ICSS Utils

replaceSymbols

Governs the way tokens are searched & replaced during the linking stage of ICSS loading.

This is broken into its own module in case the behaviour needs to be replicated in other PostCSS plugins (i.e. CSS Modules Values)

import { replaceSymbols, replaceValueSymbols } from "icss-utils" ; replaceSymbols(css, replacements); replaceValueSymbols(string, replacements);

Where:

css is the PostCSS tree you're working with

replacements is an JS object of symbol: "replacement" pairs, where all occurrences of symbol are replaced with replacement .

A symbol is a string of alphanumeric, - or _ characters. A replacement can be any string. They are replaced in the following places:

In the value of a declaration, i.e. color: my_symbol; or box-shadow: 0 0 blur spread shadow-color

or In a media expression i.e. @media small {} or @media screen and not-large {}

extractICSS(css, removeRules = true, mode = 'auto')

Extracts and remove (if removeRules is equal true) from PostCSS tree :import , @icss-import , :export and @icss-export statements.

import postcss from "postcss" ; import { extractICSS } from "icss-utils" ; const css = postcss.parse( ` :import(colors) { a: b; } :export { c: d; } ` ); extractICSS(css);

By default both the pseudo and at-rule form of the import and export statements will be removed. Pass the mode option to limit to only one type.

createICSSRules(icssImports, icssExports, mode = 'rule')

Converts icss imports and exports definitions to postcss ast

createICSSRules( { colors : { a : "b" , }, }, { c : "d" , }, postcss );

By default it will create pseudo selector rules ( :import and :export ). Pass at-rule for mode to instead generate @icss-import and @icss-export , which may be more resilient to post processing by other tools.

License

ISC

Glen Maddern, Bogdan Chadkin and Evilebottnawi 2015-present.