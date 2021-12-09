Android & iOS icon generator for React Native
Node Version Requirement
Icon set creator requires Node.js version 14.0 or above (v16+ recommended). You can manage multiple versions of Node on the same machine with n, nvm or nvm-windows .
To install the new package globally, use one of the following commands. You need administrator privileges to execute these unless npm was installed on your system through a Node.js version manager (e.g. n or nvm).
$ npm install -g icon-set-creator
# OR
$ yarn global add icon-set-creator
After installation, you will have access to the iconset binary in your command line. You can verify that it is properly installed by simply running
iconset, which should present you with a help message listing all available commands.
You can check you have the right version with this command:
$ iconset --version
If you want to install the icon-set-creator locally, use one of the following commands:
$ npm install icon-set-creator -D
# OR
$ yarn add icon-set-creator -D
The easiest way to use
icon-set-creator is to specify the path to icon using
iconset create command in root of your project:
$ iconset create ./icon.png
If you have the package installed locally, you can do same with the
package.json script and then run it with
npm run create-appicon:
{
"scripts": {
"create-appicon": "iconset create ./icon.png"
}
}
It will generate icons of different sizes for Android and iOS.
There are two ways you can configure
icon-set-creator. The first with the cli parameters, and the second is through the config file
iconset.config.js or
package.json depending on your code style.
imagePath — The location of the icon image file which you want to use as the app launcher icon. e.g.
./assets/icon.png
android/
ios (optional):
true — Override the default existing Flutter launcher icon for the platform specified,
false — ignore making launcher icons for this platform,
icon_name — this will generate a new launcher icons for the platform with the name you specify, without removing the old default existing Flutter launcher icon.
imagePathAndroid — The location of the icon image file specific for Android platform (optional — if not defined then the
imagePath is used)
imagePathIos — The location of the icon image file specific for iOS platform (optional — if not defined then the
imagePath is used)
The next two attributes are only used when generating Android launcher icon:
adaptiveIconBackground — The color (E.g.
"#ffffff") or image asset (E.g.
"assets/images/dark-background.png") which will be used to fill out the background of the adaptive icon
adaptiveIconForeground — The image asset which will be used for the icon foreground of the adaptive icon
Usage: iconset create [options] [image-path]
Generate a new icon set for React Native project
Options:
-A, --android [icon-name] Generate icon set for android
-IPA, --image-path-android Image path for android
-b, --adaptive-icon-background <background> The color (E.g. "#ffffff") or image asset (E.g. "assets/images/christmas-background.png") which will be used to fill
out the background of the adaptive icon.
-f, --adaptive-icon-foreground <foreground> The image asset which will be used for the icon foreground of the adaptive icon
-I, --ios Generate icon set for ios
-IPI, --image-path-ios Image path for ios
-h, --help display help for command
You can check the
example folder for example icons and this guide on Medium.
✨ You are amazing!