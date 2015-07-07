#ICal Toolkit NodeJS ICal generator/updater/parser with Timezone/DST, Alams, Organizers, Events, etc. support.

100% JavaScript implementation.

Ical generator supports the following:

VTIMEZONE - TIMEZONE/DST info. We have inbuilt timezone database, you just specify TimeZone ID and rest module will take care.

Alarms

Attendees info and state per event.

Organizers

Multiple events

Full day and repeating events

URL property

Simple intuitive interface.

##Install

> npm install ical-toolkit

##Builder Quick documentation, but covers all and will get you going quick!

####Values to use: Here are the constants you can use:

#####Attendee Role

"REQ-PARTICIPANT" ; Indicates a participant whose ; participation is required "OPT-PARTICIPANT" ; Indicates a participant whose ; participation is optional "NON-PARTICIPANT" ; Indicates a participant who is ; copied for information purposes only

#####Attendee Status

"NEEDS-ACTION" ; Event needs action "ACCEPTED" ; Event accepted "DECLINED" ; Event declined "TENTATIVE" ; Event tentatively accepted "DELEGATED" ; Event delegated

#####Methods

'PUBLISH' , 'REQUEST' , 'REPLY' , 'ADD' , 'CANCEL' , 'REFRESH' , 'COUNTER' , 'DECLINECOUNTER'

#####Repeating Freq for event

'SECONDLY' , 'MINUTELY' , 'HOURLY' , 'DAILY' , 'WEEKLY' , 'MONTHLY' , 'YEARLY'

#####Statuses for event

'CONFIRMED' , 'TENTATIVE' , 'CANCELLED'

###Demo code, shows all.

var icalToolkit = require ( 'ical-toolkit' ); var builder = icalToolkit.createIcsFileBuilder(); builder.spacers = true ; builder.NEWLINE_CHAR = '\r

' ; builder.throwError = false ; builder.ignoreTZIDMismatch = true ; builder.calname = 'Yo Cal' ; builder.timezone = 'america/new_york' ; builder.tzid = 'america/new_york' ; builder.method = 'REQUEST' ; builder.events.push({ start : new Date (), end : new Date (), transp : 'OPAQUE' , summary : 'Test Event' , alarms : [ 15 , 10 , 5 ], additionalTags : { 'SOMETAG' : 'SOME VALUE' }, uid : null , sequence : null , repeating : { freq : 'DAILY' , count : 10 , interval : 10 , until : new Date () }, allDay : true , stamp : new Date (), floating : false , location : 'Home' , description : 'Testing it!' , organizer : { name : 'Kushal Likhi' , email : 'test@mail' , sentBy : 'person_acting_on_behalf_of_organizer@email.com' }, attendees : [ { name : 'A1' , email : 'a1@email.com' , status : 'TENTATIVE' , role : 'REQ-PARTICIPANT' , rsvp : true }, { name : 'A2' , email : 'a2@email.com' } ] method : 'PUBLISH' , status : 'CONFIRMED' , url : 'http://google.com' }); builder.additionalTags = { 'SOMETAG' : 'SOME VALUE' }; var icsFileContent = builder.toString(); if (icsFileContent instanceof Error ) { console .log( 'Returned Error, you can also configure to throw errors!' ); } console .log(icsFileContent);

####Output####

BEGIN:VCALENDAR VERSION:2.0 CALSCALE:GREGORIAN X-WR-CALNAME:Yo Cal METHOD:REQUEST PRODID:node-ical-toolkit X-WR-TIMEZONE:asia/kalcutta BEGIN:VTIMEZONE TZID:America/New_York X-LIC-LOCATION:America/New_York BEGIN:DAYLIGHT TZOFFSETFROM:-0500 TZOFFSETTO:-0400 TZNAME:EDT DTSTART:19700308T020000 RRULE:FREQ=YEARLY;BYMONTH=3;BYDAY=2SU END:DAYLIGHT BEGIN:STANDARD TZOFFSETFROM:-0400 TZOFFSETTO:-0500 TZNAME:EST DTSTART:19701101T020000 RRULE:FREQ=YEARLY;BYMONTH=11;BYDAY=1SU END:STANDARD END:VTIMEZONE BEGIN:VEVENT UID:f0e532a3 DTSTAMP:20150707T070727Z TRANSP:OPAQUE DTSTART;VALUE=DATE:20150707 DTEND;VALUE=DATE:20150707 SUMMARY:Test Event SEQUENCE:0 LOCATION:Home DESCRIPTION:Testing it! URL;VALUE=URI:http://google.com STATUS:CONFIRMED ORGANIZER;SENT-BY="MAILTO:hello@test.com":CN="Kushal Likhi":mailto:test@mail ATTENDEE;ROLE=REQ-PARTICIPANT;PARTSTAT=TENTATIVE;RSVP=TRUE;CN=A1:MAILTO:a1@email.com ATTENDEE;ROLE=REQ-PARTICIPANT;PARTSTAT=NEEDS-ACTION;CN=A2:MAILTO:a2@email.com BEGIN:VALARM TRIGGER:-PT15M ACTION:DISPLAY END:VALARM BEGIN:VALARM TRIGGER:-PT10M ACTION:DISPLAY END:VALARM BEGIN:VALARM TRIGGER:-PT5M ACTION:DISPLAY END:VALARM RRULE:FREQ=DAILY;COUNT=10;INTERVAL=10;UNTIL=20150707T070727Z SOMETAG:SOME VALUE END:VEVENT SOMETAG:SOME VALUE END:VCALENDAR

##Parser## Parse the ics files to JSON structures