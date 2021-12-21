Text recoding in JavaScript for fun and profit!

Supported encodings

European languages ASCII, ISO -8859 -{ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 7 , 9 , 10 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 }, KOI8-R, KOI8-U, KOI8-RU, CP{ 437 , 737 , 775 , 850 , 852 , 853 , 855 , 857 , 858 , 860 , 861 , 863 , 865 , 866 , 869 } CP{ 1125 , 1250 , 1251 , 1252 , 1253 , 1254 , 1257 } Mac{Roman,CentralEurope,Iceland,Croatian,Romania}, Mac{Cyrillic,Ukraine,Greek,Turkish}, Macintosh Semitic languages ISO -8859 -{ 6 , 8 }, CP{ 1255 , 1256 }, CP862, CP864, Mac{Hebrew,Arabic} Japanese EUC-JP, SHIFT_JIS, CP932, ISO -2022 -JP, ISO -2022 -JP -2 , ISO -2022 -JP -1 EUC-JISX0213, Shift_JISX0213, ISO -2022 -JP -3 Chinese EUC-CN, HZ, GBK, CP936, GB18030, EUC-TW, BIG5, CP950, BIG5-HKSCS, BIG5-HKSCS: 2004 , BIG5-HKSCS: 2001 , BIG5-HKSCS: 1999 , ISO -2022 -CN, ISO -2022 -CN-EXT, BIG5 -2003 (experimental) Korean EUC-KR, CP949, ISO -2022 -KR, JOHAB Turkmen TDS565 Armenian ARMSCII -8 Georgian Georgian-Academy, Georgian-PS Tajik KOI8-T Kazakh PT154, RK1048 Thai ISO -8859 -11 , TIS -620 , CP874, MacThai Laotian MuleLao -1 , CP1133 Vietnamese VISCII, TCVN, CP1258 Platform specifics HP-ROMAN8, NEXTSTEP, ATARIST, RISCOS-LATIN1 Full Unicode UTF -8 UCS -2 , UCS -2 BE, UCS -2 LE UCS -4 , UCS -4 BE, UCS -4 LE UTF -16 , UTF -16 BE, UTF -16 LE UTF -32 , UTF -32 BE, UTF -32 LE UTF -7 C99, JAVA Full Unicode, in terms of `uint16_t` or `uint32_t` ( with machine dependent endianness and alignment) UCS -2 - INTERNAL , UCS -4 - INTERNAL Locale dependent, in terms of ` char ` or `wchar_t` ( with machine dependent endianness and alignment, and with OS and locale dependent semantics) char , wchar_t The empty encoding name "" is equivalent to "char": it denotes the locale dependent character encoding .

If you don't need the full gamut of encodings, consider using iconv-lite. It supports most common encodings and doesn't require a compiler to install.

Installing with npm

npm install iconv

Note that you do not need to have a copy of libiconv installed to use this module.

Compiling from source

git clone git://github.com/bnoordhuis/node-iconv.git cd node-iconv npm install

If you have a specific node.js source checkout that you want to build against, replace the last command with:

$ npm install --nodedir= /path/ to/node

Usage

Encode from one character encoding to another:

var Buffer = require ( 'buffer' ).Buffer; var Iconv = require ( 'iconv' ).Iconv; var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var iconv = new Iconv( 'UTF-8' , 'ISO-8859-1' ); var buffer = iconv.convert( 'Hello, world!' ); var buffer2 = iconv.convert(Buffer.from( 'Hello, world!' )); assert.equal(buffer.inspect(), buffer2.inspect());

A simple ISO-8859-1 to UTF-8 conversion TCP service:

var net = require ( 'net' ); var Iconv = require ( 'iconv' ).Iconv; var server = net.createServer( function ( conn ) { var iconv = new Iconv( 'latin1' , 'utf-8' ); conn.pipe(iconv).pipe(conn); }); server.listen( 8000 ); console .log( 'Listening on tcp://0.0.0.0:8000/' );

Look at test/test-basic.js and test/test-stream.js for more examples and node-iconv's behaviour under error conditions.

Notes

Things to keep in mind when you work with node-iconv.

Chunked data

Say you are reading data in chunks from a HTTP stream. The logical input is a single document (the full POST request data) but the physical input will be spread over several buffers (the request chunks).

You must accumulate the small buffers into a single large buffer before performing the conversion. If you don't, you will get unexpected results with multi-byte and stateful character sets like UTF-8 and ISO-2022-JP.

The above only applies when you are calling Iconv#convert() yourself. If you use the streaming interface, node-iconv takes care of stitching partial character sequences together again.

Dealing with untranslatable characters

Characters are not always translatable to another encoding. The UTF-8 string "ça va が", for example, cannot be represented in plain 7-bits ASCII without some loss of fidelity.

By default, node-iconv throws EILSEQ when untranslatabe characters are encountered but this can be customized. Quoting the iconv_open(3) man page:

//TRANSLIT When the string "//TRANSLIT" is appended to tocode, transliteration is activated. This means that when a character cannot be represented in the target character set , it can be approximated through one or several similarly looking characters. //IGNORE When the string "//IGNORE" is appended to tocode, characters that cannot be represented in the target character set will be silently discarded.

Example usage:

var iconv = new Iconv( 'UTF-8' , 'ASCII' ); iconv.convert( 'ça va' ); var iconv = new Iconv( 'UTF-8' , 'ASCII//IGNORE' ); iconv.convert( 'ça va' ); var iconv = new Iconv( 'UTF-8' , 'ASCII//TRANSLIT' ); iconv.convert( 'ça va' ); var iconv = new Iconv( 'UTF-8' , 'ASCII//TRANSLIT//IGNORE' ); iconv.convert( 'ça va が' );

EINVAL

EINVAL is raised when the input ends in a partial character sequence. This is a feature, not a bug.