title: "ICON SDK for JavaScript"
ICON supports JavaScript SDK for 3rd party or user services development. You can integrate ICON JavaScript SDK into your project and utilize ICON’s functionality. This document provides you with an information of installation and API specification.
Install
icon-sdk-js module using
npm.
npm install --save icon-sdk-js
Import
icon-sdk-js module.
const IconService = require('icon-sdk-js');
Install
icon-sdk-js module using
npm,
npm install --save icon-sdk-js
or using CDN.
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/icon-sdk-js@latest/build/icon-sdk-js.web.min.js"></script>
Then, import
icon-sdk-js module.
import IconService from 'icon-sdk-js';
Install
icon-sdk-js module using
npm,
npm install --save icon-sdk-js
Then, import
icon-sdk-js/build/icon-sdk-js.web.min.js module.
import IconService from 'icon-sdk-js/build/icon-sdk-js.web.min.js';
IconService is a root class of
icon-sdk-js, which provides APIs to communicate with ICON nodes and contains different type of modules. Details of modules are as below:
|Module
|Description
|IconService
|Class which provides APIs to communicate with ICON nodes
|IconService.IconWallet
|Class which provides EOA functions.
|IconService.IconBuilder
|Builder class for transaction object.
|IconService.SignedTransaction
|Class representing the signed transaction object.
|IconService.HttpProvider
|Class representing HTTP-based provider
|IconService.IconAmount
|Class which provides unit conversion functions.
|IconService.IconConverter
|Util module contains conversion functions.
|IconService.IconHexadecimal
|Util module contains hex-prefix functions.
|IconService.IconValidator
|Util module contains validator functions.
IconService is a class which provides APIs to communicate with ICON nodes. It enables you to easily use ICON JSON-RPC APIs (version 3). All instance methods of
IconService returns a
HttpCall instance. To execute the request and get the result value, you need to run
execute() function of
HttpCall instance. All requests will be executed asynchronously. Synchronous request is not available.
Creates an instance of IconService.
new IconService(provider: HttpProvider)
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|provider
HttpProvider
|HttpProvider instance.
const httpProvider = new HttpProvider('https://ctz.solidwallet.io/api/v3');
const iconService = new IconService(httpProvider);
Get the total number of issued coins.
.getTotalSupply() => HttpCall // .execute() => BigNumber
None
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
icx_getTotalSupply JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns a
BigNumber value of total issued coins.
/* Returns the total number of issued coins. */
const totalSupply = await iconService.getTotalSupply().execute();
Get the balance of the address.
.getBalance(address: string) => HttpCall // .execute() => BigNumber
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|address
string
|an EOA address.
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
icx_getBalance JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns a
BigNumber value of ICX balance.
/* Returns the balance of a EOA address */
const balance = await iconService.getBalance('hx9d8a8376e7db9f00478feb9a46f44f0d051aab57').execute();
Get the block information.
Since this API is an old version, we recommend to use getBlockByHeight(), getBlockByHash(), getLastBlock() API.
.getBlock(value: string|number|BigNumber) => HttpCall // .execute() => object
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|value
string,
number,
BigNumber
|the height or hash value of block.
Depending on the type of input value, there are different ways to get block information.
Get block by height - Put integer value of a block height. It will delegate to icx_getBlockByHeight RPC method.
Get block by hash - Put block hash value. It will delegate to icx_getBlockByHash RPC method.
Get latest block - Put the string
'latest'. It will delegate to icx_getLastBlock RPC method.
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
icx_getBlockByHeight,
icx_getBlockByHash or
icx_getLastBlock JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns a block
object. For details of returned block object, see Example section of icx_getLastBlock.
// Returns block information by block height
const block1 = await iconService.getBlock(1000).execute();
// Returns block information by block hash
const block2 = await iconService.getBlock("0xdb310dd653b2573fd673ccc7489477a0b697333f77b3cb34a940db67b994fd95").execute();
// Returns latest block information
const block2 = await iconService.getBlock("latest").execute();
Get the block information by block height.
.getBlockByHeight(value: number|BigNumber) => HttpCall // .execute() => object
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|value
number,
BigNumber
|the height value of block.
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
icx_getBlockByHeight JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns a block
object.
// Returns block information
const block = await iconService.getBlockByHeight(1000).execute();
Get the block information by block hash.
.getBlockByHash(value: string) => HttpCall // .execute() => object
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|value
string
|a block hash.
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
icx_getBlockByHash JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns a block
object.
// Returns block information
const block = await iconService.getBlockByHash('0xdb310dd653b2573fd673ccc7489477a0b697333f77b3cb34a940db67b994fd95').execute();
Get the latest block information.
.getLastBlock() => HttpCall // .execute() => object
None
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
icx_getLastBlock JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns a block
object.
// Returns block information
const block = await iconService.getLastBlock().execute();
Get the SCORE API list.
.getScoreApi(address: string) => HttpCall // .execute() => array
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|address
string
|a SCORE address.
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
icx_getScoreApi JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns a
ScoreApiList instance, the API list of SCORE address.
