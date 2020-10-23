openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

icon-font-generator

by Workshape
2.1.11 (see all)

Easy-to-use, pre-configured cli tool to generate webfont icon kits from a bunch of .svg files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.6K

GitHub Stars

455

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Icon

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ Deprecated in favour of its complete re-write - please use fantasticon instead

Icon

Icon font generator

Screenshot

Easy-to-use, pre-configured cli tool to generate webfont icon kits from a bunch of .svg files

Intro

This cli utility is ment to make webfont icon sets creation from the command line really simple - It wraps and pre-configures webfonts-generator, but allows for some degree of customisation.

It also does a couple extra things such as creating a .json file containing the icons to unicode characters map, which may be later used in styles, templates, etc..

Upgrading from v1.x.x

!! If you're upgrading from v1.x.x to v2.x.x - here's the changelog and thoubleshooting: https://github.com/Workshape/icon-font-generator/releases/tag/v2.1.2

!! icon-font-generator v2.x.x >= requires Node.js >= v8.1.0 - is you wish to run on a lower version, use v1.1.2

Install

npm install -g icon-font-generator

Use

Quick usage
icon-font-generator my-icons/*.svg -o icon-dist
Cli params
Usage   : icon-font-generator [ svg-icons-glob ] -o [ output-dir ] [ options ]
Example : icon-font-generator src/*.svg -o dist

Options:
  -o, --out        Output icon font set files to <out> directory
  -n, --name       Name to use for generated fonts and files (Default: icons)
  -s, --silent     Do not produce output logs other than errors (Default: false)
  -f, --fontspath  Relative path to fonts directory to use in output files (Default: ./)
  -c, --css        Generate CSS file if true (Default: true)
  --csspath        CSS output path (Defaults to <out>/<name>.css)
  --cssfontsurl    CSS fonts directory url (Defaults to relative path)
  --csstp          CSS handlebars template path (Optional)
  --html           Generate HTML preview file if true (Default: true)
  --htmlpath       HTML output path (Defaults to <out>/<name>.html)
  --types          Font types - (Defaults to 'svg, ttf, woff, woff2, eot')
  --htmltp         HTML handlebars template path (Optional)
  -j, --json       Generate JSON map file if true (Default: true)
  --jsonpath       JSON output path (Defaults to <out>/<name>.json)
  -p, --prefix     CSS classname prefix for icons (Default: icon)
  -t, --tag        CSS base tag for icons (Default: i)
  --selector       Use a selector instead of 'tag + prefix' (Default: null)
  --normalize      Normalize icons sizes (Default: false)
  --round          Setup SVG rounding (Default: 10e12)
  --descent        Offset applied to the baseline (Default: 0)
  --mono           Make font monospace (Default: false)
  --height         Fixed font height value
  --center         Center font horizontally

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Workshape.io Ltd. - Released under the MIT license

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@carbon/iconsA design system built by IBM
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
@fortawesome/free-regular-svg-iconsThe iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
485K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@fortawesome/free-brands-svg-iconsThe iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
448K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
feather-iconsSimply beautiful open source icons
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
48K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
58
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Performant
1Great Documentation
@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-iconsThe iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@carbon/pictogramsA design system built by IBM
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
359
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial