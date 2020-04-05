Did you had a problem customizing html checkboxes and radio buttons? icheck-bootstrap is pure css solution for displaying twitter bootstrap style checkboxes and radio buttons. Try Demo.

Getting started

Several quick start options are available:

HTML syntax

checkbox example

<div class = "icheck-primary" > < input type = "checkbox" id = "someCheckboxId" /> < label for = "someCheckboxId" > Click to check </ label > </ div >

radio buttons example

<div class = "icheck-primary" > < input type = "radio" id = "someRadioId1" name = "someGroupName" /> < label for = "someRadioId1" > Option 1 </ label > </ div > < div class = "icheck-primary" > < input type = "radio" id = "someRadioId2" name = "someGroupName" /> < label for = "someRadioId2" > Option 2 </ label > </ div >

inline styling

To have checkboxes or radio buttons inline use .icheck-inline class

<div class = "icheck-primary icheck-inline" > < input type = "checkbox" id = "chb1" /> < label for = "chb1" > Label 1 </ label > </ div > < div class = "icheck-primary icheck-inline" > < input type = "checkbox" id = "chb2" /> < label for = "chb2" > Label 2 </ label > </ div >

disabled

Use disabled attribute on your input (checkbox or radio) to have disabled style.

no label

To have components without label, you still have to have label control with empty text.

<div class = "icheck-primary" > < input type = "checkbox" id = "someCheckboxId" /> < label for = "someCheckboxId" > </ label > </ div >

ASP.NET MVC syntax

checkbox example

<div class = "icheck-primary" > @ Html . CheckBoxFor (m => m. SomeProperty , new { id = "someCheckboxId" }) <label for = "someCheckboxId" > Click to check</label> </div>

radio buttons example

< div class = "icheck-primary" > @Html.RadioButtonFor(m => m.SomeProperty, SomeValue1, new { id = "someRadioId1" }) < label for = "someRadioId1" > Option 1 </ label > </ div > < div class = "icheck-primary" > @Html.RadioButtonFor(m => m.SomeProperty, SomeValue2, new { id = "someRadioId2" }) < label for = "someRadioId2" > Option 2 </ label > </ div >

Color schemes

Twitter Bootstrap: As you can see in previous examples, icheck-primary class used for styling. You can use following classes for Twitter Bootstrap color scheme:

.icheck-default

.icheck-primary

.icheck-success

.icheck-info

.icheck-warning

.icheck-danger

Flat UI Colors: Also you can use one of the really nice colors from flatuicolors.com

.icheck-turquoise

.icheck-emerland

.icheck-peterriver

.icheck-amethyst

.icheck-wetasphalt

.icheck-greensea

.icheck-nephritis

.icheck-belizehole

.icheck-wisteria

.icheck-midnightblue

.icheck-sunflower

.icheck-carrot

.icheck-alizarin

.icheck-clouds

.icheck-concrete

.icheck-orange

.icheck-pumpkin

.icheck-pomegranate

.icheck-silver

.icheck-asbestos



License

icheck-bootstrap released under the MIT license. Feel free to use it in personal and commercial projects.