ScoreApiList provides two instance methods,
getList() and
getMethod().
getList() - Returns
array of API list.
getMethod(method:
string) - Returns
object of method information.
// Returns the SCORE API list
const apiList = await iconService.getScoreApi('cx0000000000000000000000000000000000000001').execute();
// [ { type: 'function', name: 'acceptScore', inputs: [ [Object] ] outputs: [] }, ··· { type: 'eventlog', name: 'UpdateServiceConfigLog', inputs: [ [Object] ] }]
console.log(apiList.getList());
// { type: 'function', name: 'getStepCosts', inputs: [], outputs: [ { type: 'dict' } ], readonly: '0x1' }
console.log(apiList.getMethod('getStepCosts'));
Get the transaction information.
.getTransaction(hash: string) => HttpCall // .execute() => object
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|hash
string
|a transaction hash.
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
icx_getTransactionByHash JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns a transaction
object. For details of returned object, see here.
// Returns the transaction object.
const txObject = await iconService.getTransaction('0xb903239f8543d04b5dc1ba6579132b143087c68db1b2168786408fcbce568238').execute();
Get the result of transaction by transaction hash.
.getTransactionResult(hash: string) => HttpCall // .execute() => object
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|hash
string
|a transaction hash.
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
icx_getTransactionResult JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns a transaction result
object. For details of returned object, see here.
// Returns the transaction result object.
const txObject = await iconService.getTransactionResult('0xb903239f8543d04b5dc1ba6579132b143087c68db1b2168786408fcbce568238').execute();
Get the transaction trace. newly added from ICON2
.getTrace(hash: string) => HttpCall // .execute() => any
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|hash
string
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
debug_getTrace JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns a
BigNumber value of estimated step.
// Returns the transaction trace.
const trace = await iconService.getTrace(hash).execute();
Send a transaction that changes the states of address.
.sendTransaction(signedTransaction: SignedTransaction) => HttpCall // .execute() => string
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|signedTransaction
SignedTransaction
|an instance of SignedTransaction class.
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
icx_sendTransaction JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns a
string value of transaction hash.
// Returns the tx hash of transaction.
const txHash = await iconService.sendTransaction(signedTransaction).execute();
Returns an estimated step of how much step is necessary to allow the transaction to complete.
.estimateStep(transaction:IcxTransaction | MessageTransaction | DepositTransaction | DeployTransaction | CallTransaction) => HttpCall // .execute() => string
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|transaction
IcxTransaction
|an instance of [IcxTransaction
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
debug_estimateStep JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns a
BigNumber value of estimated step.
// Returns the estimated step to execute transaction.
const step = await iconService.estimateStep(transaction).execute();
It sends a transaction like
icx_sendTransaction, then it will wait for the
result.
sendTransactionAndWait(signedTransaction: SignedTransaction) => HttpCall // .execute() => object
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|signedTransaction
SignedTransaction
|an instance of SignedTransaction class.
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
icx_sendTransactionAndWait JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns a
object value of transaction result.
// Returns the tx hash of transaction.
const result = await iconService.sendTransactionAndWait(signedTransaction).execute();
It will wait for the result of the transaction for specified time.
waitTransactionResult(hash: string) => HttpCall // .execute() => object
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|hash
string
|transaction hash
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
icx_waitTransactionResult JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns a transaction result
object. For details of returned object, see here.
// Returns the tx hash of transaction.
const result = await iconService.waitTransactionResult(hash).execute();
Get data by hash.
It can be used to retrieve data based on the hash algorithm (SHA3-256).
Following data can be retrieved by a hash.
getDataByHash(hash: string) => HttpCall // .execute() => string
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|hash
string
|The hash value of the data to retrieve
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
icx_getDataByHash JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns base64 encoded data
// Returns the tx hash of transaction.
const data = await iconService.getDataByHash(hash).execute();
Get block header for specified height.
getBlockHeaderByHeight(height: string | BigNumber) => HttpCall // .execute() => string
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|height
|`string
|BigNumber`
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
icx_getBlockHeaderByHeight JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns base64 encoded data
// Returns the tx hash of transaction.
const data = await iconService.getBlockHeaderByHeight(height).execute();
Get votes for the block specified by height.
getVotesByHeight(height: string | BigNumber) => HttpCall // .execute() => string
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|height
|`string
|BigNumber`
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
icx_getVotesByHeight JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns base64 encoded votes data
// Returns the tx hash of transaction.
const data = await iconService.getVotesByHeight(height).execute();
Get proof for the receipt. Proof, itself, may include the receipt.
getProofForResult(hash: string | BigNumber, index: string | BigNumber) => HttpCall // .execute() => Array<string>
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|hash
string
|The hash value of the block including the result.
|index
|`string
|BigNumber`
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
icx_getProofForResult JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns List of base64 encoded proof including the receipt
// Returns the tx hash of transaction.
const data = await iconService.getProofForResult(hash, index).execute();
Get proof for the receipt and the events in it. The proof may include the data itself.
getProofForEvents(hash: string | BigNumber, index: string | BigNumber, events: Array<string | BigNumber>) => HttpCall // .execute() => Array<string>
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|hash
string
|The hash value of the block including the result.
|index
|`string
|BigNumber`
|events
|Array
|false
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
icx_getProofForEvents JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns List of List of base64 encoded proof including the receipt and the events
// Returns the tx hash of transaction.
const data = await iconService.getProofForEvents(hash, index, events).execute();
Calls external function of SCORE.
