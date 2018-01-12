This is a webpack loader for generating an iconfont from SVG dependencies.
Based on iconfont-loader by Jussi Kalliokoski thanks and <3.
It uses gulp-iconfont to create the font.
.svg files
npm install icons-loader --save-dev
Add the loader and plugin to your webpack config:
import IconsPlugin from 'icons-loader/IconsPlugin'
const RUN_TIMESTAMP = Math.round(Date.now() / 1000)
const webpackConfig = {
loaders: [{
test: /\.svg$/,
loader: 'icons-loader',
}],
plugins: [
new IconsPlugin({
fontName: 'icons',
timestamp: RUN_TIMESTAMP,
normalize: true,
formats: ['ttf', 'eot', 'woff', 'svg']
})
]
}
Now you can require the icons in your code:
import iconFont from 'icons-loader'
import menu from './menu.svg'
console.log(iconFont) /*
{
css: '@font-face(...)', // you could inject this into your body by using style-inject package?
fontName: 'icons',
glyphs: [1],
<generated_icon_id>: {
character: 'ea01',
fontName: 'icons',
unicode: ['']
} ...
}
*/
console.log(menu) /*
{
character: 'ea01',
fontName: 'icons',
unicode: ['']
}
*/
So how can you integrate
icons-loader into your webpack workflow? Here is how I use it:
icons directory in your project
src
.svg icons to the
icons directory, check out these websites for free and excellent
.svg icons:
index.js file in the new
icons directory:
import menu from './menu.svg'
import cross from './cross.svg'
export default {
menu: menu,
cross: cross
}
icon component:
src/components/icon.scss
.icon {
font-weight: normal;
font-style: normal;
font-decoration: none;
text-transform: none;
vertical-align: middle;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
-moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
}
src/components/icon.js
import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react'
import styles from './icon.scss'
import * as icons from 'icons'
export default class Icon extends Component {
static propTypes = {
name: PropTypes.string.isRequired
}
render () {
let icon = icons[this.props.name]
if (icon === undefined) {
console.warn('Unknown icon: ' + icon)
return
}
return (
<span
className={styles.icon}
style={
fontFamily: icon.fontName
}>
{icon.unicode}
</span>
)
}
}
src/components/header.js
<Icon name='icon-file-name' />
<Icon name='menu' />
import iconFont from 'icons-loader' in your body
The best way to do this is in your main
app component. For example:
import React from 'react'
import { render } from 'react-dom'
...
import styleInject from 'style-inject'
import iconFont from 'icons-loader'
const injectIconFont = function () {
styleInject(iconFont.css)
}
injectIconFont()
...
filenameTemplate naming options for the font assets
filenameTemplate.name the template to use. See loader-utils docs
filenameTemplate.regExp the regexp passed to
loader-utils
You can also add gulp-iconfont options.
const RUN_TIMESTAMP = Math.round(Date.now() / 1000)
const iconsPluginOptions = {
fontName: 'icons',
timestamp: RUN_TIMESTAMP,
normalize: true,
formats: ['ttf', 'eot', 'woff', 'svg']
}
template
The template option of the loader is the template for the module generated by the loader. By default the template is:
module.export = __ICON__;
where
__ICON__ is an object that has the properties
fontName (the name of the generated font, passed in the plugin options) and
text (a string representation of the character of icon in the font).
This allows you to for example export a React element instead:
const iconModuleTemplate = encodeURIComponent('module.exports = require("react").createElement("span", { className: "icon" }, __ICON__.text);');
const webpackConfig = {
loaders: [{
test: /\.svg$/,
loader: "icons-loader?template=" + iconModuleTemplate,
}],
...
}