Ice helps you network your software with minimal effort. By taking care of all interactions with low-level network programming interfaces, Ice allows you to focus your efforts on your application logic. When using Ice, there is no need to worry about details such as opening network connections, serializing and deserializing data for network transmission, or retrying failed connection attempts (to name just a few of dozens of such low-level details).
You can download Ice releases from ZeroC's website. Use this GitHub repository to build from source; see branches for more information.
Ice supports the following programming languages:
Ice runs on a wide range of platforms:
master
Primary development branch (unstable, frequently updated)
3.7
Ice 3.7.x plus various patches (stable, frequently updated)
3.6
Ice 3.6.x plus various patches (stable)
3.5
Ice 3.5.1 plus various patches (stable)
3.4
Ice 3.4.2 plus various patches (stable)
Ice is a single-copyright project: all the source code in this ice repository is Copyright © ZeroC, Inc., with very few exceptions.
As copyright owner, ZeroC can license Ice under different license terms, and offers the following licenses for Ice:
If you license Ice under GPL v2, there is no license fee or signed license agreement: you just need to comply with the GPL v2 terms and conditions. See ICE_LICENSE and LICENSE for further information.
If you purchase a commercial or closed-source license for Ice, you must comply with the terms and conditions listed in the associated license agreement; the GPL v2 terms and conditions do not apply.
The Ice software itself remains the same: the only difference between an open-source Ice and a commercial Ice are the license terms.