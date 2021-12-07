Generate an icon files from the SVG or PNG files.

Support formats

Supported the output format of the icon are following.

Platform Icon Windows app.ico or specified name. macOS app.icns or specified name. Favicon favicon.ico and favicon-XX.png .

Installation

$ npm install icon -gen

Usage

SVG and PNG are automatically selected from the input path. If the path indicates a file SVG, if it is a directory it will be a PNG folder.

SVG

SVG files are rendering to PNG file in sharp. Rendering files is output to a temporary directory of the each OS.

const icongen = require ( 'icon-gen' ) icongen( './sample.svg' , './icons' , { report : true }) .then( ( results ) => { console .log(results) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err) })

Stopped using svg2png because of its dependency on phantomjs, which is deprecated.

The quality of PNG generated from SVG will change, so if you need the previous results, use icon-gen v2.1.0.

$ npm install icon -gen@ 2.1 . 0

In the future, I may add SVG to PNG conversion by Chromium via puppeteer-core in addition to sharp.

PNG

Generate an icon files from the directory of PNG files.

const icongen = require ( 'icon-gen' ) icongen( './images' , './icons' , { report : true }) .then( ( results ) => { console .log(results) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err) })

Required PNG files is below. Favicon outputs both the ICO and PNG files (see: audreyr/favicon-cheat-sheet).

Name Size ICO ICNS Fav ICO Fav PNG 16.png 16x16 ✔ ✔ ✔ 24.png 24x24 ✔ ✔ 32.png 32x32 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 48.png 48x48 ✔ ✔ 57.png 57x57 ✔ 64.png 64x64 ✔ ✔ ✔ 72.png 72x72 ✔ 96.png 96x96 ✔ 120.png 120x120 ✔ 128.png 128x128 ✔ ✔ ✔ 144.png 144x144 ✔ 152.png 152x152 ✔ 195.png 195x195 ✔ 228.png 228x228 ✔ 256.png 256x256 ✔ ✔ 512.png 512x512 ✔ 1024.png 1024x1024 ✔

To make it a special size configuration, please specify with ico , icns and favicon options.

Node API

icongen

icongen is promisify function.

icongen(src, dest[, options])

Name Type Description src String Path of the SVG file or PNG files directory that becomes the source. dest String Destination directory path. options Object see: Options.

Options:

const options = { report : true , ico : { name : 'app' , sizes : [ 16 , 24 , 32 , 48 , 64 , 128 , 256 ] }, icns : { name : 'app' , sizes : [ 16 , 32 , 64 , 128 , 256 , 512 , 1024 ] }, favicon : { name : 'favicon-' , pngSizes : [ 32 , 57 , 72 , 96 , 120 , 128 , 144 , 152 , 195 , 228 ], icoSizes : [ 16 , 24 , 32 , 48 , 64 ] } }

If all image options ( ico , icns , favicon ) are omitted, all images are output with their default settings.

const options = { report : true }

If individual image option is omitted, default setting is used. If there is a format that you do not want to output, specify others and omit that image.

const options = { report : true , ico : {} favicon : {} }

Name Type Description report Boolean Display the process reports. Default is false , disable a report. ico Object Output setting of ICO file. icns Object Output setting of ICNS file. favicon Object Output setting of Favicon file (PNG and ICO).

ico , icns

Name Type Default Description name String app Name of an output file. sizes Number[] [Defaults...] Structure of an image sizes.

favicon

Name Type Default Description name String favicon- Prefix of an output PNG files. Start with the alphabet, can use - and _ . This option is for PNG. The name of the ICO file is always favicon.ico . pngSizes Number[] [Defaults...] Size structure of PNG files to output. icoSizes Number[] [Defaults...] Structure of an image sizes for ICO.

CLI

Usage : icon-gen [options] Generate an icon from the SVG or PNG file . If "--ico" , "--icns" , "--favicon" is not specified, everything is output in the standard setting. Option s: -i, -- input <Path> Path of the SVG file or PNG file directory. - o , --output <Path> Path of the output directory. -r, --report Display the process reports, default is disable. --ico Output ICO file with default settings, option is "--ico-*" . --ico-name <Name> ICO file name to output. --ico-sizes [Sizes] PNG size list to structure ICO file --icns Output ICNS file with default settings, option is "--icns-*" . --icns-name <Name> ICO file name to output. --icns-sizes [Sizes] PNG size list to structure ICNS file --favicon Output Favicon files with default settings, option is "--favicon-*" . --favicon-name <Name> prefix of the PNG file . Start with the alphabet, can use "-" and "_" --favicon-png-sizes [Sizes] Sizes of the Favicon PNG files --favicon-ico-sizes [Sizes] PNG size list to structure Favicon ICO file -v, -- version output the version number -h, -- help output usage information Example s: $ icon-gen -i sample.svg - o ./dist -r $ icon-gen -i ./images - o ./dist -r $ icon-gen -i sample.svg - o ./dist --ico --icns $ icon-gen -i sample.svg - o ./dist --ico --ico-name sample --ico-sizes 16 , 32 $ icon-gen -i sample.svg - o ./dist --icns --icns-name sample --icns-sizes 16 , 32 $ icon-gen -i sample.svg - o ./dist --favicon --favicon-name=favicon- --favicon-png-sizes 16 , 32 , 128 --favicon-ico-sizes 16 , 32 See also: http s: //github. com /akabekobeko/npm-icon-gen

ChangeLog

License