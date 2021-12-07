Generate an icon files from the SVG or PNG files.
Supported the output format of the icon are following.
|Platform
|Icon
|Windows
app.ico or specified name.
|macOS
app.icns or specified name.
|Favicon
favicon.ico and
favicon-XX.png.
$ npm install icon-gen
SVG and PNG are automatically selected from the
input path. If the path indicates a file SVG, if it is a directory it will be a PNG folder.
SVG files are rendering to PNG file in sharp. Rendering files is output to a temporary directory of the each OS.
const icongen = require('icon-gen')
icongen('./sample.svg', './icons', { report: true })
.then((results) => {
console.log(results)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.error(err)
})
Stopped using svg2png because of its dependency on phantomjs, which is deprecated.
The quality of PNG generated from SVG will change, so if you need the previous results, use icon-gen v2.1.0.
$ npm install icon-gen@2.1.0
In the future, I may add SVG to PNG conversion by Chromium via puppeteer-core in addition to sharp.
Generate an icon files from the directory of PNG files.
const icongen = require('icon-gen')
icongen('./images', './icons', { report: true })
.then((results) => {
console.log(results)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.error(err)
})
Required PNG files is below. Favicon outputs both the ICO and PNG files (see: audreyr/favicon-cheat-sheet).
|Name
|Size
|ICO
|ICNS
|Fav ICO
|Fav PNG
|16.png
|16x16
|✔
|✔
|✔
|24.png
|24x24
|✔
|✔
|32.png
|32x32
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|48.png
|48x48
|✔
|✔
|57.png
|57x57
|✔
|64.png
|64x64
|✔
|✔
|✔
|72.png
|72x72
|✔
|96.png
|96x96
|✔
|120.png
|120x120
|✔
|128.png
|128x128
|✔
|✔
|✔
|144.png
|144x144
|✔
|152.png
|152x152
|✔
|195.png
|195x195
|✔
|228.png
|228x228
|✔
|256.png
|256x256
|✔
|✔
|512.png
|512x512
|✔
|1024.png
|1024x1024
|✔
To make it a special size configuration, please specify with
ico,
icns and
favicon options.
icongen is promisify function.
icongen(src, dest[, options])
|Name
|Type
|Description
|src
String
|Path of the SVG file or PNG files directory that becomes the source.
|dest
String
|Destination directory path.
|options
Object
|see: Options.
Options:
const options = {
report: true,
ico: {
name: 'app',
sizes: [16, 24, 32, 48, 64, 128, 256]
},
icns: {
name: 'app',
sizes: [16, 32, 64, 128, 256, 512, 1024]
},
favicon: {
name: 'favicon-',
pngSizes: [32, 57, 72, 96, 120, 128, 144, 152, 195, 228],
icoSizes: [16, 24, 32, 48, 64]
}
}
If all image options (
ico,
icns,
favicon) are omitted, all images are output with their default settings.
// Output an all images with default settings
const options = {
report: true
}
If individual image option is omitted, default setting is used. If there is a format that you do not want to output, specify others and omit that image.
// Without ICNS
const options = {
report: true,
ico: {}
favicon: {}
}
|Name
|Type
|Description
|report
Boolean
|Display the process reports. Default is
false, disable a report.
|ico
Object
|Output setting of ICO file.
|icns
Object
|Output setting of ICNS file.
|favicon
Object
|Output setting of Favicon file (PNG and ICO).
ico,
icns
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|name
String
app
|Name of an output file.
|sizes
Number[]
[Defaults...]
|Structure of an image sizes.
favicon
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|name
String
favicon-
|Prefix of an output PNG files. Start with the alphabet, can use
- and
_. This option is for PNG. The name of the ICO file is always
favicon.ico.
|pngSizes
Number[]
[Defaults...]
|Size structure of PNG files to output.
|icoSizes
Number[]
[Defaults...]
|Structure of an image sizes for ICO.
Usage: icon-gen [options]
Generate an icon from the SVG or PNG file.
If "--ico", "--icns", "--favicon" is not specified, everything is output in the standard setting.
Options:
-i, --input <Path> Path of the SVG file or PNG file directory.
-o, --output <Path> Path of the output directory.
-r, --report Display the process reports, default is disable.
--ico Output ICO file with default settings, option is "--ico-*".
--ico-name <Name> ICO file name to output.
--ico-sizes [Sizes] PNG size list to structure ICO file
--icns Output ICNS file with default settings, option is "--icns-*".
--icns-name <Name> ICO file name to output.
--icns-sizes [Sizes] PNG size list to structure ICNS file
--favicon Output Favicon files with default settings, option is "--favicon-*".
--favicon-name <Name> prefix of the PNG file. Start with the alphabet, can use "-" and "_"
--favicon-png-sizes [Sizes] Sizes of the Favicon PNG files
--favicon-ico-sizes [Sizes] PNG size list to structure Favicon ICO file
-v, --version output the version number
-h, --help output usage information
Examples:
$ icon-gen -i sample.svg -o ./dist -r
$ icon-gen -i ./images -o ./dist -r
$ icon-gen -i sample.svg -o ./dist --ico --icns
$ icon-gen -i sample.svg -o ./dist --ico --ico-name sample --ico-sizes 16,32
$ icon-gen -i sample.svg -o ./dist --icns --icns-name sample --icns-sizes 16,32
$ icon-gen -i sample.svg -o ./dist --favicon --favicon-name=favicon- --favicon-png-sizes 16,32,128 --favicon-ico-sizes 16,32
See also:
https://github.com/akabekobeko/npm-icon-gen