JavaScript Component Library by Instacart
Please note: We're still in pre-release stage. If you opt to use Snacks, please be prepared for breaking changes in the future.
You can use either
yarn or
npm to install Snacks and its dependencies.
yarn add 'ic-snacks'
npm install 'ic-snacks'
Snacks has a few peer dependencies required to use the library.
If you already have these libraries listed in your app's dependencies, there's no need to install them again.
For the main component library:
If you'd like to use animations: react-transition-group v2.2
Sometimes it may be helpful to work on this project locally and view the changes in another app. This can be accomplished using npm link
# From this directory
npm link
# go to the app you are working on
cd ../workspace/my_working_app
# symlink this app
npm link ic-snacks
To reverse the process, you can do the following
# go to the app you are working on
cd ../workspace/my_working_app
# remove symlink
npm unlink ic-snacks
yarn add @instacart/radium
yarn add prop-types
yarn add react
yarn add react-dom
yarn add react-transition-group
npm install @instacart/radium
npm install prop-types
npm install react
npm install react-dom
npm install react-transition-group
Using a component:
import { CircleButton } from 'ic-snacks'
const MyComponent = props => {
const doYes = e => { alert('Snacks are the best!') }
const doNo = e => { alert('Wrong choice, choose again.') }
return (
<div>
<p>Do you love snacks?</p>
<CircleButton onClick={doYes}>Yes</CircleButton>
<CircleButton onClick={doNo}>No</CircleButton>
</div>
)
}
A more complicated component:
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { NavigationPills } from 'ic-snacks'
const choices = [
{ text: 'bananas' },
{ text: 'carrots' },
{ text: 'watermelon' },
{ text: 'snacks' },
{ text: 'kale' },
{ text: 'endives' },
{ text: 'arugula' },
{ text: 'spinach' },
{ text: 'potatoes' }
]
class Navigation extends Component {
static state = {
activePill: choices[0]
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<NavigationPills
pills={ choices }
onPillClick={(e, choice) => {
e.preventDefault();
setState({ activePill: choice.text })
console.log('Choice clicked!', choice)
}}
label='Favorite healthy snack:'
activePill={state.activePill}
/>
</div>
)
}
}
https://instacart.github.io/Snacks/
Please see contributing docs