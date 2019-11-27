ICED

_____ __ __ / ____| / _|/ _| .- ----------- -. | | ___ | |_| |_ ___ ___ ( (ice cubes) ) | | / _ \ | _| _/ _ \ / _ \ |`-..________ ..-'| | |___| (_) | | | || __/ __/ | | \ _ ____ \ _ __/|_| |_| \ _ __| \ _ __| | ;--. | (__ \ _____ _ _ | | ) ) / ____| (_) | | | |/ / | (___ ___ _ __ _ _ __ | |_ | ( / \ _ __ \ / __| '__| | '_ \ | __| | |/ ____) | (__| | | | |_) | |_ | | |_____/ \ _ __|_| |_| .__/ \ _ _| `-.._________..-' | | |_|

CoffeeScript is a little language that compiles into JavaScript. IcedCoffeeScript is a superset of CoffeeScript that adds two new keywords: await and defer.

If you have the Node Package Manager installed: npm install -g iced-coffee-script (Leave off the -g if you don't wish to install globally.)

Or, if you don't wish to use npm: sudo bin/cake install

Execute a script: iced /path/to/script.coffee

Compile a script: iced -c /path/to/script.coffee

For documentation, usage, and examples, see: http://maxtaco.github.com/coffee-script

For iced-specific technical documentation, see: https://github.com/maxtaco/coffee-script/blob/iced/iced.md

To suggest a feature, report a bug, or general discussion: https://github.com/maxtaco/coffee-script/issues/

DM or tweet at me with questions: @maxtaco

Or better yet, tweet about how much you love IcedCoffeeScript.

The source repository: git://github.com/maxtaco/coffee-script.git

Top 100 contributors are listed here: http://github.com/maxtaco/coffee-script/contributors