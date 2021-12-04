ics

The iCalendar generator

Install

npm install -S ics

Example Usage

1) Create an iCalendar event:

const ics = require ( 'ics' ) const event = { start : [ 2018 , 5 , 30 , 6 , 30 ], duration : { hours : 6 , minutes : 30 }, title : 'Bolder Boulder' , description : 'Annual 10-kilometer run in Boulder, Colorado' , location : 'Folsom Field, University of Colorado (finish line)' , url : 'http://www.bolderboulder.com/' , geo : { lat : 40.0095 , lon : 105.2669 }, categories : [ '10k races' , 'Memorial Day Weekend' , 'Boulder CO' ], status : 'CONFIRMED' , busyStatus : 'BUSY' , organizer : { name : 'Admin' , email : 'Race@BolderBOULDER.com' }, attendees : [ { name : 'Adam Gibbons' , email : 'adam@example.com' , rsvp : true , partstat : 'ACCEPTED' , role : 'REQ-PARTICIPANT' }, { name : 'Brittany Seaton' , email : 'brittany@example2.org' , dir : 'https://linkedin.com/in/brittanyseaton' , role : 'OPT-PARTICIPANT' } ] } ics.createEvent(event, (error, value) => { if (error) { console .log(error) return } console .log(value) })

2) Write an iCalendar file:

const { writeFileSync } = require ( 'fs' ) const ics = require ( 'ics' ) ics.createEvent({ title : 'Dinner' , description : 'Nightly thing I do' , busyStatus : 'FREE' , start : [ 2018 , 1 , 15 , 6 , 30 ], duration : { minutes : 50 } }, (error, value) => { if (error) { console .log(error) } writeFileSync( ` ${__dirname} /event.ics` , value) })

3) Create multiple iCalendar events:

const ics = require ( './dist' ) const { error, value } = ics.createEvents([ { title : 'Lunch' , start : [ 2018 , 1 , 15 , 12 , 15 ], duration : { minutes : 45 } }, { title : 'Dinner' , start : [ 2018 , 1 , 15 , 12 , 15 ], duration : { hours : 1 , minutes : 30 } } ]) if (error) { console .log(error) return } console .log(value)

4) Create iCalendar events with Audio (Mac):

let ics = require ( "ics" ) let moment = require ( "moment" ) let events = [] let alarms = [] let start = moment().format( 'YYYY-M-D-H-m' ).split( "-" ) let end = moment().add({ 'hours' : 2 , "minutes" : 30 }).format( "YYYY-M-D-H-m" ).split( "-" ) alarms.push({ action : 'audio' , description : 'Reminder' , trigger : { hours : 2 , minutes : 30 , before : true }, repeat : 2 , attachType : 'VALUE=URI' , attach : 'Glass' }) let event = { productId : "myCalendarId" , uid : "123" + "@ics.com" , startOutputType : "local" , start : start, end : end, title : "test here" , alarms : alarms } events.push(event) console .log(ics.createEvents(events))

API

Generates an iCal-compliant VCALENDAR string with one VEVENT. If a callback is not provided, returns an object having the form { error, value } , where value contains an iCal-compliant string if there are no errors. If a callback is provided, returns a Node-style callback.

attributes

Object literal containing event information. Only the start property is required. The following properties are accepted:

Property Description Example start Required. Date and time at which the event begins. [2000, 1, 5, 10, 0] (January 5, 2000) startInputType Type of the date/time data in start :

local (default): passed data is in local time.

utc : passed data is UTC startOutputType Format of the start date/time in the output:

utc (default): the start date will be sent in UTC format.

local : the start date will be sent as "floating" (form #1 in RFC 5545) end Time at which event ends. Either end or duration is required, but not both. [2000, 1, 5, 13, 5] (January 5, 2000 at 1pm) endInputType Type of the date/time data in end :

local : passed data is in local time.

utc : passed data is UTC.

The default is the value of startInputType endOutputType Format of the start date/time in the output:

utc : the start date will be sent in UTC format.

local : the start date will be sent as "floating" (form #1 in RFC 5545).

