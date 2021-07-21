IcedFrisby

IcedFrisby is a Node.js library that makes testing API endpoints easy, fast and fun.

📙 API Documentation

The IcedFrisby API Docs are located in API.md.

Changelog

The IcedFrisby Changelog is located in CHANGELOG.md.

Upgrading from 1.5.0 to 2.0.0

Ensure you're using Node 8+. If using expectJSONTypes , add @hapi/joi to devDependencies . Replace calls to globalConfig() and reset() with calls to .config() . If necessary, create a helper function which invokes frisby.create().config() . Consider running your tests using async run() instead of toss() if it improves your workflow.

The full set of changes is documented in the changelog.

What makes IcedFrisby different?

Uses Mocha as the driver

Uses Chai for assertions

Uses Joi for flexible and simple schema/type JSON validation

expectJSON(...) is strict. Undefined/null fields are not ignored and missing fields are considered errors

is strict. Undefined/null fields are not ignored and missing fields are considered errors expectContainsJSON(...) tests JSON responses without knowing every field.

tests JSON responses without knowing every field. Returns a 599 (network timeout error) response if a request times out or is unavailable instead of a 500

Installation

Install IcedFrisby and Mocha from NPM:

npm install mocha icedfrisby --save-dev

If you are using expectJSONTypes , install Joi too:

npm install @ hapi / joi --save-dev

IcedFrisby is built and tested against Node 8 and 10.

Show me some code!

IcedFrisby tests start with frisby.create() with a description of the test followed by one of get() , put() , post() , delete() , or head() , and ending with toss() to generate the resulting Mocha test. There is a expectStatus() method built in to more easily test HTTP status codes. Any other Mocha expect tests should be done inside the after() or afterJSON() callback.

Each set of unique sequences or API endpoint tests should be started with new frisby.toss method calls instead of trying to chain multiple HTTP requests together.

const frisby = require ( 'icedfrisby' ) const Joi = require ( '@hapi/joi' ) const URL = 'http://localhost:3000/' const URL_AUTH = 'http://username:password@localhost:3000/' frisby .create( 'GET user johndoe' ) .get(URL + '/users/3.json' ) .addHeader( 'X-Auth-Token' , 'fa8426a0-8eaf-4d22-8e13-7c1b16a9370c' ) .expectStatus( 200 ) .expectJSONTypes({ id : Joi.number(), username : Joi.string(), is_admin : Joi.boolean(), }) .expectJSON({ id : 3 , username : 'johndoe' , is_admin : false , }) .afterJSON( user => { expect( 1 + 1 ).to.equal( 2 ) frisby .create( 'Update user' ) .put(URL_AUTH + '/users/' + user.id + '.json' , { tags : [ 'mocha' , 'bdd' ] }) .expectStatus( 200 ) .toss() }) .toss()

Any Mocha/Chai/whatever tests can be used inside the after and afterJSON callbacks to perform additional or custom tests on the response data.

Running Tests

Run tests as you normally would with Mocha.

For example:

cd your/project mocha tests/someTest.js --reporter nyan

Plugins

Plugins can provide custom assertions, setup and teardown logic, and additional functionality. Plugins can be implemented in an application's test code or as a library.

icedfrisby-nock — Concise support for mock requests

icedfrisby-jsonrefchecks — Check referential integrity between different sections of an API response

To use a plugin, compose IcedFrisby with it:

const frisby = require ( './icedfrisby-nock' )( require ( 'icedfrisby' ))

or, more semantically, using the delightful mixwith:

const { mix } = require ( 'mixwith' ) const frisby = mix( require ( 'icedfrisby' )).with( require ( './icedfrisby-nock' ))

Writing your own plugin is easy. For more details see [CONTRIBUTING.md].

Contributing

Contributions are awesome! If you have an idea or code that you want to contribute, feel free to open an issue or a pull request and we will gladly review it. For more details see [CONTRIBUTING.md]

Code Coverage

You can assess code coverage by running npm run coverage .

The library is post-1.0 now, so there is backward compatibility and future maintainability to consider. If you are adding functionality, you can also write a plugin and add a link here.

Maintainers

IcedFrisby is maintained by:

Roadmap

Make output errors more useful. It can be hard to track down which assertion is causing what error. Add a "stack trace" for paths to help discern why a path traversal failed Support chained tests/promises. Related: #127, #154, #200 custom assertion plugin support 🚀 #27

Acknowledgements

IcedFrisby was originally based on the Frisby project.

License

Licensed under the MIT/BSD license.