.call(call: Call) => HttpCall // .execute() => any
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|call
Call
|an instance of Call class builded by CallBuilder.
HttpCall - The HttpCall instance for
icx_call JSON-RPC API request. If
execute() successfully, it returns a
any type of value returned by the executed SCORE function.
// Returns the value returned by the executed SCORE function.
const result = await iconService.call(call).execute();
IconWallet is a class which provides EOA functions. It enables you to create, load, and store
Wallet object.
Creates an instance of
Wallet class. To create wallet, please use
create() static function instead of instantiating this class directly.
new Wallet(privKey: string, pubKey: string)
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|privKey
string
|a private key.
|pubKey
string
|a public key.
Creates an instance of
Wallet class.
IconWallet.create() => Wallet
None
Wallet - Wallet instance. It contains a public key and a private key randomly generated by
create() function.
// Creates an instance of Wallet.
const wallet = IconWallet.create();
Import existing wallet using private key.
IconWallet.loadPrivateKey(privKey: string) => Wallet
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|privKey
string
|a private key.
Wallet - a Wallet instance.
// Load wallet object
const wallet = IconWallet.loadPrivateKey('2ab···e4c');
Import existing wallet using keystore object.
IconWallet.loadKeystore(keystore: object|string, password: string, nonStrict?: boolean) => Wallet
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|keystore
object,
string
|the keystore object (or stringified object.)
|password
string
|the password of keystore object.
|nonStrict (optional)
boolean
|set whether checking keystore file case-insensitive or not. (affects when
keystore param is string.)
Wallet - a Wallet instance.
const testKeystore = { "version": 3, "id": "41fc1ddb-4faf-4c88-b494-8fe82a4bab63", "address": "hxd008c05cbc0e689f04a5bb729a66b42377a9a497", "crypto": { "ciphertext": "c4046f5a735403a963110d24f39120a102ad7bc462bf2a14ae334ba4a8c485f6", "cipherparams": { "iv": "441b5a5de3dd33de6f7838b6075702d2" }, "cipher": "aes-128-ctr", "kdf": "scrypt", "kdfparams": { "dklen": 32, "salt": "39d45ffead82d554e35a55efcc7a1f64afe73e9a8ab6b750d959f904e32294ba", "n": 16384, "r": 8, "p": 1 }, "mac": "9bca1f2e8750efb27b7357e1a6a727c596cb812f7a4c45792494a8b0890774d7" }, "coinType": "icx" }
const testPassword = 'qwer1234!'
// Load wallet object
const wallet = IconWallet.loadKeystore(testKeystore, testPassword)
Get keystore object of an instance of a
Wallet class.
.store(password: string, opts?: object) => object
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|password
string
|a new password for encryption.
|opts (optional)
object
|the custom options for encryption.
object - a keystore object.
const wallet = IconWallet.create()
// Get keystore object of an instance of a `Wallet` class.
const keystore = wallet.store("qwer1234!")
Generate signature string by signing transaction object.
.sign(data: Buffer) => string
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|data
Buffer
|the serialized transaction object.
string - a signature string.
const wallet = IconWallet.create()
// Get keystore object of an instance of a `Wallet` class.
const signature = wallet.sign('ba4···f64')
Get a private key of
Wallet instance.
.getPrivateKey() => string
None
string - a private key.
const wallet = IconWallet.create()
// Get private key of `Wallet` instance.
const pk = wallet.getPrivateKey()
Get a public key of
Wallet instance.
.getPublicKey() => string
None
string - a public key.
const wallet = IconWallet.create()
// Get public key of `Wallet` instance.
const pk = wallet.getPublicKey()
Get an address of
Wallet instance.
.getAddress() => string
None
string - an EOA address.
const wallet = IconWallet.create()
// Get address of `Wallet` instance.
const pk = wallet.getAddress()
IconBuilder is an object containing builder class for transaction object. Builder class enables you to make transaction object easily. There are 5 types of builder class as follows:
|Module
|Description
|IcxTransactionBuilder
|Builder class for
IcxTransaction instance, which is for sending ICX.
|MessageTransactionBuilder
|Builder class for
MessageTransaction instance, which is for sending message data. Extends
IcxTransactionBuilder class.
|DeployTransactionBuilder
|Builder class for
DeployTransaction instance, which is for deploying SCORE. Extends
IcxTransactionBuilder class.
|CallTransactionBuilder
|Builder class for
CallTransaction instance, which is for invoking a state-transition function of SCORE. Extends
IcxTransactionBuilder class.
|DepositTransactionBuilder
|Builder class for
DepositTransaction instance, which is for depositing to SCORE(or withdrawing from SCORE). Extends
IcxTransactionBuilder class.
|CallBuilder
|Builder class for
Call instance, which is for invoking a read-only function of SCORE.
