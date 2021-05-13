Build custom icon fonts, it supports remote and local icons sources.
npm install --global icon-font-buildr # If you want to use the CLI
npm install --save icon-font-buildr # If you want to use the API
icon-font-buildr --config my_icon_font.json
icon-font-buildr # The `--config` option can be omitted if your configuration file is called `icon_font.json`
const path = require ( 'path' );
const IconFontBuildr = require ( 'icon-font-buildr' );
async function build () {
const builder = new IconFontBuildr ({
sources: [ // Where to get the icons, both remote and local sources are supported. `[icon]` will be replace with the name of your icon
path.join ( __dirname, 'icons', '[icon].svg' ),
'https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/i/materialicons/[icon]/v5/24px.svg',
'https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/i/materialicons/[icon]/v4/24px.svg',
'https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/i/materialicons/[icon]/v3/24px.svg',
'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Templarian/MaterialDesign/master/svg/[icon].svg'
],
icons: [ // Icons to use/download
'backup',
'bug_report',
'amazon',
{ // Advanced way to define an icon
icon: 'android-debug-bridge',
name: 'android debug icon', // Custom icon name
codepoints: ['\ue042', '\ue064'], // Custom codepoints
ligatures: ['debug', 'debug_alt'] // Custom ligatures
}
],
output: {
// codepoints: true, // Enable support for codepoints
// ligatures: false, // Disable support for ligatures
// icons: path.join ( __dirname, 'builder-icons' ), // Where to save the icons, if not provided they won't be stored permanently
fonts: path.join ( __dirname, 'builder-fonts' ), // Where to save the fonts
fontName: 'MaterialDesign', // The name of the font to generate
formats: [ // Font formats to output
'eot',
'ttf',
'woff',
'woff2'
]
}
});
await builder.build ();
const codepoints = builder.getIconsCodepoints (); // Get a map of icon names to codepoints, useful for generating HTML/CSS/SCSS etc.
const ligatures = builder.getIconsLigatures (); // Get a map of icon names to ligatures, useful for generating HTML/CSS/SCSS etc.
}
build ();
MIT © Fabio Spampinato