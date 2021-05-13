openbase logo
ifb

icon-font-buildr

by Fabio Spampinato
1.4.2 (see all)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

231

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Icon Font Buildr

Build custom icon fonts, it supports remote and local icons sources.

Install

npm install --global icon-font-buildr # If you want to use the CLI
npm install --save icon-font-buildr # If you want to use the API

Usage

CLI

CLI 

icon-font-buildr --config my_icon_font.json
icon-font-buildr # The `--config` option can be omitted if your configuration file is called `icon_font.json`

API

const path = require ( 'path' );
const IconFontBuildr = require ( 'icon-font-buildr' );

async function build () {

  const builder = new IconFontBuildr ({
    sources: [ // Where to get the icons, both remote and local sources are supported. `[icon]` will be replace with the name of your icon
      path.join ( __dirname, 'icons', '[icon].svg' ),
      'https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/i/materialicons/[icon]/v5/24px.svg',
      'https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/i/materialicons/[icon]/v4/24px.svg',
      'https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/i/materialicons/[icon]/v3/24px.svg',
      'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Templarian/MaterialDesign/master/svg/[icon].svg'
    ],
    icons: [ // Icons to use/download
      'backup',
      'bug_report',
      'amazon',
      { // Advanced way to define an icon
        icon: 'android-debug-bridge',
        name: 'android debug icon', // Custom icon name
        codepoints: ['\ue042', '\ue064'], // Custom codepoints
        ligatures: ['debug', 'debug_alt'] // Custom ligatures
      }
    ],
    output: {
      // codepoints: true, // Enable support for codepoints
      // ligatures: false, // Disable support for ligatures
      // icons: path.join ( __dirname, 'builder-icons' ), // Where to save the icons, if not provided they won't be stored permanently
      fonts: path.join ( __dirname, 'builder-fonts' ), // Where to save the fonts
      fontName: 'MaterialDesign', // The name of the font to generate
      formats: [ // Font formats to output
        'eot',
        'ttf',
        'woff',
        'woff2'
      ]
    }
  });

  await builder.build ();

  const codepoints = builder.getIconsCodepoints (); // Get a map of icon names to codepoints, useful for generating HTML/CSS/SCSS etc.
  const ligatures = builder.getIconsLigatures (); // Get a map of icon names to ligatures, useful for generating HTML/CSS/SCSS etc.

}

build ();

License

MIT © Fabio Spampinato

