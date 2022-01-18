Iconoir is an open source library with 1000+ SVG Icons, designed on a 24x24 pixels grid. No premium icons, no email sign-up, no newsletters.
You can download any icon of the pack directly from https://iconoir.com or get them from this repository.
Additionally, the icons are available via the
iconoir NPM package:
yarn add iconoir
# or
npm i iconoir
Example usage:
import Iconoir from 'iconoir/icons/iconoir.svg'
A React library is available to install under the name
iconoir-react. For more details, see the package README.
A React Native library is available to install under the name
iconoir-react-native. For more details, see the package README.
Iconoir is happily part of Framer now. To start using the icons: On the top menu,
Insert >
Graphics >
Iconoir.
You can switch between icons from the right sidebar in the editor.
Import the CSS File:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/lucaburgio/iconoir@master/css/iconoir.css">
Here is an example in HTML:
<i class="iconoir-hand-brake"></i>
The class must always be "iconoir-" and then the name of the icon. You can find the names of the icons here.
The library is available in the Figma community here.
MIT License