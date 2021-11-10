title: "ICON SDK for JavaScript"

ICON supports JavaScript SDK for 3rd party or user services development. You can integrate ICON JavaScript SDK into your project and utilize ICON’s functionality. This document provides you with an information of installation and API specification.

Table of Contents

Installation

Usage in Node.js

Install icon-sdk-js module using npm .

npm install --save icon-sdk-js

Import icon-sdk-js module.

const IconService = require ( 'icon-sdk-js' );

Usage in browser

Install icon-sdk-js module using npm ,

npm install --save icon-sdk-js

or using CDN.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/icon-sdk-js@latest/build/icon-sdk-js.web.min.js" > </ script >

Then, import icon-sdk-js module.

import IconService from 'icon-sdk-js' ;

Usage in react-native environment

Install icon-sdk-js module using npm ,

npm install --save icon-sdk-js

Then, import icon-sdk-js/build/icon-sdk-js.web.min.js module.

import IconService from 'icon-sdk-js/build/icon-sdk-js.web.min.js' ;

API Specification - Introduction

IconService is a root class of icon-sdk-js , which provides APIs to communicate with ICON nodes and contains different type of modules. Details of modules are as below:

Module Description IconService Class which provides APIs to communicate with ICON nodes IconService.IconWallet Class which provides EOA functions. IconService.IconBuilder Builder class for transaction object. IconService.SignedTransaction Class representing the signed transaction object. IconService.HttpProvider Class representing HTTP-based provider IconService.IconAmount Class which provides unit conversion functions. IconService.IconConverter Util module contains conversion functions. IconService.IconHexadecimal Util module contains hex-prefix functions. IconService.IconValidator Util module contains validator functions.

IconService

IconService is a class which provides APIs to communicate with ICON nodes. It enables you to easily use ICON JSON-RPC APIs (version 3). All instance methods of IconService returns a HttpCall instance. To execute the request and get the result value, you need to run execute() function of HttpCall instance. All requests will be executed asynchronously. Synchronous request is not available.

Constructor

Creates an instance of IconService.

new IconService(provider: HttpProvider)

Parameters

Parameter Type Description provider HttpProvider HttpProvider instance.

Example

const httpProvider = new HttpProvider( 'https://ctz.solidwallet.io/api/v3' ); const iconService = new IconService(httpProvider);

Get the total number of issued coins.

.getTotalSupply() => HttpCall

Parameters

None

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for icx_getTotalSupply JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns a BigNumber value of total issued coins.

Example

const totalSupply = await iconService.getTotalSupply().execute();

Get the balance of the address.

.getBalance(address: string) => HttpCall

Parameters

Parameter Type Description address string an EOA address.

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for icx_getBalance JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns a BigNumber value of ICX balance.

Example

const balance = await iconService.getBalance( 'hx9d8a8376e7db9f00478feb9a46f44f0d051aab57' ).execute();

Get the block information.

Since this API is an old version, we recommend to use getBlockByHeight(), getBlockByHash(), getLastBlock() API.

.getBlock(value: string|number|BigNumber) => HttpCall

Parameters

Parameter Type Description value string , number , BigNumber the height or hash value of block.

Depending on the type of input value, there are different ways to get block information.

Get block by height - Put integer value of a block height. It will delegate to icx_getBlockByHeight RPC method. Get block by hash - Put block hash value. It will delegate to icx_getBlockByHash RPC method. Get latest block - Put the string 'latest' . It will delegate to icx_getLastBlock RPC method.

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for icx_getBlockByHeight , icx_getBlockByHash or icx_getLastBlock JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns a block object . For details of returned block object, see Example section of icx_getLastBlock.

Example

const block1 = await iconService.getBlock( 1000 ).execute(); const block2 = await iconService.getBlock( "0xdb310dd653b2573fd673ccc7489477a0b697333f77b3cb34a940db67b994fd95" ).execute(); const block2 = await iconService.getBlock( "latest" ).execute();

Get the block information by block height.

.getBlockByHeight(value: number|BigNumber) => HttpCall

Parameters

Parameter Type Description value number , BigNumber the height value of block.

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for icx_getBlockByHeight JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns a block object .

Example

const block = await iconService.getBlockByHeight( 1000 ).execute();

Get the block information by block hash.

.getBlockByHash(value: string) => HttpCall

Parameters

Parameter Type Description value string a block hash.

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for icx_getBlockByHash JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns a block object .

Example

const block = await iconService.getBlockByHash( '0xdb310dd653b2573fd673ccc7489477a0b697333f77b3cb34a940db67b994fd95' ).execute();

Get the latest block information.

.getLastBlock() => HttpCall

Parameters

None

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for icx_getLastBlock JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns a block object .

Example

const block = await iconService.getLastBlock().execute();

Get the SCORE API list.

.getScoreApi(address: string) => HttpCall

Parameters

Parameter Type Description address string a SCORE address.

