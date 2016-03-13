openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ifn

icomoon-free-npm

by paulpflug
0.0.0 (see all)

A package of flat vector icons together with an installable ligature font

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

164

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

IcoMoon-Free is a free vector icon pack by Keyamoon.

The icons in this package were designed on a 16px grid and they look best when used at sizes that are a multiple of 16px. For example, 16px, 32px, 48px, 64px, etc.

This package contains the icons in different formats. To access all icons in a single file, you can use the PSD, PDF or the AI (Adobe Illustrator) file.

This icon pack comes with a desktop font which you can install and use in any application that allows choosing custom fonts for your type. Refer to the "Read Me.txt" file inside the "Fonts" directory to learn more.

To access the icons in the IcoMoon app, you can import the "IcoMoon-Free.json" file. Using this app, you can export the icons you select as fonts, SVG, Polymer icons, PDF, CSH, XAML, PNG and CSS sprites.

To access the icons as separate files, look under the "SVG", "EPS" or "PDF" directories. The "PNG" folder contains all icons as raster images, in 4 different sizes.

Visit IcoMoon.io for more information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial