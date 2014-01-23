Highly customizable checkboxes and radio buttons for jQuery and Zepto.

Refer to the iCheck website for examples.

Note: iCheck v2.0 is on the way, it got a huge performance boost, many new options and methods. It's in a release candidate state, so you may try to use it. Feel free to submit an issue if you find something not working.

Features

Identical inputs across different browsers and devices — both desktop and mobile

— both desktop and mobile Touch devices support — iOS, Android, BlackBerry, Windows Phone, Amazon Kindle

— iOS, Android, BlackBerry, Windows Phone, Amazon Kindle Keyboard accessible inputs — Tab , Spacebar , Arrow up/down and other shortcuts

— , , and other shortcuts Customization freedom — use any HTML and CSS to style inputs (try 6 Retina-ready skins)

— use any HTML and CSS to style inputs (try 6 Retina-ready skins) jQuery and Zepto JavaScript libraries support from single file

JavaScript libraries support from single file Screenreader accessible inputs — ARIA attributes for VoiceOver and others

— ARIA attributes for VoiceOver and others Lightweight size — 1 kb gzipped

32 options to customize checkboxes and radio buttons

11 callbacks to handle changes

9 methods to make changes programmatically

Saves changes to original inputs, works carefully with any selectors

How it works

iCheck works with checkboxes and radio buttons like a constructor. It wraps each input with a div, which may be customized by you or using one of the available skins. You may also place inside that div some HTML code or text using insert option.

For this HTML:

< label > < input type = "checkbox" name = "quux[1]" disabled > Foo </ label > < label for = "baz[1]" > Bar </ label > < input type = "radio" name = "quux[2]" id = "baz[1]" checked > < label for = "baz[2]" > Bar </ label > < input type = "radio" name = "quux[2]" id = "baz[2]" >

With default options you'll get nearly this:

< label > < div class = "icheckbox disabled" > < input type = "checkbox" name = "quux[1]" disabled > </ div > Foo </ label > < label for = "baz[1]" > Bar </ label > < div class = "iradio checked" > < input type = "radio" name = "quux[2]" id = "baz[1]" checked > </ div > < label for = "baz[2]" > Bar </ label > < div class = "iradio" > < input type = "radio" name = "quux[2]" id = "baz[2]" > </ div >

By default, iCheck doesn't provide any CSS styles for wrapper divs (if you don't use skins).

Options

These options are default:

{ handle : '' , checkboxClass : 'icheckbox' , radioClass : 'iradio' , checkedClass : 'checked' , checkedCheckboxClass : '' , checkedRadioClass : '' , uncheckedClass : '' , uncheckedCheckboxClass : '' , uncheckedRadioClass : '' , disabledClass : 'disabled' , disabledCheckboxClass : '' , disabledRadioClass : '' , enabledClass : '' , enabledCheckboxClass : '' , enabledRadioClass : '' , indeterminateClass : 'indeterminate' , indeterminateCheckboxClass : '' , indeterminateRadioClass : '' , determinateClass : '' , determinateCheckboxClass : '' , determinateRadioClass : '' , hoverClass : 'hover' , focusClass : 'focus' , activeClass : 'active' , labelHover : true , labelHoverClass : 'hover' , increaseArea : '' , cursor : false , inheritClass : false , inheritID : false , aria : false , insert : '' }

There's no need to copy and paste all of them, you can just mention the ones you need:

$( 'input' ).iCheck({ labelHover : false , cursor : true });

You can choose any class names and style them as you want.

Initialize

Just include icheck.js after jQuery v1.7+ (or Zepto [polyfill, event, data]).

iCheck supports any selectors, but handles only checkboxes and radio buttons:

$( 'input' ).iCheck(); $( '.block input' ).iCheck(); $( '.test input' ).iCheck({ handle : 'checkbox' }); $( '.vote' ).iCheck(); $( 'input.some' ).iCheck({ });

Indeterminate

HTML5 allows specifying indeterminate ("partially" checked) state for checkboxes. iCheck supports this for both checkboxes and radio buttons.

You can make an input indeterminate through HTML using additional attributes (supported by iCheck). Both do the same job, but indeterminate="true" may not work in some browsers (like IE7):

indeterminate="true" < input type = "checkbox" indeterminate = "true" > < input type = "radio" indeterminate = "true" > determinate="false" < input type = "checkbox" determinate = "false" > < input type = "radio" determinate = "false" >

indeterminate and determinate methods can be used to toggle indeterminate state.

Callbacks

iCheck provides plenty callbacks, which may be used to handle changes.

Callback name When used ifClicked user clicked on a customized input or an assigned label ifChanged input's "checked", "disabled" or "indeterminate" state is changed ifChecked input's state is changed to "checked" ifUnchecked "checked" state is removed ifToggled input's "checked" state is changed ifDisabled input's state is changed to "disabled" ifEnabled "disabled" state is removed ifIndeterminate input's state is changed to "indeterminate" ifDeterminate "indeterminate" state is removed ifCreated input is just customized ifDestroyed customization is just removed

Use on() method to bind them to inputs:

$( 'input' ).on( 'ifChecked' , function ( event ) { alert(event.type + ' callback' ); });

ifCreated callback should be binded before plugin init.