Builder class for
IcxTransaction instance.
IcxTransaction is an object representing a transaction object used for sending ICX. The parameter details are as follows:
|Parameter
|Description
to
|An EOA address to receive coins, or SCORE address to execute the transaction.
from
|An EOA address that created the transaction
value (optional)
|Amount of ICX coins in loop to transfer. When ommitted, assumes 0. (1 icx = 10 ^ 18 loop)
stepLimit
|Maximum step allowance that can be used by the transaction.
nid
|Network ID ("0x1" for Mainnet, "0x2" for Testnet, etc)
nonce
|An arbitrary number used to prevent transaction hash collision.
version
|Protocol version ("0x3" for V3)
timestamp
|Transaction creation time. timestamp is in microsecond.
Creates an instance of
IcxTransactionBuilder class.
new IcxTransactionBuilder()
None
Setter method of 'to' property.
.to(to: string) => IcxTransactionBuilder
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|to
string
|an EOA or SCORE address.
IcxTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself
// Set `to` property.
const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder()
.to('hx87a90bfe8ed49e1a25184ce77fa0d9c4b0484d6a')
Setter method of 'from' property.
.from(from: string) => IcxTransactionBuilder
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|from
string
|an EOA address.
IcxTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself
// Set `from` property.
const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder()
.from('hx46293d558d3bd489c3715e7e3648de0e35086bfd')
Setter method of 'value' property.
.value(value: string|BigNumber|number) => IcxTransactionBuilder
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|value
string,
BigNumber,
number
|the sending amount of ICX in loop unit.
IcxTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself
// Set `value` property.
const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder()
.value(IconAmount.of(1, IconAmount.Unit.ICX).toLoop())
Setter method of 'stepLimit' property.
.stepLimit(stepLimit: string|BigNumber|number) => IcxTransactionBuilder
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|stepLimit
string,
BigNumber,
number
|the amount of step limit.
IcxTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself
// Set `value` property.
const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder()
.stepLimit(IconConverter.toBigNumber(100000))
Setter method of 'nid' property.
.nid(nid: string|BigNumber|number) => IcxTransactionBuilder
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|nid
string,
BigNumber,
number
|a network ID.
IcxTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself
// Set `nid` property.
const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder()
.nid(IconConverter.toBigNumber(1))
Setter method of 'nonce' property.
.nonce(nonce: string|BigNumber|number) => IcxTransactionBuilder
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|nonce
string,
BigNumber,
number
|a nonce value.
IcxTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself
// Set `nonce` property.
const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder()
.nonce(IconConverter.toBigNumber(1))
Setter method of 'version' property.
.version(version: string|BigNumber|number) => IcxTransactionBuilder
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|version
string,
BigNumber,
number
|the version value.
IcxTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself
// Set `version` property.
const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder()
.version(IconConverter.toBigNumber(3))
Setter method of 'timestamp' property.
.timestamp(version: string|BigNumber|number) => IcxTransactionBuilder
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|timestamp
string,
BigNumber,
number
|timestamp value. (microsecond)
IcxTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself
// Set `timestamp` property.
const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder()
.timestamp(1544596599371000)
Returns an
IcxTransaction instance which contains parameter you set.
.build() => IcxTransaction
None
IcxTransaction - Returns an
IcxTransaction instance.
// Build `IcxTransaction` instance.
const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder()
.from('hx46293d558d3bd489c3715e7e3648de0e35086bfd')
.to('hx87a90bfe8ed49e1a25184ce77fa0d9c4b0484d6a')
.value(IconAmount.of(7, IconAmount.Unit.ICX).toLoop())
.stepLimit(IconConverter.toBigNumber(100000))
.nid(IconConverter.toBigNumber(3))
.nonce(IconConverter.toBigNumber(1))
.version(IconConverter.toBigNumber(3))
.timestamp(1544596599371000)
.build()
Builder class for
MessageTransaction instance.
MessageTransaction is an object representing a transaction object used for sending message data. It extends
IcxTransaction class, so instance parameters and methods of builder class are mostly identical to
IcxTransaction class, except for the following:
|Parameter
|Description
data
|A message data. Data type of the data should be lowercase hex string prefixed with '0x'.
dataType
|Data type of
data. Fixed string
message is in value.
For details of extended parameters and methods, see IcxTransactionBuilder section.
Creates an instance of
MessageTransactionBuilder class.
new MessageTransactionBuilder()
None
Setter method of 'data' property.
.data(data: string) => MessageTransactionBuilder
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|data
string
|the data (hex string) to send.
MessageTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself
// Set `data` property.
const txObj = new MessageTransactionBuilder()
.data(IconConverter.fromUtf8('Hello'))
Returns an
MessageTransaction instance which contains parameter you set.
.build() => MessageTransaction
None
MessageTransaction - Returns an
MessageTransaction instance.
// Build `MessageTransaction` instance.
const txObj = new MessageTransactionBuilder()
.from('hx46293d558d3bd489c3715e7e3648de0e35086bfd')
.to('hx87a90bfe8ed49e1a25184ce77fa0d9c4b0484d6a')
.stepLimit(IconConverter.toBigNumber(100000))
.nid(IconConverter.toBigNumber(3))
.nonce(IconConverter.toBigNumber(1))
.version(IconConverter.toBigNumber(3))
.timestamp(1544596599371000)
.data(IconConverter.fromUtf8('Hello'))
.build()
Builder class for
DeployTransaction instance.