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for icx_getScoreApi JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns a ScoreApiList instance, the API list of SCORE address.

ScoreApiList provides two instance methods, getList() and getMethod() .

getList() - Returns array of API list.

getMethod(method: string ) - Returns object of method information.

Example

const apiList = await iconService.getScoreApi( 'cx0000000000000000000000000000000000000001' ).execute(); console .log(apiList.getList()); console .log(apiList.getMethod( 'getStepCosts' ));

Get the transaction information.

.getTransaction(hash: string) => HttpCall

Parameters

Parameter Type Description hash string a transaction hash.

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for icx_getTransactionByHash JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns a transaction object . For details of returned object, see here.

Example

const txObject = await iconService.getTransaction( '0xb903239f8543d04b5dc1ba6579132b143087c68db1b2168786408fcbce568238' ).execute();

Get the result of transaction by transaction hash.

.getTransactionResult(hash: string) => HttpCall

Parameters

Parameter Type Description hash string a transaction hash.

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for icx_getTransactionResult JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns a transaction result object . For details of returned object, see here.

Example

const txObject = await iconService.getTransactionResult( '0xb903239f8543d04b5dc1ba6579132b143087c68db1b2168786408fcbce568238' ).execute();

Get the transaction trace. newly added from ICON2

.getTrace(hash: string) => HttpCall

Parameters

Parameter Type Description hash string

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for debug_getTrace JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns a BigNumber value of estimated step.

Example

const trace = await iconService.getTrace(hash).execute();

Send a transaction that changes the states of address.

.sendTransaction(signedTransaction: SignedTransaction) => HttpCall

Parameters

Parameter Type Description signedTransaction SignedTransaction an instance of SignedTransaction class.

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for icx_sendTransaction JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns a string value of transaction hash.

Example

const txHash = await iconService.sendTransaction(signedTransaction).execute();

Returns an estimated step of how much step is necessary to allow the transaction to complete.

.estimateStep(transaction:IcxTransaction | MessageTransaction | DepositTransaction | DeployTransaction | CallTransaction) => HttpCall

Parameters

Parameter Type Description transaction IcxTransaction an instance of [IcxTransaction

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for debug_estimateStep JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns a BigNumber value of estimated step.

Example

const step = await iconService.estimateStep(transaction).execute();

It sends a transaction like icx_sendTransaction , then it will wait for the result.

sendTransactionAndWait(signedTransaction: SignedTransaction) => HttpCall

Parameters

Parameter Type Description signedTransaction SignedTransaction an instance of SignedTransaction class.

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for icx_sendTransactionAndWait JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns a object value of transaction result.

Example

const result = await iconService.sendTransactionAndWait(signedTransaction).execute();

It will wait for the result of the transaction for specified time.

waitTransactionResult(hash: string) => HttpCall

Parameters

Parameter Type Description hash string transaction hash

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for icx_waitTransactionResult JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns a transaction result object . For details of returned object, see here.

Example

const result = await iconService.waitTransactionResult(hash).execute();

Get data by hash.

It can be used to retrieve data based on the hash algorithm (SHA3-256).

Following data can be retrieved by a hash.

BlockHeader with the hash of the block

Validators with BlockHeader.NextValidatorsHash

Votes with BlockHeader.VotesHash

etc…

getDataByHash(hash: string) => HttpCall

Parameters

Parameter Type Description hash string The hash value of the data to retrieve

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for icx_getDataByHash JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns base64 encoded data

Example

const data = await iconService.getDataByHash(hash).execute();

Get block header for specified height.

getBlockHeaderByHeight(height: string | BigNumber) => HttpCall

Parameters

Parameter Type Description height `string BigNumber`

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for icx_getBlockHeaderByHeight JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns base64 encoded data

Example

const data = await iconService.getBlockHeaderByHeight(height).execute();

Get votes for the block specified by height.

getVotesByHeight(height: string | BigNumber) => HttpCall

Parameters

Parameter Type Description height `string BigNumber`

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for icx_getVotesByHeight JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns base64 encoded votes data

Example

const data = await iconService.getVotesByHeight(height).execute();

Get proof for the receipt. Proof, itself, may include the receipt.

getProofForResult(hash: string | BigNumber, index : string | BigNumber) => HttpCall

Parameters

Parameter Type Description hash string The hash value of the block including the result. index `string BigNumber`

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for icx_getProofForResult JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns List of base64 encoded proof including the receipt

Example

const data = await iconService.getProofForResult(hash, index).execute();

Get proof for the receipt and the events in it. The proof may include the data itself.

getProofForEvents(hash: string | BigNumber, index : string | BigNumber, events : Array <string | BigNumber>) => HttpCall

Parameters

Parameter Type Description hash string The hash value of the block including the result. index `string BigNumber` events Array false

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for icx_getProofForEvents JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns List of List of base64 encoded proof including the receipt and the events

Example

const data = await iconService.getProofForEvents(hash, index, events).execute();

Calls external function of SCORE.