Methods

These methods can be used to make changes programmatically (any selectors can be used):

$( 'input' ).iCheck( 'check' ); $( 'input' ).iCheck( 'uncheck' ); $( 'input' ).iCheck( 'toggle' ); $( 'input' ).iCheck( 'disable' ); $( 'input' ).iCheck( 'enable' ); $( 'input' ).iCheck( 'indeterminate' ); $( 'input' ).iCheck( 'determinate' ); $( 'input' ).iCheck( 'update' ); $( 'input' ).iCheck( 'destroy' );

You may also specify some function, that will be executed on each method call:

$( 'input' ).iCheck( 'check' , function ( ) { alert( 'Well done, Sir' ); });

Feel free to fork and submit pull-request or submit an issue if you find something not working.

Comparison

iCheck is created to avoid routine of reinventing the wheel when working with checkboxes and radio buttons. It provides an expected identical result for the huge number of browsers, devices and their versions. Callbacks and methods can be used to easily handle and make changes at customized inputs.

There are some CSS3 ways available to style checkboxes and radio buttons, like this one. You have to know about some of the disadvantages of similar methods:

inputs are keyboard inaccessible, since display: none or visibility: hidden used to hide them

or used to hide them poor browser support

multiple bugs on mobile devices

tricky, harder to maintain CSS code

JavaScript is still needed to fix specific issues

While CSS3 method is quite limited solution, iCheck is made to be an everyday replacement covering most of the tasks.

Browser support

iCheck is verified to work in Internet Explorer 6+, Firefox 2+, Opera 9+, Google Chrome and Safari browsers. Should also work in many others.

Mobile browsers (like Opera mini, Chrome mobile, Safari mobile, Android browser, Silk and others) are also supported. Tested on iOS (iPad, iPhone, iPod), Android, BlackBerry and Windows Phone devices.

Changelog

October 10, 2020

iOS 13 support @markusbroman

Reformatted changelog @lasseeee

Fire change event when toggled @rafatmyo

March 03, 2014

Better HiDPI screens support @ddctd143

Three ways to set an options: global object ( window.icheck ), data attributes ( <input data-checkedClass="checked" ) and direct JavaScript object ( $(input).icheck({ options }) )

), data attributes ( ) and direct JavaScript object ( ) Huge performance boost (takes less than 1s to customize 1000 inputs)

Minimized number of function calls (some slow jQuery functions are replaced with a faster vanilla alternatives without using any dependencies)

AMD module definition support (both for jQuery and Zepto)

Unblocked native events - iCheck 2.x doesn't stop your newly or past binded events from being processed

Pointer events support - full support for phones and tablets that use Windows OS (such as Lumia, HP tablets, desktops with a touch screen, etc)

WebOS and Firefox OS support

New methods: $(input).icheck('data') to get all the options were used for customization (also stores a current states values - checked , disabled and indeterminate ), $('input').icheck('styler') to get a wrapper div (that's used for customization)

to get all the options were used for customization (also stores a current states values - , and ), to get a wrapper div (that's used for customization) Better handling of the indeterminate state

state Ability to set callbacks in three ways: global object, direct JavaScript object or using bind method ( $(input).on(callback) )

) Ability to switch off some of the callbacks when you don't need them (global or per input)

Inline styles dropped - iCheck won't add any inline styles to the elements until it's highly needed ( cursor or area option)

or option) Fast click support - removes a 300ms click delay on mobile devices without any dependencies (iCheck compatible with the fastclick plugin), see the tap option

plugin), see the option Ability to ignore customization for the selected inputs using init option (if set to false )

option (if set to ) Optimized event bindings - iCheck binds only a few global events for the all inputs (doesn't increase on elements addition), instead of a couple for the each customized element

Doesn't store tons of arbitrary data (event in jQuery or Zepto cache), defines customized elements by specific classnames

Extra ins tag is dropped (less DOM modifications), iCheck wraps each input with a single div and doesn't use any extra markup for the any option

tag is dropped (less DOM modifications), iCheck wraps each input with a single and doesn't use any extra markup for the any option Optimized reflows and repaints on init and state changes

Better options handling - iCheck will never run a single line of JS to process an options that are off or empty

Ability to auto customize the ajax loaded inputs without using any extra code ( autoAjax option, on by default)

option, on by default) Auto inits on domready using the specified selector ( autoInit option) - searches for .icheck by default. Classnames can be changed using the window.classes object

option) - searches for by default. Classnames can be changed using the object Memory usage optimization - uses only a few amount of memory (works well on low-memory devices)

Betters callbacks architecture - these are fired only after changes are applied to the input

Ability to set a mirror classes between the inputs and assigned labels using the hoverLabelClass , focusLabelClass , activeLabelClass , checkedLabelClass , disabledLabelClass and indeterminateLabelClass options ( mirror option should be set to true to make this happen)

, , , , and options ( option should be set to to make this happen) Fixes some issues of the mobile devices

Fixes the issues of the wrapper labels, that loose a click ability in some browsers (if no for attribute is set)

attribute is set) Some other options and improvements

Various bug fixes

Note: extended docs and usage examples will be available later.

December 19, 2013

Added Bower support

Added to jQuery plugin registry

December 18, 2013

Added ARIA attributes support (for VoiceOver and others) @myfreeweb

Added Amazon Kindle support @skinofstars

Fixed clickable links inside labels @LeGaS

Fixed lines separation between labels and inputs

Merged two versions of the plugin (jQuery and Zepto) into one

Fixed demo links

Fixed callbacks @PepijnSenders

License

iCheck plugin is released under the MIT License. Feel free to use it in personal and commercial projects.