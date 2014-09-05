Automatically style components with css templates.
http://instructure.github.io/ic-styled
bower install ic-styled
npm install ic-styled
... or download
main.js and include it into your app however you want.
ic-styled doesn't export anything, it just adds functionality to
Ember.Component. If using a module system, require it somewhere in the
root of your application somewhere (like
application.js).
AMD
define(['ic-styled'], function() {});
CJS
require('ic-styled')
Given a component named
x-foo, create an additional component template
at
components/x-foo-css, treat it like a css file. The css will be
imported into your app automatically on the first instance of
x-foo.
Sounds tricky but its not; here's a sample app:
<script type="text/x-handlebars">
<h1>Application Template using x-foo</h1>
{{x-foo}}
</script>
<script type="text/x-handlebars" id="components/x-foo">
I am x-foo, the main component.
</script>
<script type="text/x-handlebars" id="components/x-foo-css">
/* I am x-foo-css, the styles that go with x-foo */
x-foo { color: red; font-weight: bold; }
</script>
<script>
var App = Ember.Application.create();
App.XFooComponent = Ember.Component.extend({
tagName: 'x-foo'
});
</script>
At the first render of
{{x-foo}} the
{{x-foo-css}} template is
imported into the app to style
x-foo elements.
Styled injects the css template to the top of the
<head> element so
its the first-ish css to be applied. This means that you can override
the CSS of styled components the same as any native element since your
app's CSS will be applied after.
If you use vim, add this to your
vimrc to get css highlighting for
these templates:
au BufNewFile,BufRead *-css.hbs set filetype=css
I know, its been hammered into our brains not to use tagNames when
writing CSS. But, when you build a component, you are creating a new
custom element; you should mimick native elements as much as possible.
Therefore, style it by tagName so everybody consuming your component can
override styles the same way they override a
<button>.
A lot of questions come up, hopefully this answers them:
<style> tag to avoid the IE
issue of only allowing 31 style/link tags
<head> so application CSS can
override the same way they override native element css
bower install
npm install
npm test
MIT Style license
(c) 2013 Instructure, Inc.