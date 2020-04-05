Did you had a problem customizing html checkboxes and radio buttons? icheck-bootstrap is pure css solution for displaying twitter bootstrap style checkboxes and radio buttons. Try Demo.
Several quick start options are available:
bower install icheck-bootstrap
npm install icheck-bootstrap
Install-Package icheck-bootstrap
<div class="icheck-primary">
<input type="checkbox" id="someCheckboxId" />
<label for="someCheckboxId">Click to check</label>
</div>
<div class="icheck-primary">
<input type="radio" id="someRadioId1" name="someGroupName" />
<label for="someRadioId1">Option 1</label>
</div>
<div class="icheck-primary">
<input type="radio" id="someRadioId2" name="someGroupName" />
<label for="someRadioId2">Option 2</label>
</div>
To have checkboxes or radio buttons inline use .icheck-inline class
<div class="icheck-primary icheck-inline">
<input type="checkbox" id="chb1" />
<label for="chb1">Label 1</label>
</div>
<div class="icheck-primary icheck-inline">
<input type="checkbox" id="chb2" />
<label for="chb2">Label 2</label>
</div>
Use disabled attribute on your input (checkbox or radio) to have disabled style.
To have components without label, you still have to have label control with empty text.
<div class="icheck-primary">
<input type="checkbox" id="someCheckboxId" />
<label for="someCheckboxId"></label>
</div>
<div class="icheck-primary">
@Html.CheckBoxFor(m => m.SomeProperty, new { id = "someCheckboxId" })
<label for="someCheckboxId">Click to check</label>
</div>
<div class="icheck-primary">
@Html.RadioButtonFor(m => m.SomeProperty, SomeValue1, new { id = "someRadioId1" })
<label for="someRadioId1">Option 1</label>
</div>
<div class="icheck-primary">
@Html.RadioButtonFor(m => m.SomeProperty, SomeValue2, new { id = "someRadioId2" })
<label for="someRadioId2">Option 2</label>
</div>
Twitter Bootstrap: As you can see in previous examples, icheck-primary class used for styling. You can use following classes for Twitter Bootstrap color scheme:
.icheck-default
.icheck-primary
.icheck-success
.icheck-info
.icheck-warning
.icheck-danger
Flat UI Colors: Also you can use one of the really nice colors from flatuicolors.com
.icheck-turquoise
.icheck-emerland
.icheck-peterriver
.icheck-amethyst
.icheck-wetasphalt
.icheck-greensea
.icheck-nephritis
.icheck-belizehole
.icheck-wisteria
.icheck-midnightblue
.icheck-sunflower
.icheck-carrot
.icheck-alizarin
.icheck-clouds
.icheck-concrete
.icheck-orange
.icheck-pumpkin
.icheck-pomegranate
.icheck-silver
.icheck-asbestos
icheck-bootstrap released under the MIT license. Feel free to use it in personal and commercial projects.