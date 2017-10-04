Icon fonts

Fine-tuned icon fonts integration for Sass, Less and Stylus. Features the following icon sets:

Installation

Manual: Get the files you need over at /stylesheets/ and put it in your project.

Bower: Using bower makes files available via bower_components/iconfonts/stylesheets/ .

bower install iconfonts

In your less/sass/styl files:

@ include '../bower_components/iconfonts/stylesheets/ionicons' ;

NPM: Using npm makes files available via node_modules/iconfonts/stylesheets/ .

$ npm install iconfonts

In your less/sass/styl files:

@ include '../node_modules/iconfonts/stylesheets/ionicons' ;

Rails: Use rails-assets.org.

source 'https://rails-assets.org' do gem 'rails-assets-iconfonts' end

In your sass files:

@ import 'iconfonts/stylesheets/ionicons' ;

Why is it needed?

This lets you use CSS definitions only for the icons you need, on the elements that you need them.

The CSS files that these fonts provide usually give you a lot of cruft, and defines all the classes in one giant file.

.fa-user :before { content : '\f007' ; } .fa-film :before { content : '\f008' ; } .fa-th-large :before { content : '\f009' ; } ... and 300 more < button class =" btn btn-plus ">< i class =" fa fa-plus "></ i > Add user </ button >

I prefer to not have them in my CSS files unless I need them. This project lets you do that.

.btn-plus :before { fa-icon("plus"); margin-right : 10px ; } < button class =" btn-plus "> Add user </ button >

Setup

@ import 'font-awesome' ; @ include fa-font(); button :before { @ include fa-icon( "music" , 14px); }

See a Sass file for more info.

SCSS on Rails without CDN's

Optional: If you're on Rails (with sass-rails), and prefer to keep the files in your project, download the font files to vendor/assets/images/ . Afterwards, use xx-font-rails() instead of xx-font() to embed the @font-face. Usage is otherwise the same as above.

@ import 'font-awesome' ; @ include fa-font-rails();

@require font-awesome fa-font() button:before fa-icon("music", 14px)

See a stylus file for more info.

@import 'font-awesome' ; .fa-font (); button :before { .fa-icon( "music" ); font-size : 14px ; }

See a less file for more info.

Less on Rails

If you're on Rails (with less-rails) and prefer to keep the files in your project, download the font files to vendor/assets/images/ . Afterwards, use xx-font-rails() instead of xx-font() to embed the @font-face. Usage is otherwise the same as above.

@ import 'font-awesome' ; .fa-font-rails ();

@ import 'iconfonts/stylesheets/font-awesome.cssnext.css' ; @ apply --fa-font; button ::before { @apply --fa-icon; @apply --fa-icon-music; }

Thanks

Iconfonts © 2014-2017, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors.