Build IcoMoon project in Node.

Why this?

We use IcoMoon with customized SCSS stylesheets in our project, it's annoying to copy new icon declarations from IcoMoon-generated stylesheet to our SCSS stylesheet every time I need to add new icons. So I created this package to make the process a little easier.

Installation

Simply install using npm:

npm install icomoon-build

Usage

First, create a project on IcoMoon, and save the project file locally (Menu -> Manage Projects -> Download).

Then run the script like this:

node_modules/.bin/icomoon-build -p path/ to /your/project.json --scss path/ to /output.scss --fonts path/ to /fonts/ # Or if icomoon-build is installed globally: icomoon-build -p path/ to /your/project.json --scss path/ to /output.scss --fonts path/ to /fonts/

As of version 0.1.0, LESS stylesheet can also be generated. Simply change --scss to --less to specify LESS output.

Note

SCSS/LESS output is supposed to be imported to another SCSS/LESS file, it only contains individual icon definitions. Here is an example of generated SCSS file:

$icon-export-content : "\e600" ; @ mixin icon-classes { .icon-export :before { content : $icon-export-content ; } }

You can use the file like this:

@font-face { font-family : "icons" ; src: url( "../fonts/icons.eot" ); src: url( "../fonts/icons.eot?#iefix" ) format( "embedded-opentype" ), url( "../fonts/icons.woff" ) format( "woff" ), url( "../fonts/icons.ttf" ) format( "truetype" ), url( "../fonts/icons.svg#icons" ) format( "svg" ); font-weight : normal; font-style : normal; } .icon :before { display : inline-block; position : relative; font-family : "icons" ; font-style : normal; font-weight : normal; speak: none; text-decoration : inherit; line-height : 99% ; text-align : center; vertical-align : baseline; -webkit- font -smoothing: antialiased; -moz-osx- font -smoothing: grayscale; } @ import "path/to/generated.scss" ; @ include icon-classes;

Change log

Missing one place in last change, oops.

Support multiple class names. Thanks @Shoplifter for reporting this.

0.2.5 was actually broken by updated phantomjs, Fixed.

Upgrade phantomjs to fix https://nodesecurity.io/advisories/130

Fix for latest IcoMoon app

Forgot to prepend library path when reading presets.json

Fix QUOTA_EXCEEDED_ERR

Fix script error on page.

Works again for latest IcoMoon website. Fix #6

Support item map output for SCSS (--scss-with-map option). Implement #5

Add callback argument to lib/cli.js. (Idea stolen from @nanymor)

IcoMoon no longer supports SSLv3, specify --ssl-protocol=any to let PhantomJS choose newer version. Fix #4

Relax stdout buffer limit. Fix #3. (reported by @yairEO, thanks!)

Support LESS output

Disable disk cache as it breaks after server code is updated

Fix freezing in some cases