DeployTransaction is an object representing a transaction object used for deploying SCORE. It extends
IcxTransaction class, so instance parameters and methods of builder class are mostly identical to
IcxTransaction class, except for the following:
|Parameter
|Description
data
|A deploy object data. It contains 3 parameters: 1)
contentType - Mime-type of the content. 2)
content - Compressed SCORE data. 3)
params (optional) - Function parameters delivered to on_install() or on_update()
dataType
|Data type of
data. Fixed string
deploy is in value.
For details of extended parameters and methods, see IcxTransactionBuilder section.
Creates an instance of
DeployTransactionBuilder class.
new DeployTransactionBuilder()
None
Setter method of 'contentType' property in 'data'.
.contentType(contentType: string) => DeployTransactionBuilder
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|contentType
string
|the content type of content
DeployTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself
// Set `contentType` property.
const txObj = new DeployTransactionBuilder()
.contentType('application/zip')
Setter method of 'content' property in 'data'.
.content(content: string) => DeployTransactionBuilder
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|content
string
|the content to deploy.
DeployTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself
// Set `content` property.
const txObj = new DeployTransactionBuilder()
.content('0x504b03040a0000000000d3a68e4d000000000000000...')
Setter method of 'params' property in 'data'.
.params(params: object) => DeployTransactionBuilder
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|params
object
|Function parameters delivered to on_install() or on_update().
DeployTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself
// Set `params` property.
const txObj = new DeployTransactionBuilder()
.params({
initialSupply: IconConverter.toHex('100000000000'),
decimals: IconConverter.toHex(18),
name: 'StandardToken',
symbol: 'ST',
})
Returns an
DeployTransaction instance which contains parameter you set.
.build() => DeployTransaction
None
DeployTransaction - Returns an
DeployTransaction instance.
// Build `DeployTransaction` instance.
const txObj = new DeployTransactionBuilder()
.from('hx46293d558d3bd489c3715e7e3648de0e35086bfd')
.to('cx0000000000000000000000000000000000000000')
.stepLimit(IconConverter.toBigNumber(2500000))
.nid(IconConverter.toBigNumber(3))
.nonce(IconConverter.toBigNumber(1))
.version(IconConverter.toBigNumber(3))
.timestamp(1544596599371000)
.contentType('application/zip')
.content('0x504b03040a0000000000d3a68e4d000000000000000...')
.params({
initialSupply: IconConverter.toHex('100000000000'),
decimals: IconConverter.toHex(18),
name: 'StandardToken',
symbol: 'ST',
})
.build()
Builder class for
CallTransaction instance.
CallTransaction is an object representing a transaction object used for invoking a state-transition function of SCORE. It extends
IcxTransaction class, so instance parameters and methods are mostly identical to
IcxTransaction class, except for the following:
|Parameter
|Description
data
|An object data for calling method. It contains 2 parameters: 1)
method - The method name of SCORE API. 2)
params (optional) - The input params for method
dataType
|Data type of
data. Fixed string
call is in value.
For details of extended parameters and methods, see IcxTransactionBuilder section.
Creates an instance of
CallTransactionBuilder class.
new CallTransactionBuilder()
None
Setter method of 'method' property in 'data'.
.method(method: string) => CallTransactionBuilder
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|method
string
|the method name of SCORE API.
CallTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself
// Set `method` property.
const txObj = new CallTransactionBuilder()
.method('transfer')
Setter method of 'params' property in 'data'.
.params(params: object) => CallTransactionBuilder
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|params
object
|the input params for method.
CallTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself
// Set `params` property.
const txObj = new CallTransactionBuilder()
.params({
_to: 'hxd008c05cbc0e689f04a5bb729a66b42377a9a497',
_value: IconConverter.toHex(IconAmount.of(1, IconAmount.Unit.ICX).toLoop()),
})
Returns an
CallTransaction instance which contains parameter you set.
.build() => CallTransaction
None
CallTransaction - Returns an
CallTransaction instance.
// Build `CallTransaction` instance.
const txObj = new CallTransactionBuilder()
.from('hx902ecb51c109183ace539f247b4ea1347fbf23b5')
.to('cx3502b4dadbfcd654d26d53d8463f2929c2c3948d')
.stepLimit(IconConverter.toBigNumber('2000000'))
.nid(IconConverter.toBigNumber('3'))
.nonce(IconConverter.toBigNumber('1'))
.version(IconConverter.toBigNumber('3'))
.timestamp((new Date()).getTime() * 1000)
.method('transfer')
.params({
_to: 'hxd008c05cbc0e689f04a5bb729a66b42377a9a497',
_value: IconConverter.toHex(IconAmount.of(1, IconAmount.Unit.ICX).toLoop()),
})
.build()
Builder class for
DepositTransaction instance.