.call(call: Call) => HttpCall

Parameters

Parameter Type Description call Call an instance of Call class builded by CallBuilder.

Returns

HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for icx_call JSON-RPC API request. If execute() successfully, it returns a any type of value returned by the executed SCORE function.

Example

const result = await iconService.call(call).execute();

IconWallet is a class which provides EOA functions. It enables you to create, load, and store Wallet object.

Constructor

Creates an instance of Wallet class. To create wallet, please use create() static function instead of instantiating this class directly.

new Wallet(privKey: string, pubKey : string)

Parameters

Parameter Type Description privKey string a private key. pubKey string a public key.

static create()

Creates an instance of Wallet class.

IconWallet.create() => Wallet

Parameters

None

Returns

Wallet - Wallet instance. It contains a public key and a private key randomly generated by create() function.

Example

const wallet = IconWallet.create();

static loadPrivateKey()

Import existing wallet using private key.

IconWallet.loadPrivateKey(privKey: string) => Wallet

Parameters

Parameter Type Description privKey string a private key.

Returns

Wallet - a Wallet instance.

Example

const wallet = IconWallet.loadPrivateKey( '2ab···e4c' );

static loadKeystore()

Import existing wallet using keystore object.

IconWallet.loadKeystore(keystore: object|string, password : string, nonStrict?: boolean) => Wallet

Parameters

Parameter Type Description keystore object , string the keystore object (or stringified object.) password string the password of keystore object. nonStrict (optional) boolean set whether checking keystore file case-insensitive or not. (affects when keystore param is string.)

Returns

Wallet - a Wallet instance.

Example

const testKeystore = { "version" : 3 , "id" : "41fc1ddb-4faf-4c88-b494-8fe82a4bab63" , "address" : "hxd008c05cbc0e689f04a5bb729a66b42377a9a497" , "crypto" : { "ciphertext" : "c4046f5a735403a963110d24f39120a102ad7bc462bf2a14ae334ba4a8c485f6" , "cipherparams" : { "iv" : "441b5a5de3dd33de6f7838b6075702d2" }, "cipher" : "aes-128-ctr" , "kdf" : "scrypt" , "kdfparams" : { "dklen" : 32 , "salt" : "39d45ffead82d554e35a55efcc7a1f64afe73e9a8ab6b750d959f904e32294ba" , "n" : 16384 , "r" : 8 , "p" : 1 }, "mac" : "9bca1f2e8750efb27b7357e1a6a727c596cb812f7a4c45792494a8b0890774d7" }, "coinType" : "icx" } const testPassword = 'qwer1234!' const wallet = IconWallet.loadKeystore(testKeystore, testPassword)

Get keystore object of an instance of a Wallet class.

.store(password: string, opts?: object) => object

Parameters

Parameter Type Description password string a new password for encryption. opts (optional) object the custom options for encryption.

Returns

object - a keystore object.

Example

const wallet = IconWallet.create() const keystore = wallet.store( "qwer1234!" )

Generate signature string by signing transaction object.

.sign(data: Buffer) => string

Parameters

Parameter Type Description data Buffer the serialized transaction object.

Returns

string - a signature string.

Example

const wallet = IconWallet.create() const signature = wallet.sign( 'ba4···f64' )

Get a private key of Wallet instance.

.getPrivateKey() => string

Parameters

None

Returns

string - a private key.

Example

const wallet = IconWallet.create() const pk = wallet.getPrivateKey()

Get a public key of Wallet instance.

.getPublicKey() => string

Parameters

None

Returns

string - a public key.

Example

const wallet = IconWallet.create() const pk = wallet.getPublicKey()

Get an address of Wallet instance.

.getAddress() => string

Parameters

None

Returns

string - an EOA address.

Example

const wallet = IconWallet.create() const pk = wallet.getAddress()

IconBuilder is an object containing builder class for transaction object. Builder class enables you to make transaction object easily. There are 5 types of builder class as follows:

Module Description IcxTransactionBuilder Builder class for IcxTransaction instance, which is for sending ICX. MessageTransactionBuilder Builder class for MessageTransaction instance, which is for sending message data. Extends IcxTransactionBuilder class. DeployTransactionBuilder Builder class for DeployTransaction instance, which is for deploying SCORE. Extends IcxTransactionBuilder class. CallTransactionBuilder Builder class for CallTransaction instance, which is for invoking a state-transition function of SCORE. Extends IcxTransactionBuilder class. DepositTransactionBuilder Builder class for DepositTransaction instance, which is for depositing to SCORE(or withdrawing from SCORE). Extends IcxTransactionBuilder class. CallBuilder Builder class for Call instance, which is for invoking a read-only function of SCORE.

Builder class for IcxTransaction instance. IcxTransaction is an object representing a transaction object used for sending ICX. The parameter details are as follows:

Parameter Description to An EOA address to receive coins, or SCORE address to execute the transaction. from An EOA address that created the transaction value (optional) Amount of ICX coins in loop to transfer. When ommitted, assumes 0. (1 icx = 10 ^ 18 loop) stepLimit Maximum step allowance that can be used by the transaction. nid Network ID ("0x1" for Mainnet, "0x2" for Testnet, etc) nonce An arbitrary number used to prevent transaction hash collision. version Protocol version ("0x3" for V3) timestamp Transaction creation time. timestamp is in microsecond.

Constructor

Creates an instance of IcxTransactionBuilder class.

new IcxTransactionBuilder()

Parameters

None

Setter method of 'to' property.

.to(to: string) => IcxTransactionBuilder

Parameters

Parameter Type Description to string an EOA or SCORE address.

Returns

IcxTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself

Example

const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder() .to( 'hx87a90bfe8ed49e1a25184ce77fa0d9c4b0484d6a' )

Setter method of 'from' property.

.from( from : string) => IcxTransactionBuilder

Parameters

Parameter Type Description from string an EOA address.

Returns

IcxTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself

Example

const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder() .from( 'hx46293d558d3bd489c3715e7e3648de0e35086bfd' )

Setter method of 'value' property.

.value(value: string|BigNumber|number) => IcxTransactionBuilder

Parameters

Parameter Type Description value string , BigNumber , number the sending amount of ICX in loop unit.

Returns

IcxTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself

Example

const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder() .value(IconAmount.of( 1 , IconAmount.Unit.ICX).toLoop())

Setter method of 'stepLimit' property.

.stepLimit(stepLimit: string|BigNumber|number) => IcxTransactionBuilder

Parameters

Parameter Type Description stepLimit string , BigNumber , number the amount of step limit.

Returns

IcxTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself

Example

const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder() .stepLimit(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 100000 ))

Setter method of 'nid' property.

.nid(nid: string|BigNumber|number) => IcxTransactionBuilder

Parameters

Parameter Type Description nid string , BigNumber , number a network ID.

Returns

IcxTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself

Example

const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder() .nid(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 1 ))

Setter method of 'nonce' property.

.nonce(nonce: string|BigNumber|number) => IcxTransactionBuilder

Parameters

Parameter Type Description nonce string , BigNumber , number a nonce value.

Returns

IcxTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself

Example

const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder() .nonce(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 1 ))

Setter method of 'version' property.

.version(version: string|BigNumber|number) => IcxTransactionBuilder

Parameters

Parameter Type Description version string , BigNumber , number the version value.

Returns

IcxTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself

Example

const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder() .version(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 3 ))

Setter method of 'timestamp' property.

.timestamp(version: string|BigNumber|number) => IcxTransactionBuilder

Parameters

Parameter Type Description timestamp string , BigNumber , number timestamp value. (microsecond)

Returns

IcxTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself

Example

const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder() .timestamp( 1544596599371000 )

Returns an IcxTransaction instance which contains parameter you set.

.build() => IcxTransaction

Parameters

None

Returns

IcxTransaction - Returns an IcxTransaction instance.

Example

const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder() .from( 'hx46293d558d3bd489c3715e7e3648de0e35086bfd' ) .to( 'hx87a90bfe8ed49e1a25184ce77fa0d9c4b0484d6a' ) .value(IconAmount.of( 7 , IconAmount.Unit.ICX).toLoop()) .stepLimit(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 100000 )) .nid(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 3 )) .nonce(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 1 )) .version(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 3 )) .timestamp( 1544596599371000 ) .build()

Builder class for MessageTransaction instance. MessageTransaction is an object representing a transaction object used for sending message data. It extends IcxTransaction class, so instance parameters and methods of builder class are mostly identical to IcxTransaction class, except for the following:

Parameter Description data A message data. Data type of the data should be lowercase hex string prefixed with '0x'. dataType Data type of data . Fixed string message is in value.

For details of extended parameters and methods, see IcxTransactionBuilder section.

Constructor

Creates an instance of MessageTransactionBuilder class.

new MessageTransactionBuilder()

Parameters

None

Setter method of 'data' property.

.data(data: string) => MessageTransactionBuilder

Parameters

Parameter Type Description data string the data (hex string) to send.

Returns

MessageTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself

Example

const txObj = new MessageTransactionBuilder() .data(IconConverter.fromUtf8( 'Hello' ))

Returns an MessageTransaction instance which contains parameter you set.

.build() => MessageTransaction

Parameters

None

Returns

MessageTransaction - Returns an MessageTransaction instance.

