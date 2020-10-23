fantasticon instead⚠️ Deprecated in favour of its complete re-write - please use
Easy-to-use, pre-configured cli tool to generate webfont icon kits from a bunch of .svg files
This cli utility is ment to make webfont icon sets creation from the command line really simple - It wraps and pre-configures webfonts-generator, but allows for some degree of customisation.
It also does a couple extra things such as creating a .json file containing the icons to unicode characters map, which may be later used in styles, templates, etc..
!! If you're upgrading from
v1.x.x to
v2.x.x - here's the changelog and thoubleshooting: https://github.com/Workshape/icon-font-generator/releases/tag/v2.1.2
!!
icon-font-generator
v2.x.x >= requires Node.js
>= v8.1.0 - is you wish to run on a lower version, use v1.1.2
npm install -g icon-font-generator
icon-font-generator my-icons/*.svg -o icon-dist
Usage : icon-font-generator [ svg-icons-glob ] -o [ output-dir ] [ options ]
Example : icon-font-generator src/*.svg -o dist
Options:
-o, --out Output icon font set files to <out> directory
-n, --name Name to use for generated fonts and files (Default: icons)
-s, --silent Do not produce output logs other than errors (Default: false)
-f, --fontspath Relative path to fonts directory to use in output files (Default: ./)
-c, --css Generate CSS file if true (Default: true)
--csspath CSS output path (Defaults to <out>/<name>.css)
--cssfontsurl CSS fonts directory url (Defaults to relative path)
--csstp CSS handlebars template path (Optional)
--html Generate HTML preview file if true (Default: true)
--htmlpath HTML output path (Defaults to <out>/<name>.html)
--types Font types - (Defaults to 'svg, ttf, woff, woff2, eot')
--htmltp HTML handlebars template path (Optional)
-j, --json Generate JSON map file if true (Default: true)
--jsonpath JSON output path (Defaults to <out>/<name>.json)
-p, --prefix CSS classname prefix for icons (Default: icon)
-t, --tag CSS base tag for icons (Default: i)
--selector Use a selector instead of 'tag + prefix' (Default: null)
--normalize Normalize icons sizes (Default: false)
--round Setup SVG rounding (Default: 10e12)
--descent Offset applied to the baseline (Default: 0)
--mono Make font monospace (Default: false)
--height Fixed font height value
--center Center font horizontally
Copyright (c) 2014 Workshape.io Ltd. - Released under the MIT license