DepositTransaction is an object representing a transaction object used for depositing/withdrawing SCORE. It extends
IcxTransaction class, so instance parameters and methods are mostly identical to
IcxTransaction class, except for the following:
|Parameter
|Description
data
|An object data for depositing to SCORE. It contains 2 parameters: 1)
action - Whether to deposit or withdraw. When making a withdrawal, id is required. 2)
id (optional) - deposit id to withdraw. needed when withdraw deposit
dataType
|Data type of
data. Fixed string
deposit is in value.
For details of extended parameters and methods, see IcxTransactionBuilder section.
Creates an instance of
DepositTransactionBuilder class.
new DepositTransactionBuilder()
None
Setter method of 'action' property in 'data'.
.action(action: string) => DepositTransactionBuilder
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|action
string
|Whether to deposit or withdraw. (
add or
withdraw)
DepositTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself
// Set `action` property.
const txObj = new DepositTransactionBuilder()
.action('add')
Setter method of 'id' property in 'data'.
.id(params: string) => DepositTransactionBuilder
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|id
string
|Deposit id to withdraw
DepositTransactionBuilder - Returns an instance of itself
// Set `id` property.
const txObj = new DepositTransactionBuilder()
.id("0x8ed676ca8aeef92159f5bb1223db1e8bcf65ea8ea3d6ae9ed23e006407aa9fda")
Returns an
DepositTransaction instance which contains parameter you set.
.build() => DepositTransaction
None
DepositTransaction - Returns an
DepositTransaction instance.
// Build `DepositTransaction` instance.
const txObj = new DepositTransactionBuilder()
.from('hx902ecb51c109183ace539f247b4ea1347fbf23b5')
.to('cx3502b4dadbfcd654d26d53d8463f2929c2c3948d')
.stepLimit(IconConverter.toBigNumber('2000000'))
.nid(IconConverter.toBigNumber('3'))
.nonce(IconConverter.toBigNumber('1'))
.version(IconConverter.toBigNumber('3'))
.timestamp((new Date()).getTime() * 1000)
.action('withdraw')
.id("0x8ed676ca8aeef92159f5bb1223db1e8bcf65ea8ea3d6ae9ed23e006407aa9fda")
.build()
Builder class for
Call instance.
Call is an object representing a transaction object used for invoking a read-only function of SCORE. The parameter details are as follows:
|Parameter
|Description
to
|a SCORE address to execute the call.
data
|an object data for calling method. It contains 2 parameters: 1)
method - The method name of SCORE API. 2)
params (optional) - The input params for method
dataType
|Data type of
data. Fixed string
call is in value.
Creates an instance of
CallBuilder class.
new CallBuilder()
None
Setter method of 'to' property.
.to(to: string) => CallBuilder
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|to
string
|a SCORE address.
CallBuilder - Returns an instance of itself
// Set `to` property.
const txObj = new CallBuilder()
.to('cxc248ee72f58f7ec0e9a382379d67399f45b596c7')
Setter method of 'method' property in 'data'.
.method(method: string) => CallBuilder
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|method
string
|the method name of SCORE API.
CallBuilder - Returns an instance of itself
// Set `method` property.
const txObj = new CallBuilder()
.method('balanceOf')
Setter method of 'params' property in 'data'.
.params(params: object) => CallBuilder
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|params
object
|the input params for method.
CallBuilder - Returns an instance of itself
// Set `params` property.
const txObj = new CallBuilder()
.params({
_owner: 'hx87a90bfe8ed49e1a25184ce77fa0d9c4b0484d6a'
})
Returns an
Call instance which contains parameter you set.
.build() => Call
None
Call - Returns an
Call instance.
// Build `Call` instance.
const txObj = new CallBuilder()
.to('cxc248ee72f58f7ec0e9a382379d67399f45b596c7')
.method('balanceOf')
.params({ _owner: 'hx87a90bfe8ed49e1a25184ce77fa0d9c4b0484d6a' })
.build()
SignedTransaction is a class for signing transaction object. It enables you to make signature, and signed transaction object by calling instance methods. Also, by passing
SignedTransaction instance to sendTransaction(), it will automatically generate transaction object including signature, and send to ICON node.
Creates an instance of
SignedTransaction class.
new SignedTransaction(transaction: IcxTransaction|MessageTransaction|CallTransaction|DeployTransaction, wallet: Wallet)
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|transaction
IcxTransaction,
MessageTransaction,
CallTransaction,
DeployTransaction
|a transaction object.
|wallet
Wallet
|wallet instance used for signing.
Get a signature string.
.getSignature() => string
None
string - a signature string.
/* Returns the signature */
const signature = new SignedTransaction(icxTransaction, wallet).getSignature()
// 'YV3eNgVjLFwXS65Bk...+lC90KgRBh7FtwE='
Get a raw signed transaction object.
.getProperties() => object
None
object - the raw signed transaction object.
