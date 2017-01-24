openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ie

ical-expander

by Mikael Finstad
3.1.0 (see all)

ICS / iCal / iCalendar parser / expander

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ical-expander 📅 npm version Test local branches Known Vulnerabilities

ICS / iCal / iCalendar parser / expander.

Wrapper around ical.js that automatically handles EXDATE (excluded recursive occurrences), RRULE and recurring events overridden by RECURRENCE-ID.

Also handles timezones, and includes timezones from the IANA Time Zone Database, so that it parses correctly when a timezone definition is not available in the ICS file itself. zones.json can be found here and compiled by running compile-zones.js.

Be careful as the processing done in this library is synchronous and will block the JS event loop while processing. Especially when processing large ICS files and with high maxIterations values.

Install

npm install ical-expander

⚠️ Warning: This package uses ES6 features, and might require transpiling if used in browsers

Example

Download .ics from google calendar for example.

const IcalExpander = require('ical-expander');
const fs = require('fs');

const ics = fs.readFileSync('./basic.ics', 'utf-8');

const icalExpander = new IcalExpander({ ics, maxIterations: 100 });
const events = icalExpander.between(new Date('2017-01-24T00:00:00.000Z'), new Date('2017-03-30T00:00:00.000Z'));

const mappedEvents = events.events.map(e => ({ startDate: e.startDate, summary: e.summary }));
const mappedOccurrences = events.occurrences.map(o => ({ startDate: o.startDate, summary: o.item.summary }));
const allEvents = [].concat(mappedEvents, mappedOccurrences);

console.log(allEvents.map(e => `${e.startDate.toJSDate().toISOString()} - ${e.summary}`).join('\n'));

Usage

Constructor

const icalExpander = new IcalExpander({ ics, maxIterations })
  • ics: String containing ICS data to parse
  • maxIterations: Max iterations on each RRULE. Defaults to 1000 (undefined or null). 0 means never stop (be careful!)

between()

icalExpander.between(after, before)

Include all events occuring between after and before. i.e. with a start time before before JS Date and an end time after JS Date.

  • after JS Date: Start of range. Default: No start limit.
  • before JS Date. End of range. Default: No end limit. Do not run with no end limit and maxIterations: 0

Example of events included between a date range:

range:    ---------- after |-----------------------| before -------------
event 1:                   |          start <------|------------> end
event 2:         start <---|---------------> end   |
event 3:      start <------|-----------------------|--------------> end
event 4:                   |    start <---> end    |

Example of events not included between a date range:

range:    -------------------- after |--------| before ------------------
event 5:  start <------> end         |        |
event 6:                             |        |          start <---> end

before()

icalExpander.before(before) is an alias for icalExpander.between(undefined, before)

after()

icalExpander.after() is an alias for icalExpander.between(after)

all()

icalExpander.all() is an alias for icalExpander.between()
Do not run this with maxIterations: 0

Return value

All methods return:

{
  events: [],
  occurrences: [],
}

icalExpander.component

Root ICAL.Component from parsed data.

TODO

  • RECURRENCE-ID: check that within same day?
  • Get data from moment-timezone instead?

See also:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial