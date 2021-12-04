The iCalendar generator
npm install -S ics
1) Create an iCalendar event:
const ics = require('ics')
const event = {
start: [2018, 5, 30, 6, 30],
duration: { hours: 6, minutes: 30 },
title: 'Bolder Boulder',
description: 'Annual 10-kilometer run in Boulder, Colorado',
location: 'Folsom Field, University of Colorado (finish line)',
url: 'http://www.bolderboulder.com/',
geo: { lat: 40.0095, lon: 105.2669 },
categories: ['10k races', 'Memorial Day Weekend', 'Boulder CO'],
status: 'CONFIRMED',
busyStatus: 'BUSY',
organizer: { name: 'Admin', email: 'Race@BolderBOULDER.com' },
attendees: [
{ name: 'Adam Gibbons', email: 'adam@example.com', rsvp: true, partstat: 'ACCEPTED', role: 'REQ-PARTICIPANT' },
{ name: 'Brittany Seaton', email: 'brittany@example2.org', dir: 'https://linkedin.com/in/brittanyseaton', role: 'OPT-PARTICIPANT' }
]
}
ics.createEvent(event, (error, value) => {
if (error) {
console.log(error)
return
}
console.log(value)
// BEGIN:VCALENDAR
// VERSION:2.0
// CALSCALE:GREGORIAN
// PRODID:adamgibbons/ics
// METHOD:PUBLISH
// X-PUBLISHED-TTL:PT1H
// BEGIN:VEVENT
// UID:d9e5e080-d25e-11e8-806a-e73a41d3e47b
// SUMMARY:Bolder Boulder
// DTSTAMP:20181017T204900Z
// DTSTART:20180530T043000Z
// DESCRIPTION:Annual 10-kilometer run in Boulder\, Colorado
// X-MICROSOFT-CDO-BUSYSTATUS:BUSY
// URL:http://www.bolderboulder.com/
// GEO:40.0095;105.2669
// LOCATION:Folsom Field, University of Colorado (finish line)
// STATUS:CONFIRMED
// CATEGORIES:10k races,Memorial Day Weekend,Boulder CO
// ORGANIZER;CN=Admin:mailto:Race@BolderBOULDER.com
// ATTENDEE;RSVP=TRUE;ROLE=REQ-PARTICIPANT;PARTSTAT=ACCEPTED;CN=Adam Gibbons:mailto:adam@example.com
// ATTENDEE;RSVP=FALSE;ROLE=OPT-PARTICIPANT;DIR=https://linkedin.com/in/brittanyseaton;CN=Brittany
// Seaton:mailto:brittany@example2.org
// DURATION:PT6H30M
// END:VEVENT
// END:VCALENDAR
})
2) Write an iCalendar file:
const { writeFileSync } = require('fs')
const ics = require('ics')
ics.createEvent({
title: 'Dinner',
description: 'Nightly thing I do',
busyStatus: 'FREE',
start: [2018, 1, 15, 6, 30],
duration: { minutes: 50 }
}, (error, value) => {
if (error) {
console.log(error)
}
writeFileSync(`${__dirname}/event.ics`, value)
})
3) Create multiple iCalendar events:
const ics = require('./dist')
const { error, value } = ics.createEvents([
{
title: 'Lunch',
start: [2018, 1, 15, 12, 15],
duration: { minutes: 45 }
},
{
title: 'Dinner',
start: [2018, 1, 15, 12, 15],
duration: { hours: 1, minutes: 30 }
}
])
if (error) {
console.log(error)
return
}
console.log(value)
// BEGIN:VCALENDAR
// VERSION:2.0
// CALSCALE:GREGORIAN
// PRODID:adamgibbons/ics
// BEGIN:VEVENT
// UID:3c6d44e8-79a7-428d-acac-9586c9e06e5c
// SUMMARY:Lunch
// DTSTAMP:20180210T093900Z
// DTSTART:20180115T191500Z
// DURATION:PT45M
// END:VEVENT
// BEGIN:VEVENT
// UID:253cc897-fc26-4f25-9a01-b6bb57fa174d