/* Returns the raw signed transaction object */
const signature = new SignedTransaction(icxTransaction, wallet).getProperties()
// {
// to: 'hx87a90bfe8ed49e1a25184ce77fa0d9c4b0484d6a',
// from: 'hx46293d558d3bd489c3715e7e3648de0e35086bfd',
// stepLimit: '0x186a0',
// nid: '0x3',
// version: '0x3',
// timestamp: '0x57ccd6ba074f8',
// value: '0x7',
// nonce: '0x1',
// signature: 'YV3eNgVjLFwXS65Bk...+lC90KgRBh7FtwE=',
// };
Get a raw transaction object of
transaction property.
.getRawTransaction() => object
None
object - the raw transaction object of
transaction property.
/* Returns the signed transaction object */
const signature = new SignedTransaction(icxTransaction, wallet).getRawTransaction()
// {
// to: 'hx87a90bfe8ed49e1a25184ce77fa0d9c4b0484d6a',
// from: 'hx46293d558d3bd489c3715e7e3648de0e35086bfd',
// stepLimit: '0x186a0',
// nid: '0x3',
// version: '0x3',
// timestamp: '0x57ccd6ba074f8',
// value: '0x7',
// nonce: '0x1'
// };
HttpProvider is a class representing HTTP-based provider. It is commonly used for setting provider url of
IconService instance. For details of network and node url, see ICON Networks document.
Creates an instance of
HttpProvider class.
new HttpProvider(url: string)
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|url
string
|ICON node url
IconAmount is a class representing BigNumber value and unit data. It also provides unit conversion static functions. It enables you to manage different types of numeric data easily.
(
IconAmount contains static class property called
Unit, which has constant
number value of different types of unit digit.
IconAmount.Unit.LOOP is
0, and
IconAmount.Unit.ICX is
18.)
Creates an instance of
IconAmount class.
new IconAmount(value: string|BigNumber|number, digit: string|BigNumber|number)
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|value
string,
BigNumber,
number
|the value of amount.
|digit
string,
BigNumber,
number
|the digit of unit.
Note: According to official document of BigNumber.js, it is recommended to create BigNumbers from
stringvalues rather than
numbervalues to avoid a potential loss of precision.
Creates an instance of
IconAmount class.
IconAmount.of(value: string|BigNumber|number, digit: string|BigNumber|number) => IconAmount
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|value
string,
BigNumber,
number
|the value of amount.
|digit
string,
BigNumber,
number
|the digit of unit.
Note: According to official document of BigNumber.js, it is recommended to create BigNumbers from
stringvalues rather than
numbervalues to avoid a potential loss of precision.
IconAmount - IconAmount instance.
// Returns IconAmount instance
const iconAmount = IconAmount.of('2', IconAmount.Unit.ICX);
Converts value property into string
.toString() => string
None
string - The stringified value property of IconAmount instance.
// Returns stringified value property
const value = IconAmount.of('2', IconAmount.Unit.ICX).toString();
Get digit property.
.getDigit() => number
None
number - The digit property of IconAmount instance.
// Returns digit property
const digit = IconAmount.of('2', IconAmount.Unit.ICX).getDigit();
Get value property converted into loop unit.
.toLoop() => BigNumber
None
BigNumber - The value property converted into loop unit.
// Returns value property converted into loop unit.
const value = IconAmount.of('2', IconAmount.Unit.ICX).toLoop();
Converts value property into custom digit
.convertUnit(digit: string|BigNumber|number) => IconAmount
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|digit
string,
BigNumber,
number
|the digit of unit.
IconAmount - The IconAmount instance converted into custom digit.
// Returns IconAmount instance converted into custom digit.
const value = IconAmount.of('2', IconAmount.Unit.ICX).convertUnit(IconAmount.Unit.LOOP);
IconConverter is a utility module which contains conversion functions.
Converts UTF-8 text to hex string with '0x' prefix.
IconConverter.fromUtf8(value: string) => string
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|value
string
|an UTF-8 text string.
string - a hex string with '0x' prefix
// Returns hex string
const value = IconConverter.fromUtf8('hello')
Converts string, hex string or BigNumber value to number.
IconConverter.toNumber(value: string|BigNumber) => number
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|value
string,
BigNumber
|a string, hex string or BigNumber type value
number - a value converted to number type.
// Returns number value
const value = IconConverter.toNumber('123')
Converts string, hex string or number value to BigNumber.
IconConverter.toBigNumber(value: string|number) => BigNumber
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|value
string,
number
|a string, hex string or number type value
BigNumber - a value converted to BigNumber type.
// Returns BigNumber value
const value = IconConverter.toBigNumber('123')
Converts string, number or BigNumber value to hex string.
IconConverter.toHex(value: string|number|BigNumber) => string
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|value
string,
number,
BigNumber
|a string, number or BigNumber type value
string - a value converted to hex string with '0x' prefix.
// Returns hex string
const value = IconConverter.toHex('123')
Converts transaction object to raw transaction object.
IconConverter.toRawTransaction(transaction: IcxTransaction|MessageTransaction|CallTransaction|DeployTransaction) => object
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|transaction
IcxTransaction,
MessageTransaction,
CallTransaction,
DeployTransaction
|a transaction object
object - a raw transaction object.
const txObj = new IcxTransactionBuilder()
.from('hx46293d558d3bd489c3715e7e3648de0e35086bfd')
.to('hx87a90bfe8ed49e1a25184ce77fa0d9c4b0484d6a')
.value(IconAmount.of(7, IconAmount.Unit.ICX).toLoop())
.stepLimit(IconConverter.toBigNumber(100000))
.nid(IconConverter.toBigNumber(3))
.nonce(IconConverter.toBigNumber(1))
.version(IconConverter.toBigNumber(3))
.timestamp(1544596599371000)
.build()
// Returns raw transaction object
const rawTxObj = IconConverter.toRawTransaction(txObj)
IconHexadecimal is a utility module which contains functions related to hex prefix.
Check whether string starts with '0x' prefix.
IconHexadecimal.is0xPrefix(str: string) => boolean
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|str
string
|a string
boolean - returns true if string starts with '0x' prefix.
// Returns true if string starts with '0x' prefix
const value = IconHexadecimal.is0xPrefix('0x61')
Check whether string starts with 'hx' prefix.
IconHexadecimal.isHxPrefix(str: string) => boolean
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|str
string
|a string
boolean - returns true if string starts with 'hx' prefix.
// Returns true if string starts with 'hx' prefix
const value = IconHexadecimal.isHxPrefix('hx902ecb51c109183ace539f247b4ea1347fbf23b5')
Check whether string starts with 'cx' prefix.
IconHexadecimal.isCxPrefix(str: string) => boolean
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|str
string
|a string
boolean - returns true if string starts with 'cx' prefix.
// Returns true if string starts with 'cx' prefix
const value = IconHexadecimal.isCxPrefix('cxc248ee72f58f7ec0e9a382379d67399f45b596c7')
Add '0x' prefix to string.
IconHexadecimal.add0xPrefix(str: string) => string
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|str
string
|a string
string - a string with '0x' prefix.
// Returns a string with '0x' prefix.
const value = IconHexadecimal.add0xPrefix('1234')
Add 'hx' prefix to string.
IconHexadecimal.addHxPrefix(str: string) => string
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|str
string
|a string
string - a string with 'hx' prefix.
// Returns a string with 'hx' prefix.
const value = IconHexadecimal.addHxPrefix('902ecb51c109183ace539f247b4ea1347fbf23b5')
Add 'cx' prefix to string.
IconHexadecimal.addCxPrefix(str: string) => string
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|str
string
|a string
string - a string with 'cx' prefix.
// Returns a string with 'cx' prefix.
const value = IconHexadecimal.addCxPrefix('c248ee72f58f7ec0e9a382379d67399f45b596c7')
Remove '0x' prefix from string.
IconHexadecimal.remove0xPrefix(str: string) => string
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|str
string
|a string
string - a string without '0x' prefix.
// Returns a string without '0x' prefix.
const value = IconHexadecimal.remove0xPrefix('0x61')
Remove 'hx' prefix from string.
IconHexadecimal.removeHxPrefix(str: string) => string
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|str
string
|a string
string - a string without 'hx' prefix.
// Returns a string without 'hx' prefix.
const value = IconHexadecimal.removeHxPrefix('hx902ecb51c109183ace539f247b4ea1347fbf23b5')
Remove 'cx' prefix from string.
IconHexadecimal.removeCxPrefix(str: string) => string
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|str
string
|a string
string - a string without 'cx' prefix.
// Returns a string without 'cx' prefix.
const value = IconHexadecimal.removeCxPrefix('cxc248ee72f58f7ec0e9a382379d67399f45b596c7')
IconValidator is a utility module which contains validation functions.
Check if input value is a private key type string.
IconValidator.isPrivateKey(privKey: any) => boolean
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|privKey
any
|an input value
boolean - Returns true if the input value is a private key type string.
// Returns true if the input value is a private key type string.
const isPrivateKey = IconValidator.isPrivateKey('7abca1...20a9f1')
Check if input value is a EOA address type string.
IconValidator.isEoaAddress(address: any) => boolean
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|address
any
|an input value
boolean - Returns true if the input value is a EOA address type string.
// Returns true if the input value is a EOA address type string.
const isEoaAddress = IconValidator.isEoaAddress('hxca12a...209f1')
Check if input value is a SCORE address type string.
IconValidator.isScoreAddress(address: any) => boolean
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|address
any
|a input value
boolean - Returns true if the input value is a SCORE address type string.
// Returns true if the input value is a SCORE address type string.
const isScoreAddress = IconValidator.isScoreAddress('cx1b32a...99f01')
Check if input value is a EOA or SCORE address type string.
IconValidator.isAddress(address: any) => boolean
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|address
any
|an input value
boolean - Returns true if the input value is a EOA or SCORE address type string.
// Returns true if the input value is a EOA or SCORE address type string.
const isAddress = IconValidator.isAddress('cx1b32a...99f01')
There are 6 types of error cases. Details are as below:
|Error code
|Description
DATA ERROR
|Exception class related to data type.
FORMAT ERROR
|Exception class related to data format.
WALLET ERROR
|Exception class related to wallet errors.
RPC ERROR
|Exception class related to network errors.
SCORE ERROR
|Exception class related to SCORE call error.
NETWORK ERROR
|Exception class related to network errors.