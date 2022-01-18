Iconoir is an open source library with 1000+ SVG Icons, designed on a 24x24 pixels grid. No premium icons, no email sign-up, no newsletters.

Browse at iconoir.com →

Basic Usage

You can download any icon of the pack directly from https://iconoir.com or get them from this repository.

Additionally, the icons are available via the iconoir NPM package:

yarn add iconoir npm i iconoir

Example usage:

import Iconoir from 'iconoir/icons/iconoir.svg'

React

A React library is available to install under the name iconoir-react . For more details, see the package README.

React Native

A React Native library is available to install under the name iconoir-react-native . For more details, see the package README.

Framer

Iconoir is happily part of Framer now. To start using the icons: On the top menu, Insert > Graphics > Iconoir . You can switch between icons from the right sidebar in the editor.

CSS

Import the CSS File:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/lucaburgio/iconoir@master/css/iconoir.css" >

Here is an example in HTML:

< i class = "iconoir-hand-brake" > </ i >

The class must always be "iconoir-" and then the name of the icon. You can find the names of the icons here.

Figma

The library is available in the Figma community here.

License

MIT License