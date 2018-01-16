A call to transform your existing icons in a cool trendy way
iconate.js is a tiny performant library for cross-browser icon transformation animations in your projects.
npm install iconate
bower install iconate
Note: iconate.js also supports AMD and commonJS module pattern.
Include the Stylesheet and Javascript files in your html.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="iconate.min.css">
<script type="text/javascript" src="iconate.min.js">
Create icon element.
<i id="icon" class="fa fa-bars fa-lg"></i>
Animate icon from
fa-bar to
fa-arrow-right with
rubberBand animation.
var iconElement = document.getElementById('icon');
var options = {
from: 'fa-bars',
to: 'fa-arrow-right',
animation: 'rubberBand'
};
iconate(iconElement, options);
rollOutRight
rollOutLeft
rubberBand
zoomOut
zoomIn
fadeOut
fadeOutRight
fadeOutLeft
fadeOutTop
fadeOutBottom
horizontalFlip
verticalFlip
bounceOutBottom
bounceOutTop
bounceOutLeft
bounceOutRight
rotateClockwise
rotateAntiClockwise
tada
Animate an icon element.
element - Icon Element to perform operations on.
options - Object containing options to control the animation.
from - Current icon class name (ex. 'fa-bars' in case of font-awesome)
to - Final icon class name (ex. 'fa-arrow-right')
animation - You can choose any animation from above listed animation types. (ex. 'fadeOutRight')(default: 'zoomOut')
callback - Optional callback to execute after animation completes.
| | | | | --- | --- | --- | --- | --- | 4+ ✔ | 16+ ✔ | 10+ ✔ | 15+ ✔ | 6+ ✔ |
Copyright (c) 2015 Jignesh Kakadiya, http://bitshadow.github.io Licensed under the MIT license.