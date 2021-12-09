Icon Set Creator

Android & iOS icon generator for React Native





🌈 Easy to install — does not require additional programs

— does not require additional programs ⚡️ Fast — image manipulation powered by sharp

— image manipulation powered by sharp 🛠 Configurable — using cli options or config file

— using cli options or config file 🌟 Adaptive Icons — support for color and image backgrounds

— support for color and image backgrounds 📱 iOS and Android support — create icons for both platforms with one command

🚀 Installation

Node Version Requirement Icon set creator requires Node.js version 14.0 or above (v16+ recommended). You can manage multiple versions of Node on the same machine with n, nvm or nvm-windows .

Global

To install the new package globally, use one of the following commands. You need administrator privileges to execute these unless npm was installed on your system through a Node.js version manager (e.g. n or nvm).

$ npm install -g icon-set-creator $ yarn global add icon-set-creator

After installation, you will have access to the iconset binary in your command line. You can verify that it is properly installed by simply running iconset , which should present you with a help message listing all available commands.

You can check you have the right version with this command:

$ iconset --version

Local for a project

If you want to install the icon-set-creator locally, use one of the following commands:

$ npm install icon-set-creator -D $ yarn add icon-set-creator -D

🧪 Usage

The easiest way to use icon-set-creator is to specify the path to icon using iconset create command in root of your project:

$ iconset create ./icon.png

If you have the package installed locally, you can do same with the package.json script and then run it with npm run create-appicon :

{ "scripts": { "create-appicon": "iconset create ./icon.png" } }

It will generate icons of different sizes for Android and iOS.

There are two ways you can configure icon-set-creator . The first with the cli parameters, and the second is through the config file iconset.config.js or package.json depending on your code style.

Config options

imagePath — The location of the icon image file which you want to use as the app launcher icon. e.g. ./assets/icon.png

— The location of the icon image file which you want to use as the app launcher icon. e.g. android / ios (optional): true — Override the default existing Flutter launcher icon for the platform specified, false — ignore making launcher icons for this platform, icon_name — this will generate a new launcher icons for the platform with the name you specify, without removing the old default existing Flutter launcher icon.

/ (optional): — Override the default existing Flutter launcher icon for the platform specified, — ignore making launcher icons for this platform, — this will generate a new launcher icons for the platform with the name you specify, without removing the old default existing Flutter launcher icon. imagePathAndroid — The location of the icon image file specific for Android platform (optional — if not defined then the imagePath is used)

— The location of the icon image file specific for Android platform (optional — if not defined then the is used) imagePathIos — The location of the icon image file specific for iOS platform (optional — if not defined then the imagePath is used)

The next two attributes are only used when generating Android launcher icon:

adaptiveIconBackground — The color (E.g. "#ffffff" ) or image asset (E.g. "assets/images/dark-background.png" ) which will be used to fill out the background of the adaptive icon

— The color (E.g. ) or image asset (E.g. ) which will be used to fill out the background of the adaptive icon adaptiveIconForeground — The image asset which will be used for the icon foreground of the adaptive icon

CLI options

Usage: iconset create [options] [image-path] Generate a new icon set for React Native project Options: -A, --android [icon-name] Generate icon set for android -IPA, --image-path-android Image path for android -b, --adaptive-icon-background <background> The color (E.g. "#ffffff" ) or image asset (E.g. "assets/images/christmas-background.png" ) which will be used to fill out the background of the adaptive icon. -f, --adaptive-icon-foreground <foreground> The image asset which will be used for the icon foreground of the adaptive icon -I, --ios Generate icon set for ios -IPI, --image-path-ios Image path for ios -h, -- help display help for command

👀 Example

You can check the example folder for example icons and this guide on Medium.

✨ You are amazing!