// SUMMARY:Dinner
// DTSTAMP:20180210T093900Z
// DTSTART:20180115T191500Z
// DURATION:PT1H30M
// END:VEVENT
// END:VCALENDAR
4) Create iCalendar events with Audio (Mac):
let ics = require("ics")
let moment = require("moment")
let events = []
let alarms = []
let start = moment().format('YYYY-M-D-H-m').split("-")
let end = moment().add({'hours':2, "minutes":30}).format("YYYY-M-D-H-m").split("-")
alarms.push({
action: 'audio',
description: 'Reminder',
trigger: {hours:2,minutes:30,before:true},
repeat: 2,
attachType:'VALUE=URI',
attach: 'Glass'
})
let event = {
productId:"myCalendarId",
uid: "123"+"@ics.com",
startOutputType:"local",
start: start,
end: end,
title: "test here",
alarms: alarms
}
events.push(event)
console.log(ics.createEvents(events))
// BEGIN:VCALENDAR
// VERSION:2.0
// CALSCALE:GREGORIAN
// PRODID:MyCalendarId
// METHOD:PUBLISH
// X-PUBLISHED-TTL:PT1H
// BEGIN:VEVENT
// UID:123@MyCalendarIdics.com
// SUMMARY:test here
// DTSTAMP:20180409T072100Z
// DTSTART:20180409
// DTEND:20180409
// BEGIN:VALARM
// ACTION:DISPLAY
// DESCRIPTION:Reminder
// TRIGGER:-PT2H30M
// END:VALARM
// BEGIN:VALARM
// ACTION:AUDIO
// REPEAT:2
// ATTACH;VALUE=URI:Glass
// TRIGGER:PT2H
// END:VALARM
// END:VEVENT
// END:VCALENDAR
createEvent(attributes[, callback])
Generates an iCal-compliant VCALENDAR string with one VEVENT.
If a callback is not provided, returns an object having the form
{ error, value },
where
value contains an iCal-compliant string if there are no errors.
If a callback is provided, returns a Node-style callback.
attributes
Object literal containing event information.
Only the
start property is required.
The following properties are accepted:
|Property
|Description
|Example
|start
|Required. Date and time at which the event begins.
[2000, 1, 5, 10, 0] (January 5, 2000)
|startInputType
|Type of the date/time data in
start:
local (default): passed data is in local time.
utc: passed data is UTC
|startOutputType
|Format of the start date/time in the output:
utc (default): the start date will be sent in UTC format.
local: the start date will be sent as "floating" (form #1 in RFC 5545)
|end
|Time at which event ends. Either
end or
duration is required, but not both.
[2000, 1, 5, 13, 5] (January 5, 2000 at 1pm)
|endInputType
|Type of the date/time data in
end:
local: passed data is in local time.
utc: passed data is UTC.
The default is the value of
startInputType
|endOutputType
|Format of the start date/time in the output:
utc: the start date will be sent in UTC format.
local: the start date will be sent as "floating" (form #1 in RFC 5545).
The default is the value of
startOutputType
|duration
|How long the event lasts. Object literal having form
{ weeks, days, hours, minutes, seconds } Either
end or
duration is required, but not both.
{ hours: 1, minutes: 45 } (1 hour and 45 minutes)
|title
|Title of event.
'Code review'
|description
|Description of event.
