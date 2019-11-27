openbase logo
ics

iced-coffee-script

by Maxwell Krohn
108.0.14 (see all)

IcedCoffeeScript

Readme

ICED

                                   _____       __  __
                                  / ____|     / _|/ _|
 .- ----------- -.               | |     ___ | |_| |_ ___  ___
(  (ice cubes)    )              | |    / _ \|  _|  _/ _ \/ _ \
|`-..________ ..-'|              | |___| (_) | | | ||  __/  __/
|                 |               \_____\___/|_| |_| \___|\___|
|                 ;--.
|                (__  \            _____           _       _
|                 | )  )          / ____|         (_)     | |
|                 |/  /          | (___   ___ _ __ _ _ __ | |_
|                 (  /            \___ \ / __| '__| | '_ \| __|
|                 |/              ____) | (__| |  | | |_) | |_
|                 |              |_____/ \___|_|  |_| .__/ \__|
 `-.._________..-'                                  | |
                                                    |_|

CoffeeScript is a little language that compiles into JavaScript. IcedCoffeeScript is a superset of CoffeeScript that adds two new keywords: await and defer.

If you have the Node Package Manager installed: npm install -g iced-coffee-script (Leave off the -g if you don't wish to install globally.)

Or, if you don't wish to use npm: sudo bin/cake install

Execute a script: iced /path/to/script.coffee

Compile a script: iced -c /path/to/script.coffee

For documentation, usage, and examples, see: http://maxtaco.github.com/coffee-script

For iced-specific technical documentation, see: https://github.com/maxtaco/coffee-script/blob/iced/iced.md

To suggest a feature, report a bug, or general discussion: https://github.com/maxtaco/coffee-script/issues/

DM or tweet at me with questions: @maxtaco

Or better yet, tweet about how much you love IcedCoffeeScript.

The source repository: git://github.com/maxtaco/coffee-script.git

Top 100 contributors are listed here: http://github.com/maxtaco/coffee-script/contributors

