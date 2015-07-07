#ICal Toolkit NodeJS ICal generator/updater/parser with Timezone/DST, Alams, Organizers, Events, etc. support.
100% JavaScript implementation.
Ical generator supports the following:
##Install
> npm install ical-toolkit
##Builder Quick documentation, but covers all and will get you going quick!
####Values to use: Here are the constants you can use:
#####Attendee Role
"REQ-PARTICIPANT"; Indicates a participant whose
; participation is required
"OPT-PARTICIPANT" ; Indicates a participant whose
; participation is optional
"NON-PARTICIPANT" ; Indicates a participant who is
; copied for information purposes only
#####Attendee Status
"NEEDS-ACTION" ; Event needs action
"ACCEPTED" ; Event accepted
"DECLINED" ; Event declined
"TENTATIVE" ; Event tentatively accepted
"DELEGATED" ; Event delegated
#####Methods
'PUBLISH',
'REQUEST',
'REPLY',
'ADD',
'CANCEL',
'REFRESH',
'COUNTER',
'DECLINECOUNTER'
#####Repeating Freq for event
'SECONDLY',
'MINUTELY',
'HOURLY',
'DAILY',
'WEEKLY',
'MONTHLY',
'YEARLY'
#####Statuses for event
'CONFIRMED',
'TENTATIVE',
'CANCELLED'
###Demo code, shows all.
var icalToolkit = require('ical-toolkit');
//Create a builder
var builder = icalToolkit.createIcsFileBuilder();
/*
* Settings (All Default values shown below. It is optional to specify)
* */
builder.spacers = true; //Add space in ICS file, better human reading. Default: true
builder.NEWLINE_CHAR = '\r\n'; //Newline char to use.
builder.throwError = false; //If true throws errors, else returns error when you do .toString() to generate the file contents.
builder.ignoreTZIDMismatch = true; //If TZID is invalid, ignore or not to ignore!
/**
* Build ICS
* */
//Name of calander 'X-WR-CALNAME' tag.
builder.calname = 'Yo Cal';
//Cal timezone 'X-WR-TIMEZONE' tag. Optional. We recommend it to be same as tzid.
builder.timezone = 'america/new_york';
//Time Zone ID. This will automatically add VTIMEZONE info.
builder.tzid = 'america/new_york';
//Method
builder.method = 'REQUEST';
//Add events
builder.events.push({
//Event start time, Required: type Date()
start: new Date(),
//Event end time, Required: type Date()
end: new Date(),
//transp. Will add TRANSP:OPAQUE to block calendar.
transp: 'OPAQUE',
//Event summary, Required: type String
summary: 'Test Event',
//All Optionals Below
//Alarms, array in minutes
alarms: [15, 10, 5],
//Optional: If you need to add some of your own tags
additionalTags: {
'SOMETAG': 'SOME VALUE'
},
//Event identifier, Optional, default auto generated
uid: null,
//Optional, The sequence number in update, Default: 0
sequence: null,
//Optional if repeating event
repeating: {
freq: 'DAILY',
count: 10,
interval: 10,
until: new Date()
},
//Optional if all day event
allDay: true,
//Creation timestamp, Optional.
stamp: new Date(),
//Optional, floating time.
floating: false,
//Location of event, optional.
location: 'Home',
//Optional description of event.
description: 'Testing it!',
//Optional Organizer info
organizer: {
name: 'Kushal Likhi',
email: 'test@mail',
sentBy: 'person_acting_on_behalf_of_organizer@email.com' //OPTIONAL email address of the person who is acting on behalf of organizer.
},
//Optional attendees info
attendees: [
{
name: 'A1', //Required
email: 'a1@email.com', //Required
status: 'TENTATIVE', //Optional
role: 'REQ-PARTICIPANT', //Optional
rsvp: true //Optional, adds 'RSVP=TRUE' , tells the application that organiser needs a RSVP response.
},
{
name: 'A2',
email: 'a2@email.com'
}
]
//What to do on addition
method: 'PUBLISH',
//Status of event
status: 'CONFIRMED',
//Url for event on core application, Optional.
url: 'http://google.com'
});
//Optional tags on VCALENDAR level if you intent to add. Optional field
builder.additionalTags = {
'SOMETAG': 'SOME VALUE'
};
//Try to build
var icsFileContent = builder.toString();
//Check if there was an error (Only required if yu configured to return error, else error will be thrown.)
if (icsFileContent instanceof Error) {
console.log('Returned Error, you can also configure to throw errors!');
//handle error
}
//Here isteh ics file content.
console.log(icsFileContent);
####Output####
BEGIN:VCALENDAR
VERSION:2.0
CALSCALE:GREGORIAN
X-WR-CALNAME:Yo Cal
METHOD:REQUEST
PRODID:node-ical-toolkit
X-WR-TIMEZONE:asia/kalcutta
BEGIN:VTIMEZONE
TZID:America/New_York
X-LIC-LOCATION:America/New_York
BEGIN:DAYLIGHT
TZOFFSETFROM:-0500
TZOFFSETTO:-0400
TZNAME:EDT
DTSTART:19700308T020000
RRULE:FREQ=YEARLY;BYMONTH=3;BYDAY=2SU
END:DAYLIGHT
BEGIN:STANDARD
TZOFFSETFROM:-0400
TZOFFSETTO:-0500
TZNAME:EST
DTSTART:19701101T020000
RRULE:FREQ=YEARLY;BYMONTH=11;BYDAY=1SU
END:STANDARD
END:VTIMEZONE
BEGIN:VEVENT
UID:f0e532a3
DTSTAMP:20150707T070727Z
TRANSP:OPAQUE
DTSTART;VALUE=DATE:20150707
DTEND;VALUE=DATE:20150707
SUMMARY:Test Event
SEQUENCE:0
LOCATION:Home
DESCRIPTION:Testing it!
URL;VALUE=URI:http://google.com
STATUS:CONFIRMED
ORGANIZER;SENT-BY="MAILTO:hello@test.com":CN="Kushal Likhi":mailto:test@mail
ATTENDEE;ROLE=REQ-PARTICIPANT;PARTSTAT=TENTATIVE;RSVP=TRUE;CN=A1:MAILTO:a1@email.com
ATTENDEE;ROLE=REQ-PARTICIPANT;PARTSTAT=NEEDS-ACTION;CN=A2:MAILTO:a2@email.com
BEGIN:VALARM
TRIGGER:-PT15M
ACTION:DISPLAY
END:VALARM
BEGIN:VALARM
TRIGGER:-PT10M
ACTION:DISPLAY
END:VALARM
BEGIN:VALARM
TRIGGER:-PT5M
ACTION:DISPLAY
END:VALARM
RRULE:FREQ=DAILY;COUNT=10;INTERVAL=10;UNTIL=20150707T070727Z
SOMETAG:SOME VALUE
END:VEVENT
SOMETAG:SOME VALUE
END:VCALENDAR
##Parser## Parse the ics files to JSON structures
it('should parse the content sync', function (done) {
var json = icalToolkit.parseToJSON(icsContent);
assert(json);
assert(!(json instanceof Error));
assert(json.VCALENDAR);
done();
});
it('should parse the content async', function (done) {
icalToolkit.parseToJSON(icsContent, function (err, json) {
if (err) throw err;
assert(json);
assert(!(json instanceof Error));
assert(json.VCALENDAR);
done();
});
});
it('should parse the file', function (done) {
icalToolkit.parseFileToJSON(sampleFilePAth, function (err, json) {
if (err) throw err;
assert(json);
assert(!(json instanceof Error));
assert(json.VCALENDAR);
done();
});
});
it('should parse the file sync', function (done) {
var json = icalToolkit.parseFileToJSONSync(sampleFilePAth);
assert(json);
assert(!(json instanceof Error));
assert(json.VCALENDAR);
done();
});