Example

const txObj = new MessageTransactionBuilder() .from( 'hx46293d558d3bd489c3715e7e3648de0e35086bfd' ) .to( 'hx87a90bfe8ed49e1a25184ce77fa0d9c4b0484d6a' ) .stepLimit(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 100000 )) .nid(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 3 )) .nonce(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 1 )) .version(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 3 )) .timestamp( 1544596599371000 ) .data(IconConverter.fromUtf8( 'Hello' )) .build()

Builder class for DeployTransaction instance. DeployTransaction is an object representing a transaction object used for deploying SCORE. It extends IcxTransaction class, so instance parameters and methods of builder class are mostly identical to IcxTransaction class, except for the following:

Parameter Description data A deploy object data. It contains 3 parameters: 1) contentType - Mime-type of the content. 2) content - Compressed SCORE data. 3) params (optional) - Function parameters delivered to on_install() or on_update() dataType Data type of data . Fixed string deploy is in value.

For details of extended parameters and methods, see IcxTransactionBuilder section.

Constructor

Creates an instance of DeployTransactionBuilder class.

new DeployTransactionBuilder()

Parameters

None

Setter method of 'contentType' property in 'data'.

.contentType(contentType: string) => DeployTransactionBuilder

Parameters

Parameter Type Description contentType string the content type of content

Returns

DeployTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself

Example

const txObj = new DeployTransactionBuilder() .contentType( 'application/zip' )

Setter method of 'content' property in 'data'.

.content(content: string) => DeployTransactionBuilder

Parameters

Parameter Type Description content string the content to deploy.

Returns

DeployTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself

Example

const txObj = new DeployTransactionBuilder() .content( '0x504b03040a0000000000d3a68e4d000000000000000...' )

Setter method of 'params' property in 'data'.

.params(params: object) => DeployTransactionBuilder

Parameters

Parameter Type Description params object Function parameters delivered to on_install() or on_update().

Returns

DeployTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself

Example

const txObj = new DeployTransactionBuilder() .params({ initialSupply : IconConverter.toHex( '100000000000' ), decimals : IconConverter.toHex( 18 ), name : 'StandardToken' , symbol : 'ST' , })

Returns an DeployTransaction instance which contains parameter you set.

.build() => DeployTransaction

Parameters

None

Returns

DeployTransaction - Returns an DeployTransaction instance.

Example

const txObj = new DeployTransactionBuilder() .from( 'hx46293d558d3bd489c3715e7e3648de0e35086bfd' ) .to( 'cx0000000000000000000000000000000000000000' ) .stepLimit(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 2500000 )) .nid(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 3 )) .nonce(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 1 )) .version(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 3 )) .timestamp( 1544596599371000 ) .contentType( 'application/zip' ) .content( '0x504b03040a0000000000d3a68e4d000000000000000...' ) .params({ initialSupply : IconConverter.toHex( '100000000000' ), decimals : IconConverter.toHex( 18 ), name : 'StandardToken' , symbol : 'ST' , }) .build()

Builder class for CallTransaction instance. CallTransaction is an object representing a transaction object used for invoking a state-transition function of SCORE. It extends IcxTransaction class, so instance parameters and methods are mostly identical to IcxTransaction class, except for the following:

Parameter Description data An object data for calling method. It contains 2 parameters: 1) method - The method name of SCORE API. 2) params (optional) - The input params for method dataType Data type of data . Fixed string call is in value.

For details of extended parameters and methods, see IcxTransactionBuilder section.

Constructor

Creates an instance of CallTransactionBuilder class.

new CallTransactionBuilder()

Parameters

None

Setter method of 'method' property in 'data'.

.method(method: string) => CallTransactionBuilder

Parameters

Parameter Type Description method string the method name of SCORE API.

Returns

CallTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself

Example

const txObj = new CallTransactionBuilder() .method( 'transfer' )

Setter method of 'params' property in 'data'.

.params(params: object) => CallTransactionBuilder

Parameters

Parameter Type Description params object the input params for method.

Returns

CallTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself

Example

const txObj = new CallTransactionBuilder() .params({ _to : 'hxd008c05cbc0e689f04a5bb729a66b42377a9a497' , _value : IconConverter.toHex(IconAmount.of( 1 , IconAmount.Unit.ICX).toLoop()), })

Returns an CallTransaction instance which contains parameter you set.

.build() => CallTransaction

Parameters

None

Returns

CallTransaction - Returns an CallTransaction instance.

Example

const txObj = new CallTransactionBuilder() .from( 'hx902ecb51c109183ace539f247b4ea1347fbf23b5' ) .to( 'cx3502b4dadbfcd654d26d53d8463f2929c2c3948d' ) .stepLimit(IconConverter.toBigNumber( '2000000' )) .nid(IconConverter.toBigNumber( '3' )) .nonce(IconConverter.toBigNumber( '1' )) .version(IconConverter.toBigNumber( '3' )) .timestamp(( new Date ()).getTime() * 1000 ) .method( 'transfer' ) .params({ _to : 'hxd008c05cbc0e689f04a5bb729a66b42377a9a497' , _value : IconConverter.toHex(IconAmount.of( 1 , IconAmount.Unit.ICX).toLoop()), }) .build()

Builder class for DepositTransaction instance. DepositTransaction is an object representing a transaction object used for depositing/withdrawing SCORE. It extends IcxTransaction class, so instance parameters and methods are mostly identical to IcxTransaction class, except for the following:

Parameter Description data An object data for depositing to SCORE. It contains 2 parameters: 1) action - Whether to deposit or withdraw. When making a withdrawal, id is required. 2) id (optional) - deposit id to withdraw. needed when withdraw deposit dataType Data type of data . Fixed string deposit is in value.

