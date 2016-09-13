openbase logo
Build IcoMoon project in Node

Readme

icomoon-build

Build IcoMoon project in Node.

Why this?

We use IcoMoon with customized SCSS stylesheets in our project, it's annoying to copy new icon declarations from IcoMoon-generated stylesheet to our SCSS stylesheet every time I need to add new icons. So I created this package to make the process a little easier.

Installation

Simply install using npm:

npm install icomoon-build

Usage

First, create a project on IcoMoon, and save the project file locally (Menu -> Manage Projects -> Download).

Then run the script like this:

node_modules/.bin/icomoon-build -p path/to/your/project.json --scss path/to/output.scss --fonts path/to/fonts/

# Or if icomoon-build is installed globally:
icomoon-build -p path/to/your/project.json --scss path/to/output.scss --fonts path/to/fonts/

As of version 0.1.0, LESS stylesheet can also be generated. Simply change --scss to --less to specify LESS output.

Note

SCSS/LESS output is supposed to be imported to another SCSS/LESS file, it only contains individual icon definitions. Here is an example of generated SCSS file:

// Script-generated file, do not modify by hand

$icon-export-content: "\e600";

@mixin icon-classes {
    .icon-export:before { content: $icon-export-content; }
}

You can use the file like this:

@font-face {
    font-family: "icons";
    src: url("../fonts/icons.eot");
    src: url("../fonts/icons.eot?#iefix") format("embedded-opentype"),
         url("../fonts/icons.woff") format("woff"),
         url("../fonts/icons.ttf") format("truetype"),
         url("../fonts/icons.svg#icons") format("svg");
    font-weight: normal;
    font-style: normal;
}

.icon:before {
    display: inline-block;
    position: relative;
    font-family: "icons";
    font-style: normal;
    font-weight: normal;
    speak: none;
    text-decoration: inherit;
    line-height: 99%;
    text-align: center;
    vertical-align: baseline;
    
    // better font rendering
    -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
    -moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
}

@import "path/to/generated.scss";

@include icon-classes;

Change log

0.2.8

  • Missing one place in last change, oops.

0.2.7

  • Support multiple class names. Thanks @Shoplifter for reporting this.

0.2.6

  • 0.2.5 was actually broken by updated phantomjs, Fixed.

0.2.5

0.2.4

  • Fix for latest IcoMoon app

0.2.3

  • Forgot to prepend library path when reading presets.json
  • Fix QUOTA_EXCEEDED_ERR

0.2.2

  • Fix script error on page.

0.2.1

  • Works again for latest IcoMoon website. Fix #6

0.2.0

  • Support item map output for SCSS (--scss-with-map option). Implement #5
  • Add callback argument to lib/cli.js. (Idea stolen from @nanymor)

0.1.2

  • IcoMoon no longer supports SSLv3, specify --ssl-protocol=any to let PhantomJS choose newer version. Fix #4

0.1.1

  • Relax stdout buffer limit. Fix #3. (reported by @yairEO, thanks!)

0.1.0

  • Support LESS output

0.0.3

  • Disable disk cache as it breaks after server code is updated

0.0.2

  • Fix freezing in some cases

0.0.1

  • Initial release

