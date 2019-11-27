ICED
_____ __ __
/ ____| / _|/ _|
.- ----------- -. | | ___ | |_| |_ ___ ___
( (ice cubes) ) | | / _ \| _| _/ _ \/ _ \
|`-..________ ..-'| | |___| (_) | | | || __/ __/
| | \_____\___/|_| |_| \___|\___|
| ;--.
| (__ \ _____ _ _
| | ) ) / ____| (_) | |
| |/ / | (___ ___ _ __ _ _ __ | |_
| ( / \___ \ / __| '__| | '_ \| __|
| |/ ____) | (__| | | | |_) | |_
| | |_____/ \___|_| |_| .__/ \__|
`-.._________..-' | |
|_|
CoffeeScript is a little language that compiles into JavaScript. IcedCoffeeScript is a superset of CoffeeScript that adds two new keywords: await and defer.
If you have the Node Package Manager installed: npm install -g iced-coffee-script (Leave off the -g if you don't wish to install globally.)
Or, if you don't wish to use npm: sudo bin/cake install
Execute a script: iced /path/to/script.coffee
Compile a script: iced -c /path/to/script.coffee
For documentation, usage, and examples, see: http://maxtaco.github.com/coffee-script
For iced-specific technical documentation, see: https://github.com/maxtaco/coffee-script/blob/iced/iced.md
To suggest a feature, report a bug, or general discussion: https://github.com/maxtaco/coffee-script/issues/
DM or tweet at me with questions: @maxtaco
Or better yet, tweet about how much you love IcedCoffeeScript.
The source repository: git://github.com/maxtaco/coffee-script.git
Top 100 contributors are listed here: http://github.com/maxtaco/coffee-script/contributors