For details of extended parameters and methods, see IcxTransactionBuilder section.

Constructor

Creates an instance of DepositTransactionBuilder class.

new DepositTransactionBuilder()

Parameters

None

Setter method of 'action' property in 'data'.

.action(action: string) => DepositTransactionBuilder

Parameters

Parameter Type Description action string Whether to deposit or withdraw. ( add or withdraw )

Returns

DepositTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself

Example

const txObj = new DepositTransactionBuilder() .action( 'add' )

Setter method of 'id' property in 'data'.

.id(params: string) => DepositTransactionBuilder

Parameters

Parameter Type Description id string Deposit id to withdraw

Returns

DepositTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself

Example

const txObj = new DepositTransactionBuilder() .id( "0x8ed676ca8aeef92159f5bb1223db1e8bcf65ea8ea3d6ae9ed23e006407aa9fda" )

Returns an DepositTransaction instance which contains parameter you set.

.build() => DepositTransaction

Parameters

None

Returns

DepositTransaction - Returns an DepositTransaction instance.

Example

const txObj = new DepositTransactionBuilder() .from( 'hx902ecb51c109183ace539f247b4ea1347fbf23b5' ) .to( 'cx3502b4dadbfcd654d26d53d8463f2929c2c3948d' ) .stepLimit(IconConverter.toBigNumber( '2000000' )) .nid(IconConverter.toBigNumber( '3' )) .nonce(IconConverter.toBigNumber( '1' )) .version(IconConverter.toBigNumber( '3' )) .timestamp(( new Date ()).getTime() * 1000 ) .action( 'withdraw' ) .id( "0x8ed676ca8aeef92159f5bb1223db1e8bcf65ea8ea3d6ae9ed23e006407aa9fda" ) .build()

Builder class for Call instance. Call is an object representing a transaction object used for invoking a read-only function of SCORE. The parameter details are as follows:

Parameter Description to a SCORE address to execute the call. data an object data for calling method. It contains 2 parameters: 1) method - The method name of SCORE API. 2) params (optional) - The input params for method dataType Data type of data . Fixed string call is in value.

Constructor

Creates an instance of CallBuilder class.

new CallBuilder()

Parameters

None

Setter method of 'to' property.

.to(to: string) => CallBuilder

Parameters

Parameter Type Description to string a SCORE address.

Returns

CallBuilder - Returns an instance of itself

Example

const txObj = new CallBuilder() .to( 'cxc248ee72f58f7ec0e9a382379d67399f45b596c7' )

Setter method of 'method' property in 'data'.

.method(method: string) => CallBuilder

Parameters

Parameter Type Description method string the method name of SCORE API.

Returns

CallBuilder - Returns an instance of itself

Example

const txObj = new CallBuilder() .method( 'balanceOf' )

Setter method of 'params' property in 'data'.

.params(params: object) => CallBuilder

Parameters

Parameter Type Description params object the input params for method.

Returns

CallBuilder - Returns an instance of itself

Example

const txObj = new CallBuilder() .params({ _owner : 'hx87a90bfe8ed49e1a25184ce77fa0d9c4b0484d6a' })

Returns an Call instance which contains parameter you set.

.build() => Call

Parameters

None

Returns

Call - Returns an Call instance.

Example

const txObj = new CallBuilder() .to( 'cxc248ee72f58f7ec0e9a382379d67399f45b596c7' ) .method( 'balanceOf' ) .params({ _owner : 'hx87a90bfe8ed49e1a25184ce77fa0d9c4b0484d6a' }) .build()

SignedTransaction is a class for signing transaction object. It enables you to make signature, and signed transaction object by calling instance methods. Also, by passing SignedTransaction instance to sendTransaction(), it will automatically generate transaction object including signature, and send to ICON node.

Constructor

Creates an instance of SignedTransaction class.

new SignedTransaction(transaction: IcxTransaction|MessageTransaction|CallTransaction|DeployTransaction, wallet : Wallet)

Parameters

Parameter Type Description transaction IcxTransaction , MessageTransaction , CallTransaction , DeployTransaction a transaction object. wallet Wallet wallet instance used for signing.

Get a signature string.

.getSignature() => string

Parameters

None

Returns

string - a signature string.

Example

const signature = new SignedTransaction(icxTransaction, wallet).getSignature()

Get a raw signed transaction object.

.getProperties() => object

Parameters

None

Returns

object - the raw signed transaction object.

Example

const signature = new SignedTransaction(icxTransaction, wallet).getProperties()

Get a raw transaction object of transaction property.

