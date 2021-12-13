A webpack loader to convert svgs into font icons in CSS.

Example

Import svg file with a custom property called icon-font by default where you want to use icon font in CSS:

.select :after { icon-font : url ( '../icons/arrow-down.svg' ); color : #666 ; }

Then icon-font-loader will generate corresponding css so web browsers can recognize.

.select :after { font-family : 'icon-font' ; font-style : normal; font-weight : normal; ... content : '\f106' ; color : #666 ; }

After packing all these imports, the loader will create font files (eot,svg,ttf,woff), and insert a <style> tag into the <head> automatically or emit a CSS file containing @font-face .

@ font-face { font-family : "icon-font" ; src : url ( "icon-font.eot?4063944d4c3fb8fa7bf4c19ad0f59965?#iefix" ) format ( "embedded-opentype" ), url ( "icon-font.woff?4063944d4c3fb8fa7bf4c19ad0f59965" ) format ( "woff" ), url ( "icon-font.ttf?4063944d4c3fb8fa7bf4c19ad0f59965" ) format ( "truetype" ), url ( "icon-font.svg?4063944d4c3fb8fa7bf4c19ad0f59965#icon-font" ) format ( "svg" ); }

Well, if dataURL option enabled, the result is:

@ font-face { font-family : "icon-font" ; src : url ( "data:application/x-font-woff;base64,d09GRgABAAAAAAUkAAsAAAAACQgAAQAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAABHU1VCAAABCAAAAHcAAAC4Ifsmu09TLzIAAAGAAAAAPQAAAFZWTEunY21hcAAAAcAAAADxAAACuqtTRqJnbHlmAAACtAAAAEIAAABwWoXqgmhlYBewAAA=" ) format ( "woff" ); }

Features

Our loader works in a way different to others:

CSS only. You can override existing style like this: .select :after { icon-font : url ( '../icons/arrow-down.svg' ); color : #666 ; } .select .up :after { icon-font : url ( '../icons/arrow-up.svg' ); }

Pseudo elements( before or after ) only. We treat these icon fonts as some certain characters under one font-family by using their property content .

Merge duplicated svgs. We will merge those same svgs into only one to keep slim even they lie in different places in your project.

Install

npm install --save-dev icon-font-loader

Config

You must import plugin below in webpack in addition to adding custom properties in CSS.

const IconFontPlugin = require ( 'icon-font-loader' ).Plugin; module .exports = { ... module: { rules : [{ test : /\.css$/ , use : [ 'style-loader' , 'css-loader' , 'icon-font-loader' ] }], }, plugins : [ new IconFontPlugin()], };

Loader options

None.

Plugin options

fontName

Name of font family and font files.

Type: string

Default: 'icon-font'

filename

Output filename format like output.filename of Webpack. The following tokens will be replaced:

[ext] the extension of the resource

the extension of the resource [name] the font name

the font name [fontName] the font name, alias of [name]

the font name, alias of [hash] the hash of svg file (Buffer) (by default it's the hex digest of the md5 hash, and all file will use hash of the svg file)

the hash of svg file (Buffer) (by default it's the hex digest of the md5 hash, and all file will use hash of the svg file) [<hashType>:hash:<digestType>:<length>] optionally one can configure other hashType s, i. e. sha1 , md5 , sha256 , sha512 other digestType s, i. e. hex , base26 , base32 , base36 , base49 , base52 , base58 , base62 , base64 and length the length in chars

optionally one can configure

Type: string

Default: '[name].[ext]?[hash]'

output

Output path of emitted font and css files, relative to webpack output path. Must be a relative path.

Type: string

Default: './'

publicPath

Font public path in css url, same as webpack output.publicPath. This option is for overriding it.

Type: string

Default: ''

localCSSTemplate

Template of virtual property transformed local CSS. It accepts template content instead of a template file path。

If set empty, local CSS won't be generated.

For example, this template generate content inside the following rule:

.icon-1 ::before , .icon-2 ::before .icon-3 ::before { font-family : '{{ fontName }}' ; font-style : normal; font-weight : normal; font-variant : normal; text-decoration : inherit; text-rendering : optimizeLegibility; text-transform : none; -moz-osx-font-smoothing : grayscale; -webkit-font-smoothing : antialiased; font-smoothing : antialiased; }

localCSSSelector

Font selector of local CSS defaults to selectors concatenation of all icons in a file.

If set this option, selector will be specified as the value.

Type: string

Default: ''

For example, if set this option '.my-icon' , local CSS will be like this:

.my-icon { font-family : '{{ fontName }}' ; font-style : normal; font-weight : normal; font-variant : normal; text-decoration : inherit; text-rendering : optimizeLegibility; text-transform : none; -moz-osx-font-smoothing : grayscale; -webkit-font-smoothing : antialiased; font-smoothing : antialiased; }

property

Custom CSS property name.

Type: string

Default: 'icon-font'

auto

Whether to insert @font-face css in each chunks automatically, or emit a separated css file.

Type: boolean

Default: true

dataURL

If true, fonts will be converted into data base64 format embedded in css, instead of emitted as font files.

It's recommanded if there are not many icons because font files need extra requests.

Type: boolean

Default: false

startCodepoint

Starting codepoint. Defaults to beginning of unicode private area.

Type: number

Default: 0xF101

fontOptions

Options that are passed directly to svgicons2svgfont.

The descent option is set by default so that for most icons no extra vertical-align style needs to be added. It's a best practice.

Type: Object

Default: { fontHeight : 1000 , descent : 140 , centerHorizontally : true , }

entries

Specify the entry that needs to be automatically inserted. If not specified or an empty array, styles will be inserted for all entries

Type: Array

Default: undefined

Changelog

See Releases

Contributing

See Contributing Guide

License

MIT