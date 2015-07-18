Create ICS files in ES6. Works in Node.js or in the browser.
npm install --save ics-js
Import the module:
import * as ICS from 'ics-js';
Or import just what is needed:
import { VCALENDAR, VEVENT } from 'ics-js';
const cal = new ICS.VCALENDAR();
The following components are implenented:
VCALENDAR
VEVENT
VALARM
VTODO
/**
* Component#addProp(name, value, props = {}, skipTransformer = false)
*
* @param {string} name - Name of the property (e.g. DTSTAMP).
* @param {*} [value] - Value of the property.
* @param {Object} [props={}] - Object of properties for the property. Object keys and values are directly injected.
* @param {boolean} [skipTransformer=false] - Explicitly determine if the property's value is transformed.
*/
cal.addProp('VERSION', 2) // Number(2) is converted to '2.0'
cal.addProp('PRODID', 'XYZ Corp');
Each component contains a list of property validations. Only valid properties can be added according to the RFC 5545 spec.
The following properties are implemented:
|Name
|Input
|Output
CATEGORIES
Array<String>
|Array items separated by
,
CREATED
Date
|Formatted date to spec
DTEND
Date
|Formatted date to spec
DTSTAMP
Date
|Formatted date to spec
DTSTART
Date
|Formatted date to spec
DUE
Date
|Formatted date to spec
EXDATE
Array<Date>
|Array items separated by
, formatted to spec
GEO
Array<Float>
|Array items separated by
; (should be
[x, y])
LAST-MODIFIED
Date
|Formatted date to spec
RDATE
Date
|Formatted date to spec
TRANSP
Boolean
TRANSPARENT if true,
OPAQUE if false
UID
String or none
|If no input is provided, generates a random GUID
VERSION
Number
|Float with 1 decimal to spec
All other properties (e.g.
SUMMARY,
LOCATION) are stored as-is without
transformations.
const event = new ICS.VEVENT();
event.addProp('UID');
event.addProp('DTSTAMP', new Date('2015-07-18 10:00:00'), { VALUE: 'DATE-TIME' });
event.addProp('ATTENDEE', null, {
CN: 'Sample Company',
RSVP: 'FALSE:mailto:foo@example.com'
})
cal.addComponent(event);
Each component contains a list of valid nested components. Only valid components can be nested according to the RFC 5545 spec.
cal.toString(); // Returns a string
cal.toBlob(); // Returns a Blob (or throws IncompatiblePlatform if Blob is undefined)
cal.toBase64(); // Returns a base64 encoded string