.getRawTransaction() => object

Parameters

None

Returns

object - the raw transaction object of transaction property.

Example

const signature = new SignedTransaction(icxTransaction, wallet).getRawTransaction()

HttpProvider is a class representing HTTP-based provider. It is commonly used for setting provider url of IconService instance. For details of network and node url, see ICON Networks document.

Constructor

Creates an instance of HttpProvider class.

new HttpProvider(url: string)

Parameters

Parameter Type Description url string ICON node url

IconAmount is a class representing BigNumber value and unit data. It also provides unit conversion static functions. It enables you to manage different types of numeric data easily.

( IconAmount contains static class property called Unit , which has constant number value of different types of unit digit. IconAmount.Unit.LOOP is 0 , and IconAmount.Unit.ICX is 18 .)

Constructor

Creates an instance of IconAmount class.

new IconAmount(value: string|BigNumber|number, digit : string|BigNumber|number)

Parameters

Parameter Type Description value string , BigNumber , number the value of amount. digit string , BigNumber , number the digit of unit.

Note: According to official document of BigNumber.js, it is recommended to create BigNumbers from string values rather than number values to avoid a potential loss of precision.

static of()

Creates an instance of IconAmount class.

IconAmount.of(value: string|BigNumber|number, digit : string|BigNumber|number) => IconAmount

Parameters

Parameter Type Description value string , BigNumber , number the value of amount. digit string , BigNumber , number the digit of unit.

Note: According to official document of BigNumber.js, it is recommended to create BigNumbers from string values rather than number values to avoid a potential loss of precision.

Returns

IconAmount - IconAmount instance.

Example

const iconAmount = IconAmount.of( '2' , IconAmount.Unit.ICX);

Converts value property into string

.toString() => string

Parameters

None

Returns

string - The stringified value property of IconAmount instance.

Example

const value = IconAmount.of( '2' , IconAmount.Unit.ICX).toString();

Get digit property.

.getDigit() => number

Parameters

None

Returns

number - The digit property of IconAmount instance.

Example

const digit = IconAmount.of( '2' , IconAmount.Unit.ICX).getDigit();

Get value property converted into loop unit.

.toLoop() => BigNumber

Parameters

None

Returns

BigNumber - The value property converted into loop unit.

Example

const value = IconAmount.of( '2' , IconAmount.Unit.ICX).toLoop();

Converts value property into custom digit

.convertUnit(digit: string|BigNumber|number) => IconAmount

Parameters

Parameter Type Description digit string , BigNumber , number the digit of unit.

Returns

IconAmount - The IconAmount instance converted into custom digit.

Example

const value = IconAmount.of( '2' , IconAmount.Unit.ICX).convertUnit(IconAmount.Unit.LOOP);

IconConverter is a utility module which contains conversion functions.

static fromUtf8()

Converts UTF-8 text to hex string with '0x' prefix.

IconConverter.fromUtf8(value: string) => string

Parameters

Parameter Type Description value string an UTF-8 text string.

Returns

string - a hex string with '0x' prefix

Example

const value = IconConverter.fromUtf8( 'hello' )

static toNumber()

Converts string, hex string or BigNumber value to number.

IconConverter.toNumber(value: string|BigNumber) => number

Parameters

Parameter Type Description value string , BigNumber a string, hex string or BigNumber type value

Returns

number - a value converted to number type.

Example

const value = IconConverter.toNumber( '123' )

static toBigNumber()

Converts string, hex string or number value to BigNumber.

IconConverter.toBigNumber(value: string|number) => BigNumber

Parameters

Parameter Type Description value string , number a string, hex string or number type value

Returns

BigNumber - a value converted to BigNumber type.

Example

const value = IconConverter.toBigNumber( '123' )

static toHex()

Converts string, number or BigNumber value to hex string.

IconConverter.toHex(value: string|number|BigNumber) => string

Parameters

Parameter Type Description value string , number , BigNumber a string, number or BigNumber type value

Returns

string - a value converted to hex string with '0x' prefix.

Example

const value = IconConverter.toHex( '123' )

static toRawTransaction()

Converts transaction object to raw transaction object.

IconConverter.toRawTransaction(transaction: IcxTransaction|MessageTransaction|CallTransaction|DeployTransaction) => object

Parameters

Parameter Type Description transaction IcxTransaction , MessageTransaction , CallTransaction , DeployTransaction a transaction object

Returns

object - a raw transaction object.

Example

const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder() .from( 'hx46293d558d3bd489c3715e7e3648de0e35086bfd' ) .to( 'hx87a90bfe8ed49e1a25184ce77fa0d9c4b0484d6a' ) .value(IconAmount.of( 7 , IconAmount.Unit.ICX).toLoop()) .stepLimit(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 100000 )) .nid(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 3 )) .nonce(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 1 )) .version(IconConverter.toBigNumber( 3 )) .timestamp( 1544596599371000 ) .build() const rawTxObj = IconConverter.toRawTransaction(txObj)

IconHexadecimal is a utility module which contains functions related to hex prefix.

static is0xPrefix()

Check whether string starts with '0x' prefix.

