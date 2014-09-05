Automatically style components with css templates.

Installation

bower install ic-styled

npm install ic-styled

... or download main.js and include it into your app however you want.

Module Support

ic-styled doesn't export anything, it just adds functionality to Ember.Component . If using a module system, require it somewhere in the root of your application somewhere (like application.js ).

AMD define(['ic-styled'], function() {});

CJS require('ic-styled')

Usage

Given a component named x-foo , create an additional component template at components/x-foo-css , treat it like a css file. The css will be imported into your app automatically on the first instance of x-foo .

Sounds tricky but its not; here's a sample app:

< script type = "text/x-handlebars" > < h1 > Application Template using x-foo </ h1 > {{x-foo}} </ script > < script type = "text/x-handlebars" id = "components/x-foo" > I am x-foo, the main component. </ script > < script type = "text/x-handlebars" id = "components/x-foo-css" > x-foo { color: red; font-weight: bold; } </ script > < script > var App = Ember.Application.create(); App.XFooComponent = Ember.Component.extend({ tagName: 'x-foo' }); </ script >

At the first render of {{x-foo}} the {{x-foo-css}} template is imported into the app to style x-foo elements.

Overriding Component Styles

Styled injects the css template to the top of the <head> element so its the first-ish css to be applied. This means that you can override the CSS of styled components the same as any native element since your app's CSS will be applied after.

Vim Config

If you use vim, add this to your vimrc to get css highlighting for these templates:

au BufNewFile,BufRead *-css.hbs set filetype=css

I know, its been hammered into our brains not to use tagNames when writing CSS. But, when you build a component, you are creating a new custom element; you should mimick native elements as much as possible. Therefore, style it by tagName so everybody consuming your component can override styles the same way they override a <button> .

About the Implementation

A lot of questions come up, hopefully this answers them:

all styles are injected into a shared <style> tag to avoid the IE issue of only allowing 31 style/link tags

tag to avoid the IE issue of only allowing 31 style/link tags this style tag is at the top of the <head> so application CSS can override the same way they override native element css

so application CSS can override the same way they override native element css styles for a component definition are only injected once, even if the component is used several times

a comment is inserted so you can see which component injected the css

Contributing

bower install npm install npm test

