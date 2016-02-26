Provides iCalendar (RFC5545) parsing as well as a convenient API for generating iCalendar data.
node-icalendar is published to npm as
icalendar. To install, run:
npm install icalendar
You can generate a single event:
var event = new icalendar.VEvent('cded25be-3d7a-45e2-b8fe-8d10c1f8e5a9');
event.setSummary("Test calendar event");
event.setDate(new Date(2011,11,1,17,0,0), new Date(2011,11,1,18,0,0));
event.toString();
Or create a collection of events:
var ical = new icalendar.iCalendar();
ical.addComponent(event);
var event2 = ical.addComponent('VEVENT');
event2.setSummary("Second test event");
event2.setDate(new Date(2011,11,5,12,0,0), 60*60); // Duration in seconds
Create a iCalendar collection from a string:
// data is a string containing RFC5545 data
var ical = icalendar.parse_calendar(data);
Access an array of the events defined within:
ical.events()
Several portions of the iCalendar spec remain unimplemented:
* HOURLY, MINUTELY, and SECONDLY recurrence are not implemented.
- Support for these is not currently planned, as they do not
seem to be found in actual use.
* BYSETPOS
* WKST
- This could very likely become important
* BYWEEKNO
* BYYEARDAY
* RDATE is not yet implemented
* RECURRENCE-ID and multiple related VEVENTS are not currently supported
* Documentation is pretty weak