The default is the value of startOutputType duration How long the event lasts. Object literal having form { weeks, days, hours, minutes, seconds } Either end or duration is required, but not both. { hours: 1, minutes: 45 } (1 hour and 45 minutes) title Title of event. 'Code review' description Description of event. 'A constructive roasting of those seeking to merge into master branch' location Intended venue Mountain Sun Pub and Brewery geo Geographic coordinates (lat/lon) { lat: 38.9072, lon: 77.0369 } url URL associated with event 'http://www.mountainsunpub.com/' status Three statuses are allowed: TENTATIVE , CONFIRMED , CANCELLED CONFIRMED organizer Person organizing the event { name: 'Adam Gibbons', email: 'adam@example.com', dir: 'https://linkedin.com/in/adamgibbons' } attendees Persons invited to the event [{ name: 'Mo', email: 'mo@foo.com', rsvp: true }, { name: 'Bo', email: 'bo@bar.biz', dir: 'https://twitter.com/bo1234', partstat: 'ACCEPTED', role: 'REQ-PARTICIPANT' }] categories Categories associated with the event ['hacknight', 'stout month'] alarms Alerts that can be set to trigger before, during, or after the event. The following attach properties work on Mac OS: Basso, Blow, Bottle, Frog, Funk, Glass, Hero, Morse, Ping, Pop, Purr, Sousumi, Submarine, Tink { action: 'display', description: 'Reminder', trigger: [2000, 1, 4, 18, 30] } OR { action: 'display', description: 'Reminder', trigger: { hours: 2, minutes: 30, before: true } } OR { action: 'display', description: 'Reminder', trigger: { hours: 2, minutes: 30, before: false } OR { action: 'audio', description: 'Reminder', trigger: { hours: 2, minutes: 30, before: true }, repeat: 2, attachType: 'VALUE=URI', attach: 'Glass' } productId Product which created ics, PRODID field 'adamgibbons/ics' uid Universal unique id for event, produced by default with uuid/v1 . Warning: This value must be globally unique. It is recommended that it follow the RFC 822 addr-spec (i.e. localpart@domain ). Including the @domain half is a good way to ensure uniqueness. '28021620-be61-11e7-be87-5f3ab42f0785' method This property defines the iCalendar object method associated with the calendar object. When used in a MIME message entity, the value of this property MUST be the same as the Content-Type "method" parameter value. If either the "METHOD" property or the Content-Type "method" parameter is specified, then the other MUST also be specified. PUBLISH recurrenceRule A recurrence rule, commonly referred to as an RRULE, defines the repeat pattern or rule for to-dos, journal entries and events. If specified, RRULE can be used to compute the recurrence set (the complete set of recurrence instances in a calendar component). You can use a generator like this one FREQ=DAILY sequence For sending an update for an event (with the same uid), defines the revision sequence number. 2 busyStatus Used to specify busy status for Microsoft applications, like Outlook. See Microsoft spec. 'BUSY' OR 'FREE' OR 'TENTATIVE ' OR 'OOF' classification This property defines the access classification for a calendar component. See iCalender spec. 'PUBLIC' OR 'PRIVATE' OR 'CONFIDENTIAL ' OR any non-standard string created Date-time representing event's creation date. Provide a date-time in UTC [2000, 1, 5, 10, 0] (January 5, 2000 GMT +00:00) lastModified Date-time representing date when event was last modified. Provide a date-time in UTC [2000, 1, 5, 10, 0] (January 5, 2000 GMT +00:00) calName Specifies the calendar (not event) name. Used by Apple iCal and Microsoft Outlook; see Open Specification 'Example Calendar' htmlContent Used to include HTML markup in an event's description. Standard DESCRIPTION tag should contain non-HTML version. <!DOCTYPE html><html><body><p>This is<br>test<br>html code.</p></body></html>

To create an all-day event, pass only three values ( year , month , and date ) to the start and end properties. The date of the end property should be the day after your all-day event. For example, in order to create an all-day event occuring on October 15, 2018:

const eventAttributes = { start : [ 2018 , 10 , 15 ], end : [ 2018 , 10 , 16 ], }

callback

Optional. Node-style callback.

function ( err, value ) { if (err) { } console .log(value) }

Generates an iCal-compliant VCALENDAR string with multiple VEVENTS.

If a callback is not provided, returns an object having the form { error, value } , where value is an iCal-compliant text string if error is null .

If a callback is provided, returns a Node-style callback.

events

Array of attributes objects (as described in createEvent ).

callback

Optional. Node-style callback.

function ( err, value ) { if (err) { } console .log(value) }

Develop

Run mocha tests and watch for changes:

npm start

Run tests once and exit:

npm test

Build the project, compiling all ES6 files within the src directory into vanilla JavaScript in the dist directory.

npm run build