IconHexadecimal.is0xPrefix(str: string) => boolean

Parameters

Parameter Type Description str string a string

Returns

boolean - returns true if string starts with '0x' prefix.

Example

const value = IconHexadecimal.is0xPrefix( '0x61' )

static isHxPrefix()

Check whether string starts with 'hx' prefix.

IconHexadecimal.isHxPrefix(str: string) => boolean

Parameters

Parameter Type Description str string a string

Returns

boolean - returns true if string starts with 'hx' prefix.

Example

const value = IconHexadecimal.isHxPrefix( 'hx902ecb51c109183ace539f247b4ea1347fbf23b5' )

static isCxPrefix()

Check whether string starts with 'cx' prefix.

IconHexadecimal.isCxPrefix(str: string) => boolean

Parameters

Parameter Type Description str string a string

Returns

boolean - returns true if string starts with 'cx' prefix.

Example

const value = IconHexadecimal.isCxPrefix( 'cxc248ee72f58f7ec0e9a382379d67399f45b596c7' )

static add0xPrefix()

Add '0x' prefix to string.

IconHexadecimal.add0xPrefix(str: string) => string

Parameters

Parameter Type Description str string a string

Returns

string - a string with '0x' prefix.

Example

const value = IconHexadecimal.add0xPrefix( '1234' )

static addHxPrefix()

Add 'hx' prefix to string.

IconHexadecimal.addHxPrefix(str: string) => string

Parameters

Parameter Type Description str string a string

Returns

string - a string with 'hx' prefix.

Example

const value = IconHexadecimal.addHxPrefix( '902ecb51c109183ace539f247b4ea1347fbf23b5' )

static addCxPrefix()

Add 'cx' prefix to string.

IconHexadecimal.addCxPrefix(str: string) => string

Parameters

Parameter Type Description str string a string

Returns

string - a string with 'cx' prefix.

Example

const value = IconHexadecimal.addCxPrefix( 'c248ee72f58f7ec0e9a382379d67399f45b596c7' )

static remove0xPrefix()

Remove '0x' prefix from string.

IconHexadecimal.remove0xPrefix(str: string) => string

Parameters

Parameter Type Description str string a string

Returns

string - a string without '0x' prefix.

Example

const value = IconHexadecimal.remove0xPrefix( '0x61' )

static removeHxPrefix()

Remove 'hx' prefix from string.

IconHexadecimal.removeHxPrefix(str: string) => string

Parameters

Parameter Type Description str string a string

Returns

string - a string without 'hx' prefix.

Example

const value = IconHexadecimal.removeHxPrefix( 'hx902ecb51c109183ace539f247b4ea1347fbf23b5' )

static removeCxPrefix()

Remove 'cx' prefix from string.

IconHexadecimal.removeCxPrefix(str: string) => string

Parameters

Parameter Type Description str string a string

Returns

string - a string without 'cx' prefix.

Example

const value = IconHexadecimal.removeCxPrefix( 'cxc248ee72f58f7ec0e9a382379d67399f45b596c7' )

IconValidator is a utility module which contains validation functions.

static isPrivateKey()

Check if input value is a private key type string.

IconValidator.isPrivateKey(privKey: any) => boolean

Parameters

Parameter Type Description privKey any an input value

Returns

boolean - Returns true if the input value is a private key type string.

Example

const isPrivateKey = IconValidator.isPrivateKey( '7abca1...20a9f1' )

static isEoaAddress()

Check if input value is a EOA address type string.

IconValidator.isEoaAddress(address: any) => boolean

Parameters

Parameter Type Description address any an input value

Returns

boolean - Returns true if the input value is a EOA address type string.

Example

const isEoaAddress = IconValidator.isEoaAddress( 'hxca12a...209f1' )

static isScoreAddress()

Check if input value is a SCORE address type string.

IconValidator.isScoreAddress(address: any) => boolean

Parameters

Parameter Type Description address any a input value

Returns

boolean - Returns true if the input value is a SCORE address type string.

Example

const isScoreAddress = IconValidator.isScoreAddress( 'cx1b32a...99f01' )

static isAddress()

Check if input value is a EOA or SCORE address type string.

IconValidator.isAddress(address: any) => boolean

Parameters

Parameter Type Description address any an input value

Returns

boolean - Returns true if the input value is a EOA or SCORE address type string.

Example

const isAddress = IconValidator.isAddress( 'cx1b32a...99f01' )

Error cases

There are 6 types of error cases. Details are as below:

Error code Description DATA ERROR Exception class related to data type. FORMAT ERROR Exception class related to data format. WALLET ERROR Exception class related to wallet errors. RPC ERROR Exception class related to network errors. SCORE ERROR Exception class related to SCORE call error. NETWORK ERROR Exception class related to network errors.

References