ib

icheck-bootstrap

by Hovhannes Bantikyan
3.0.1

Pure css checkboxes and radio buttons for Twitter Bootstrap.

Downloads/wk

26.6K

GitHub Stars

113

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Radio Button, Bootstrap Checkbox

Readme

icheck-bootstrap

bower version npm version nuget version

Did you had a problem customizing html checkboxes and radio buttons? icheck-bootstrap is pure css solution for displaying twitter bootstrap style checkboxes and radio buttons. Try Demo.

You may also like to try icheck-material.
Love cool tech? Check out CoolTechUnder.com

Table of contents

Getting started

Several quick start options are available:

HTML syntax

checkbox example

<div class="icheck-primary">
    <input type="checkbox" id="someCheckboxId" />
    <label for="someCheckboxId">Click to check</label>
</div>

radio buttons example

<div class="icheck-primary">
    <input type="radio" id="someRadioId1" name="someGroupName" />
    <label for="someRadioId1">Option 1</label>
</div>
<div class="icheck-primary">
    <input type="radio" id="someRadioId2" name="someGroupName" />
    <label for="someRadioId2">Option 2</label>
</div>

inline styling

To have checkboxes or radio buttons inline use .icheck-inline class

<div class="icheck-primary icheck-inline">
    <input type="checkbox" id="chb1" />
    <label for="chb1">Label 1</label>
</div>
<div class="icheck-primary icheck-inline">
    <input type="checkbox" id="chb2" />
    <label for="chb2">Label 2</label>
</div>

disabled

Use disabled attribute on your input (checkbox or radio) to have disabled style.

no label

To have components without label, you still have to have label control with empty text.

<div class="icheck-primary">
    <input type="checkbox" id="someCheckboxId" />
    <label for="someCheckboxId"></label>
</div>

ASP.NET MVC syntax

checkbox example

<div class="icheck-primary">
    @Html.CheckBoxFor(m => m.SomeProperty, new { id = "someCheckboxId" })
    <label for="someCheckboxId">Click to check</label>
</div>

radio buttons example

<div class="icheck-primary">
    @Html.RadioButtonFor(m => m.SomeProperty, SomeValue1, new { id = "someRadioId1" }) 
    <label for="someRadioId1">Option 1</label>
</div>
<div class="icheck-primary">
    @Html.RadioButtonFor(m => m.SomeProperty, SomeValue2, new { id = "someRadioId2" })
    <label for="someRadioId2">Option 2</label>
</div>

Color schemes

Try Demo

Twitter Bootstrap: As you can see in previous examples, icheck-primary class used for styling. You can use following classes for Twitter Bootstrap color scheme:

.icheck-default
.icheck-primary
.icheck-success
.icheck-info
.icheck-warning
.icheck-danger

Flat UI Colors: Also you can use one of the really nice colors from flatuicolors.com

.icheck-turquoise
.icheck-emerland
.icheck-peterriver
.icheck-amethyst
.icheck-wetasphalt
.icheck-greensea
.icheck-nephritis
.icheck-belizehole
.icheck-wisteria
.icheck-midnightblue
.icheck-sunflower
.icheck-carrot
.icheck-alizarin
.icheck-clouds
.icheck-concrete
.icheck-orange
.icheck-pumpkin
.icheck-pomegranate
.icheck-silver
.icheck-asbestos

License

icheck-bootstrap released under the MIT license. Feel free to use it in personal and commercial projects.