'A constructive roasting of those seeking to merge into master branch'
|location
|Intended venue
Mountain Sun Pub and Brewery
|geo
|Geographic coordinates (lat/lon)
{ lat: 38.9072, lon: 77.0369 }
|url
|URL associated with event
'http://www.mountainsunpub.com/'
|status
|Three statuses are allowed:
TENTATIVE,
CONFIRMED,
CANCELLED
CONFIRMED
|organizer
|Person organizing the event
{ name: 'Adam Gibbons', email: 'adam@example.com', dir: 'https://linkedin.com/in/adamgibbons' }
|attendees
|Persons invited to the event
[{ name: 'Mo', email: 'mo@foo.com', rsvp: true }, { name: 'Bo', email: 'bo@bar.biz', dir: 'https://twitter.com/bo1234', partstat: 'ACCEPTED', role: 'REQ-PARTICIPANT' }]
|categories
|Categories associated with the event
['hacknight', 'stout month']
|alarms
|Alerts that can be set to trigger before, during, or after the event. The following
attach properties work on Mac OS: Basso, Blow, Bottle, Frog, Funk, Glass, Hero, Morse, Ping, Pop, Purr, Sousumi, Submarine, Tink
{ action: 'display', description: 'Reminder', trigger: [2000, 1, 4, 18, 30] } OR
{ action: 'display', description: 'Reminder', trigger: { hours: 2, minutes: 30, before: true } } OR
{ action: 'display', description: 'Reminder', trigger: { hours: 2, minutes: 30, before: false } OR
{ action: 'audio', description: 'Reminder', trigger: { hours: 2, minutes: 30, before: true }, repeat: 2, attachType: 'VALUE=URI', attach: 'Glass' }
|productId
|Product which created ics,
PRODID field
'adamgibbons/ics'
|uid
|Universal unique id for event, produced by default with
uuid/v1. Warning: This value must be globally unique. It is recommended that it follow the RFC 822 addr-spec (i.e.
localpart@domain). Including the
@domain half is a good way to ensure uniqueness.
'28021620-be61-11e7-be87-5f3ab42f0785'
|method
|This property defines the iCalendar object method associated with the calendar object. When used in a MIME message entity, the value of this property MUST be the same as the Content-Type "method" parameter value. If either the "METHOD" property or the Content-Type "method" parameter is specified, then the other MUST also be specified.
PUBLISH
|recurrenceRule
|A recurrence rule, commonly referred to as an RRULE, defines the repeat pattern or rule for to-dos, journal entries and events. If specified, RRULE can be used to compute the recurrence set (the complete set of recurrence instances in a calendar component). You can use a generator like this one
FREQ=DAILY
|sequence
|For sending an update for an event (with the same uid), defines the revision sequence number.
2
|busyStatus
|Used to specify busy status for Microsoft applications, like Outlook. See Microsoft spec.
'BUSY' OR
'FREE' OR
'TENTATIVE' OR
'OOF'
|classification
|This property defines the access classification for a calendar component. See iCalender spec.
'PUBLIC' OR
'PRIVATE' OR
'CONFIDENTIAL' OR any non-standard string
|created
|Date-time representing event's creation date. Provide a date-time in UTC
|[2000, 1, 5, 10, 0] (January 5, 2000 GMT +00:00)
|lastModified
|Date-time representing date when event was last modified. Provide a date-time in UTC
|[2000, 1, 5, 10, 0] (January 5, 2000 GMT +00:00)
|calName
|Specifies the calendar (not event) name. Used by Apple iCal and Microsoft Outlook; see Open Specification
'Example Calendar'
|htmlContent
|Used to include HTML markup in an event's description. Standard DESCRIPTION tag should contain non-HTML version.
<!DOCTYPE html><html><body><p>This is<br>test<br>html code.</p></body></html>
To create an all-day event, pass only three values (
year,
month, and
date) to the
start and
end properties.
The date of the
end property should be the day after your all-day event.
For example, in order to create an all-day event occuring on October 15, 2018:
const eventAttributes = {
start: [2018, 10, 15],
end: [2018, 10, 16],
/* rest of attributes */
}
callback
Optional. Node-style callback.
function (err, value) {
if (err) {
// if iCal generation fails, err is an object containing the reason
// if iCal generation succeeds, err is null
}
console.log(value) // iCal-compliant text string
}
createEvents(events[, callback])
Generates an iCal-compliant VCALENDAR string with multiple VEVENTS.
If a callback is not provided, returns an object having the form
{ error, value }, where value is an iCal-compliant text string
if
error is
null.
If a callback is provided, returns a Node-style callback.
events
Array of
attributes objects (as described in
createEvent).
callback
Optional. Node-style callback.
function (err, value) {
if (err) {
// if iCal generation fails, err is an object containing the reason
// if iCal generation succeeds, err is null
}
console.log(value) // iCal-compliant text string
}
Run mocha tests and watch for changes:
npm start
Run tests once and exit:
npm test
Build the project, compiling all ES6 files within the
src directory into vanilla JavaScript in the
dist directory.
npm run build