iconv-lite: Pure JS character encoding conversion

No need for native code compilation. Quick to install, works on Windows, Web, and in sandboxed environments.

Used in popular projects like Express.js (body_parser), Grunt, Nodemailer, Yeoman and others.

Faster than node-iconv (see below for performance comparison).

Intuitive encode/decode API, including Streaming support.

In-browser usage via browserify or webpack (~180kb gzip compressed with Buffer shim included).

Typescript type definition file included.

React Native is supported (need to install stream module to enable Streaming API).

License: MIT.





Usage

Basic API

var iconv = require ( 'iconv-lite' ); str = iconv.decode(Buffer.from([ 0x68 , 0x65 , 0x6c , 0x6c , 0x6f ]), 'win1251' ); buf = iconv.encode( "Sample input string" , 'win1251' ); iconv.encodingExists( "us-ascii" )

Streaming API

http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { var converterStream = iconv.decodeStream( 'win1251' ); req.pipe(converterStream); converterStream.on( 'data' , function ( str ) { console .log(str); }); }); fs.createReadStream( 'file-in-win1251.txt' ) .pipe(iconv.decodeStream( 'win1251' )) .pipe(iconv.encodeStream( 'ucs2' )) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'file-in-ucs2.txt' )); http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { req.pipe(iconv.decodeStream( 'win1251' )).collect( function ( err, body ) { assert( typeof body == 'string' ); console .log(body); }); });

Supported encodings

All node.js native encodings: utf8, ucs2 / utf16-le, ascii, binary, base64, hex.

Additional unicode encodings: utf16, utf16-be, utf-7, utf-7-imap, utf32, utf32-le, and utf32-be.

All widespread singlebyte encodings: Windows 125x family, ISO-8859 family, IBM/DOS codepages, Macintosh family, KOI8 family, all others supported by iconv library. Aliases like 'latin1', 'us-ascii' also supported.

All widespread multibyte encodings: CP932, CP936, CP949, CP950, GB2312, GBK, GB18030, Big5, Shift_JIS, EUC-JP.

See all supported encodings on wiki.

Most singlebyte encodings are generated automatically from node-iconv. Thank you Ben Noordhuis and libiconv authors!

Multibyte encodings are generated from Unicode.org mappings and WHATWG Encoding Standard mappings. Thank you, respective authors!

Encoding/decoding speed

Comparison with node-iconv module (1000x256kb, on MacBook Pro, Core i5/2.6 GHz, Node v0.12.0). Note: your results may vary, so please always check on your hardware.

operation iconv@2.1.4 iconv-lite@0.4.7 ---------------------------------------------------------- encode( 'win1251' ) ~96 Mb/s ~320 Mb/s decode( 'win1251' ) ~95 Mb/s ~246 Mb/s

BOM handling

Decoding: BOM is stripped by default, unless overridden by passing stripBOM: false in options (f.ex. iconv.decode(buf, enc, {stripBOM: false}) ). A callback might also be given as a stripBOM parameter - it'll be called if BOM character was actually found.

If you want to detect UTF-8 BOM when decoding other encodings, use node-autodetect-decoder-stream module.

Encoding: No BOM added, unless overridden by addBOM: true option.

UTF-16 Encodings

This library supports UTF-16LE, UTF-16BE and UTF-16 encodings. First two are straightforward, but UTF-16 is trying to be smart about endianness in the following ways:

Decoding: uses BOM and 'spaces heuristic' to determine input endianness. Default is UTF-16LE, but can be overridden with defaultEncoding: 'utf-16be' option. Strips BOM unless stripBOM: false .

Encoding: uses UTF-16LE and writes BOM by default. Use addBOM: false to override.

UTF-32 Encodings

This library supports UTF-32LE, UTF-32BE and UTF-32 encodings. Like the UTF-16 encoding above, UTF-32 defaults to UTF-32LE, but uses BOM and 'spaces heuristics' to determine input endianness.

The default of UTF-32LE can be overridden with the defaultEncoding: 'utf-32be' option. Strips BOM unless stripBOM: false .

Encoding: uses UTF-32LE and writes BOM by default. Use addBOM: false to override. (defaultEncoding: 'utf-32be' can also be used here to change encoding.)

Other notes

When decoding, be sure to supply a Buffer to decode() method, otherwise bad things usually happen.

Untranslatable characters are set to � or ?. No transliteration is currently supported.

Node versions 0.10.31 and 0.11.13 are buggy, don't use them (see #65, #77).

Testing