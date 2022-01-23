Node.js module for getting and parsing metadata from SHOUTcast/Icecast radio streams.
NOTE: the server that serves radio station stream must support
Icy-Metadata header. If that is not the case, this parser cannot parse the metadata from there.
Transform stream for processing;
Transform stream, so you can pipe it to another Writable\Duplex\Transform;
metadata event triggers with metadata object;
keepListen flag in configuration object and continue listening radio station;
Map with key-value;
EventEmitter. So you can subscribe to other events;
You can install icecast-parser from npm.
npm install icecast-parser
Get your first metadata from radio station.
import { Parser } from 'icecast-parser';
const radioStation = new Parser({ url: 'https://live.hunter.fm/80s_high' });
radioStation.on('metadata', (metadata) => process.stdout.write(`${metadata.get('StreamTitle') ?? 'unknown'}\n`));
You can provide additional parameters to constructor:
url - by default empty and REQUIRED. Otherwise, you will get an error.
userAgent - by default
icecast-parser.
keepListen - by default
false. If you set to
true, then response from radio station will not be destroyed and you can pipe it to another streams. E.g. piping it to the
speaker module.
autoUpdate - by default
true. If you set to
false, then parser will not be listening for recent updates and immediately close the stream. So that, you will get a metadata only once.
notifyOnChangeOnly - by default
false. If you set both
autoUpdate and
notifyOnChangeOnly to
true, it will keep listening the stream and notifying you about metadata, but it will not notify if metadata did not change from the previous time.
errorInterval - by default 10 minutes. If an error occurred when requesting, the next try will be executed after this interval. Works only if
autoUpdate is enabled.
emptyInterval - by default 5 minutes. If the request was fullfiled but the metadata field was empty, the next try will be executed after this interval. Works only if
autoUpdate is enabled.
metadataInterval - by default 5 seconds. If the request was fullfiled and the metadata was present, the next update will be scheduled after this interval. Works only if
autoUpdate is enabled.
import { Parser } from 'icecast-parser';
const radioStation = new Parser({
autoUpdate: true,
emptyInterval: 5 * 60,
errorInterval: 10 * 60,
keepListen: false,
metadataInterval: 5,
notifyOnChangeOnly: false,
url: 'https://live.hunter.fm/80s_high',
userAgent: 'Custom User Agent',
});
radioStation.on('metadata', (metadata) => process.stdout.write(`${metadata.get('StreamTitle') ?? 'unknown'}\n`));
You can subscribe to following events:
end,
error,
empty,
metadata,
stream.
end event triggers when connection to radio station was ended;
error event triggers when connection to radio station was refused, rejected or timed out;
empty event triggers when connection was established successfully, but the radio station doesn't have metadata in there;
metadata event triggers when connection was established successfully and metadata is parsed;
stream event triggers when response from radio station returned and successfully piped to
Transform stream.