A webpack loader to convert svgs into font icons in CSS.
Import svg file with a custom property called
icon-font by default where you want to use icon font in CSS:
.select:after {
icon-font: url('../icons/arrow-down.svg');
/* icon-font: url('../icons/arrow-down.svg') '\ff12'; */ /* Specify content unicode */
color: #666;
}
Then
icon-font-loader will generate corresponding css so web browsers can recognize.
.select:after {
font-family: 'icon-font';
font-style: normal;
font-weight: normal;
...
content: '\f106';
/* content: '\ff12'; */ /* Specify content unicode */
color: #666;
}
After packing all these imports, the loader will create font files (eot,svg,ttf,woff), and insert a
<style> tag into the
<head> automatically or emit a CSS file containing
@font-face.
@font-face {
font-family: "icon-font";
src: url("icon-font.eot?4063944d4c3fb8fa7bf4c19ad0f59965?#iefix") format("embedded-opentype"),
url("icon-font.woff?4063944d4c3fb8fa7bf4c19ad0f59965") format("woff"),
url("icon-font.ttf?4063944d4c3fb8fa7bf4c19ad0f59965") format("truetype"),
url("icon-font.svg?4063944d4c3fb8fa7bf4c19ad0f59965#icon-font") format("svg");
}
Well, if
dataURL option enabled, the result is:
@font-face {
font-family: "icon-font";
src:url("data:application/x-font-woff;base64,d09GRgABAAAAAAUkAAsAAAAACQgAAQAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAABHU1VCAAABCAAAAHcAAAC4Ifsmu09TLzIAAAGAAAAAPQAAAFZWTEunY21hcAAAAcAAAADxAAACuqtTRqJnbHlmAAACtAAAAEIAAABwWoXqgmhlYBewAAA=") format("woff");
}
Our loader works in a way different to others:
CSS only. You can override existing style like this:
.select:after {
icon-font: url('../icons/arrow-down.svg');
color: #666;
}
.select.up:after {
icon-font: url('../icons/arrow-up.svg');
}
Pseudo elements(
before or
after) only. We treat these icon fonts as some certain characters under one font-family by using their property
content.
Merge duplicated svgs. We will merge those same svgs into only one to keep slim even they lie in different places in your project.
npm install --save-dev icon-font-loader
You must import plugin below in webpack in addition to adding custom properties in CSS.
const IconFontPlugin = require('icon-font-loader').Plugin;
module.exports = {
...
module: {
rules: [{ test: /\.css$/, use: ['style-loader', 'css-loader', 'icon-font-loader'] }],
},
plugins: [new IconFontPlugin()],
};
None.
Name of font family and font files.
string
'icon-font'
Output filename format like output.filename of Webpack. The following tokens will be replaced:
[ext] the extension of the resource
[name] the font name
[fontName] the font name, alias of
[name]
[hash] the hash of svg file (Buffer) (by default it's the hex digest of the md5 hash, and all file will use hash of the svg file)
[<hashType>:hash:<digestType>:<length>] optionally one can configure
hashTypes, i. e.
sha1,
md5,
sha256,
sha512
digestTypes, i. e.
hex,
base26,
base32,
base36,
base49,
base52,
base58,
base62,
base64
length the length in chars
string
'[name].[ext]?[hash]'
Output path of emitted font and css files, relative to webpack output path. Must be a relative path.
string
'./'
Font public path in css url, same as webpack output.publicPath. This option is for overriding it.
string
''
Template of virtual property transformed local CSS. It accepts template content instead of a template file path。
If set empty, local CSS won't be generated.
string
For example, this template generate content inside the following rule:
.icon-1::before, .icon-2::before .icon-3::before {
font-family: '{{ fontName }}';
font-style: normal;
font-weight: normal;
font-variant: normal;
text-decoration: inherit;
text-rendering: optimizeLegibility;
text-transform: none;
-moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
font-smoothing: antialiased;
}
Font selector of local CSS defaults to selectors concatenation of all icons in a file.
If set this option, selector will be specified as the value.
string
''
For example, if set this option
'.my-icon', local CSS will be like this:
.my-icon {
font-family: '{{ fontName }}';
font-style: normal;
font-weight: normal;
font-variant: normal;
text-decoration: inherit;
text-rendering: optimizeLegibility;
text-transform: none;
-moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
font-smoothing: antialiased;
}
Custom CSS property name.
string
'icon-font'
Whether to insert @font-face css in each chunks automatically, or emit a separated css file.
boolean
true
If true, fonts will be converted into data base64 format embedded in css, instead of emitted as font files.
It's recommanded if there are not many icons because font files need extra requests.
boolean
false
Starting codepoint. Defaults to beginning of unicode private area.
number
0xF101
Options that are passed directly to svgicons2svgfont.
The
descent option is set by default so that for most icons no extra
vertical-align style needs to be added. It's a best practice.
Object
{
fontHeight: 1000,
descent: 140,
centerHorizontally: true,
}
Specify the entry that needs to be automatically inserted. If not specified or an empty array, styles will be inserted for all entries
Array
undefined
See Releases