ICS / iCal / iCalendar parser / expander.
Wrapper around ical.js that automatically handles
EXDATE (excluded recursive occurrences),
RRULE and recurring events overridden by
RECURRENCE-ID.
Also handles timezones, and includes timezones from the IANA Time Zone Database, so that it parses correctly when a timezone definition is not available in the ICS file itself.
zones.json can be found here and compiled by running
compile-zones.js.
Be careful as the processing done in this library is synchronous and will block the JS event loop while processing. Especially when processing large ICS files and with high maxIterations values.
npm install ical-expander
⚠️ Warning: This package uses ES6 features, and might require transpiling if used in browsers
Download .ics from google calendar for example.
const IcalExpander = require('ical-expander');
const fs = require('fs');
const ics = fs.readFileSync('./basic.ics', 'utf-8');
const icalExpander = new IcalExpander({ ics, maxIterations: 100 });
const events = icalExpander.between(new Date('2017-01-24T00:00:00.000Z'), new Date('2017-03-30T00:00:00.000Z'));
const mappedEvents = events.events.map(e => ({ startDate: e.startDate, summary: e.summary }));
const mappedOccurrences = events.occurrences.map(o => ({ startDate: o.startDate, summary: o.item.summary }));
const allEvents = [].concat(mappedEvents, mappedOccurrences);
console.log(allEvents.map(e => `${e.startDate.toJSDate().toISOString()} - ${e.summary}`).join('\n'));
const icalExpander = new IcalExpander({ ics, maxIterations })
ics: String containing ICS data to parse
maxIterations: Max iterations on each RRULE. Defaults to 1000 (
undefined or
null). 0 means never stop (be careful!)
icalExpander.between(after, before)
Include all events occuring between
after and
before. i.e. with a start time before
before
JS Date and an end time
after
JS Date.
after
JS Date: Start of range. Default: No start limit.
before
JS Date. End of range. Default: No end limit. Do not run with no end limit and
maxIterations: 0
Example of events included between a date range:
range: ---------- after |-----------------------| before -------------
event 1: | start <------|------------> end
event 2: start <---|---------------> end |
event 3: start <------|-----------------------|--------------> end
event 4: | start <---> end |
Example of events not included between a date range:
range: -------------------- after |--------| before ------------------
event 5: start <------> end | |
event 6: | | start <---> end
icalExpander.before(before) is an alias for
icalExpander.between(undefined, before)
icalExpander.after() is an alias for
icalExpander.between(after)
icalExpander.all() is an alias for
icalExpander.between()
Do not run this with
maxIterations: 0
All methods return:
{
events: [],
occurrences: [],
}
events is a list of ICAL.Event objects.
occurrences is a list of ICAL.Event.occurrenceDetails objects.
Root ICAL.Component from parsed data.