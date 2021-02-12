This plugin tries to keep the usage and maintenance of icon fonts as simple as possible.
a:before {
font-icon: url('./account.svg');
}
Browser Support: IE9+
Preprocessor Support: All - works with sass, less, stylus, postcss, vanilla css, ...
This plugin requires:
npm i --save-dev postcss-loader webpack css-loader
npm i --save-dev iconfont-webpack-plugin
All you have to do is to add the plugin to your postcss loader plugins inside your
webpack.config.js:
const IconfontWebpackPlugin = require('iconfont-webpack-plugin');
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
'css-loader',
{
loader: 'postcss-loader',
options: {
postcssOptions: (loader) => {
return {
plugins: [
new IconfontWebpackPlugin({
resolve: loader.resolve
})
]
};
}
}
}
]
}
]
}
Probably you won't need this but you can also pass some additional options.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
resolve
{Function}
|Required - A function which resolves the svg paths. See resolve
fontNamePrefix
{String}
''
|Allows to prefix the generated font name
enforcedSvgHeight
{number}
1000
|Scales all svg to the given height
const IconfontWebpackPlugin = require('iconfont-webpack-plugin');
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
'css-loader',
{
loader: 'postcss-loader',
postcssOptions: (loader) => {
return {
plugins: [
new IconfontWebpackPlugin({
resolve: loader.resolve,
fontNamePrefix: 'custom-',
enforcedSvgHeight: 3000,
})
]
};
}
}
]
}
]
}
After setting up the plugin your css has now a new feature:
font-icon declarations
a:before {
font-icon: url('./account.svg');
transition: 0.5s color;
}
a:hover:before {
color: red;
}
and it will be compiled into:
@font-face {
font-family: i96002e;
src: url("data:application/x-font-woff;charset=utf-8;base64,d09GRgABAAAAA.....IdAA==") format('woff');
}
a:before {
font-family: i96002e;
content: '\E000';
transition: 0.5s color;
}
a:hover:before {
color: red;
}
Shorthand for setting the icon size and the icon:
a:before {
font-icon: 80% url('./account.svg');
}
The main work of the iconfont-webpack-plugin is done by svg2ttf which converts svgs into fonts.
Therefore it inherits all its limitations.
No.
Icon fonts are really good for decorative icons (where the icon is purely ornamental and doesn’t incorporate core meaning or functionality).
For critical icons without fallbacks (like a hamburger menu icon) you should rather use SVGs. But also JPEGs, PNGs and even GIFs have their use cases.
Pick the best solution for your problem - there is no silver bullet. With this plugin it is pretty easy to use pixel images, svgs and font-icons side by side.
SVGs have some disadvantages and lack certain features especially when used inside pseudo elements:
Like all technologies there are disadvantages when using icon fonts.
We tried to apply best practices to solve the main issues for you.
This project is licensed under MIT.