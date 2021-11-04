Usage

Option s: -h, -- help output usage information -V, -- version output the version number -s --src [path] Path of dir containing SVG icon files [defaul t: ./src] -d --dest [path] Path of dir that the generated font files should be written to [defaul t: ./dest] - f --fontName [name] Name to assign to the generated icon font [defaul t: iconfont] - c --configFile [path] Path of the file containing the icon config [defaul t: ./src/_icon-config.json] -t -- type [path] Font file types to generate (specifiy multiple times for multiple types) [defaul t: woff2,woff,ttf,eot,svg] -S -- silent Normalize icons by scaling them to the height of the highest icon [defaul t: false] -- no -css Avoid generating a css file [defaul t: true] -- no -html Avoid generating an html preview [defaul t: true] -- no -image Avoid generating an image preview [defaul t: true] -- no -saveConfig Avoid saving the generated config file to disk [defaul t: true] -- no -fixedHeight Normalize icons by scaling them to the height of the highest icon [defaul t: true]