A call to transform your existing icons in a cool trendy way

iconate.js is a tiny performant library for cross-browser icon transformation animations in your projects.

Installation

NPM: npm install iconate

Bower: bower install iconate

Download zip.

Note: iconate.js also supports AMD and commonJS module pattern.

Basic Usage

Include the Stylesheet and Javascript files in your html. < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "iconate.min.css" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "iconate.min.js" > Create icon element. < i id = "icon" class = "fa fa-bars fa-lg" > </ i > Animate icon from fa-bar to fa-arrow-right with rubberBand animation. var iconElement = document .getElementById( 'icon' ); var options = { from : 'fa-bars' , to : 'fa-arrow-right' , animation : 'rubberBand' }; iconate(iconElement, options);

Following AnimationTypes can be used in iconate call. rollOutRight

rollOutLeft

rubberBand

zoomOut

zoomIn

fadeOut

fadeOutRight

fadeOutLeft

fadeOutTop

fadeOutBottom

horizontalFlip

verticalFlip

bounceOutBottom

bounceOutTop

bounceOutLeft

bounceOutRight

rotateClockwise

rotateAntiClockwise

tada

Public API

Animate an icon element.

element - Icon Element to perform operations on.

- Icon Element to perform operations on. options - Object containing options to control the animation. from - Current icon class name (ex. 'fa-bars' in case of font-awesome) to - Final icon class name (ex. 'fa-arrow-right') animation - You can choose any animation from above listed animation types. (ex. 'fadeOutRight')(default: 'zoomOut')

- Object containing options to control the animation. callback - Optional callback to execute after animation completes.

Browser Support

| | | | | --- | --- | --- | --- | --- | 4+ ✔ | 16+ ✔ | 10+ ✔ | 15+ ✔ | 6+ ✔ |

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Jignesh Kakadiya, http://bitshadow.github.io Licensed under the MIT license.