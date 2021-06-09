openbase logo
icss-replace-symbols

by css-modules
1.1.0 (see all)

Search & replace tokens during the linking stage of ICSS loading

Downloads/wk

3.3M

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status

ICSS Utils

replaceSymbols

Governs the way tokens are searched & replaced during the linking stage of ICSS loading.

This is broken into its own module in case the behaviour needs to be replicated in other PostCSS plugins (i.e. CSS Modules Values)

import { replaceSymbols, replaceValueSymbols } from "icss-utils";

replaceSymbols(css, replacements);
replaceValueSymbols(string, replacements);

Where:

  • css is the PostCSS tree you're working with
  • replacements is an JS object of symbol: "replacement" pairs, where all occurrences of symbol are replaced with replacement.

A symbol is a string of alphanumeric, - or _ characters. A replacement can be any string. They are replaced in the following places:

  • In the value of a declaration, i.e. color: my_symbol; or box-shadow: 0 0 blur spread shadow-color
  • In a media expression i.e. @media small {} or @media screen and not-large {}

extractICSS(css, removeRules = true, mode = 'auto')

Extracts and remove (if removeRules is equal true) from PostCSS tree :import, @icss-import, :export and @icss-export statements.

import postcss from "postcss";
import { extractICSS } from "icss-utils";

const css = postcss.parse(`
  :import(colors) {
    a: b;
  }
  :export {
    c: d;
  }
`);

extractICSS(css);
/*
  {
    icssImports: {
      colors: {
        a: 'b'
      }
    },
    icssExports: {
      c: 'd'
    }
  }
*/

By default both the pseudo and at-rule form of the import and export statements will be removed. Pass the mode option to limit to only one type.

createICSSRules(icssImports, icssExports, mode = 'rule')

Converts icss imports and exports definitions to postcss ast

createICSSRules(
  {
    colors: {
      a: "b",
    },
  },
  {
    c: "d",
  },
  // Need pass `rule` and `decl` from postcss
  // Please look at `Step 4` https://evilmartians.com/chronicles/postcss-8-plugin-migration
  postcss
);

By default it will create pseudo selector rules (:import and :export). Pass at-rule for mode to instead generate @icss-import and @icss-export, which may be more resilient to post processing by other tools.

License

ISC

Glen Maddern, Bogdan Chadkin and Evilebottnawi 2015-present.

