTTP rewrite (v0.12 of node?).
The other big difference is that it passes an
icy.Reader instance
instead of a
http.ClientResponse instance to the "response" event callback,
so that the "metadata" events are automatically parsed and the raw audio stream
it output without the ICY bytes.
Also see the
request() and
get() convenience functions.
request() convenience function. Similar to node core's
http.request(),
except it returns an
icy.Client instance.
get() convenience function. Similar to node core's
http.get(),
except it returns an
icy.Client instance with
.end() called on it and
no request body written to it (the most common scenario).
ICY stream reader. This is a duplex stream that emits "metadata" events in addition to stripping out the metadata itself from the output data. The result is clean (audio and/or video) data coming out of the stream.
The
Writer class is a duplex stream that accepts raw audio/video data and
passes it through untouched. It also has a
queue() function that will
queue the Writer to inject the metadata into the stream at the next "metaint"
interval.
Queues a piece of metadata to be sent along with the stream.
metadata may be a String and be any title (up to 4066 chars),
or may be an Object containing at least a "StreamTitle" key, with a String
value. The serialized metadata payload must be <= 4080 bytes.
Parses a Buffer (or String) containing ICY metadata into an Object.
Takes an Object and converts it into an ICY metadata string.