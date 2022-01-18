openbase logo
Downloads/wk

171

171

GitHub Stars

2.3K

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

12

Package

Dependencies

0

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Iconoir

Iconoir is an open source library with 1000+ SVG Icons, designed on a 24x24 pixels grid. No premium icons, no email sign-up, no newsletters.

Browse at iconoir.com →

Version Project Stars License

Basic Usage

You can download any icon of the pack directly from https://iconoir.com or get them from this repository.

Additionally, the icons are available via the iconoir NPM package:

yarn add iconoir
# or
npm i iconoir

Example usage:

import Iconoir from 'iconoir/icons/iconoir.svg'

React

A React library is available to install under the name iconoir-react. For more details, see the package README.

React Native

A React Native library is available to install under the name iconoir-react-native. For more details, see the package README.

Framer

Iconoir is happily part of Framer now. To start using the icons: On the top menu, Insert > Graphics > Iconoir. You can switch between icons from the right sidebar in the editor.

CSS

Import the CSS File:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/lucaburgio/iconoir@master/css/iconoir.css">

Here is an example in HTML:

<i class="iconoir-hand-brake"></i>

The class must always be "iconoir-" and then the name of the icon. You can find the names of the icons here.

Figma

The library is available in the Figma community here.

License

MIT License

