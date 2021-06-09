Governs the way tokens are searched & replaced during the linking stage of ICSS loading.
This is broken into its own module in case the behaviour needs to be replicated in other PostCSS plugins (i.e. CSS Modules Values)
import { replaceSymbols, replaceValueSymbols } from "icss-utils";
replaceSymbols(css, replacements);
replaceValueSymbols(string, replacements);
Where:
css is the PostCSS tree you're working with
replacements is an JS object of
symbol: "replacement" pairs, where all occurrences of
symbol are replaced with
replacement.
A symbol is a string of alphanumeric,
- or
_ characters. A replacement can be any string. They are replaced in the following places:
color: my_symbol; or
box-shadow: 0 0 blur spread shadow-color
@media small {} or
@media screen and not-large {}
Extracts and remove (if removeRules is equal true) from PostCSS tree
:import,
@icss-import,
:export and
@icss-export statements.
import postcss from "postcss";
import { extractICSS } from "icss-utils";
const css = postcss.parse(`
:import(colors) {
a: b;
}
:export {
c: d;
}
`);
extractICSS(css);
/*
{
icssImports: {
colors: {
a: 'b'
}
},
icssExports: {
c: 'd'
}
}
*/
By default both the pseudo and at-rule form of the import and export statements
will be removed. Pass the
mode option to limit to only one type.
Converts icss imports and exports definitions to postcss ast
createICSSRules(
{
colors: {
a: "b",
},
},
{
c: "d",
},
// Need pass `rule` and `decl` from postcss
// Please look at `Step 4` https://evilmartians.com/chronicles/postcss-8-plugin-migration
postcss
);
By default it will create pseudo selector rules (
:import and
:export). Pass
at-rule for
mode to instead generate
@icss-import and
@icss-export, which
may be more resilient to post processing by other tools.
ISC
Glen Maddern, Bogdan Chadkin and Evilebottnawi 2015-present.