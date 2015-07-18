Create ICS files in ES6. Works in Node.js or in the browser.

NOTE: Please check out immutable-ics for a better JavaScript ICS solution.

Status

Installation

npm install --save ics-js

Documentation

View documentation on ESDoc.

Quick Guide

Import the module:

import * as ICS from 'ics-js' ;

Or import just what is needed:

import { VCALENDAR, VEVENT } from 'ics-js' ;

Create a component

const cal = new ICS.VCALENDAR();

The following components are implenented:

VCALENDAR

VEVENT

VALARM

VTODO

Add properties to a component

cal.addProp( 'VERSION' , 2 ) cal.addProp( 'PRODID' , 'XYZ Corp' );

Each component contains a list of property validations. Only valid properties can be added according to the RFC 5545 spec.

The following properties are implemented:

Name Input Output CATEGORIES Array<String> Array items separated by , CREATED Date Formatted date to spec DTEND Date Formatted date to spec DTSTAMP Date Formatted date to spec DTSTART Date Formatted date to spec DUE Date Formatted date to spec EXDATE Array<Date> Array items separated by , formatted to spec GEO Array<Float> Array items separated by ; (should be [x, y] ) LAST-MODIFIED Date Formatted date to spec RDATE Date Formatted date to spec TRANSP Boolean TRANSPARENT if true, OPAQUE if false UID String or none If no input is provided, generates a random GUID VERSION Number Float with 1 decimal to spec

All other properties (e.g. SUMMARY , LOCATION ) are stored as-is without transformations.

Nest a component

const event = new ICS.VEVENT(); event.addProp( 'UID' ); event.addProp( 'DTSTAMP' , new Date ( '2015-07-18 10:00:00' ), { VALUE : 'DATE-TIME' }); event.addProp( 'ATTENDEE' , null , { CN : 'Sample Company' , RSVP : 'FALSE:mailto:foo@example.com' }) cal.addComponent(event);

Each component contains a list of valid nested components. Only valid components can be nested according to the RFC 5545 spec.

Generate ICS data