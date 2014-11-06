Ember-friendly
jQuery.ajax wrapper.
Ember.run)
bower install ic-ajax
... or ...
npm install ic-ajax
Note the
dist directory has multiple module formats, use whatever
works best for you.
AMD
define(['ic-ajax'], function(ajax) {});
Node.JS (CJS)
var ajax = require('ic-ajax')
Globals
var ajax = ic.ajax;
All instructure canvas stuff lives on the
ic global.
This lib simply wraps
jQuery.ajax with two exceptions:
request only resolves the response data
from the request, while
raw resolves an object with the three
"arguments" as keys if you need them.
Other than that, use
request exactly like
$.ajax.
App.ApplicationRoute = Ember.Route.extend({
model: function() {
return ajax.request('/foo');
}
}
// if you need access to the jqXHR or textStatus, use raw
ajax.raw('/foo').then(function(result) {
// result.response
// result.textStatus
// result.jqXHR
});
In order to test newly added code you must rebuild the distribution.
broccoli build dist
Adding fixtures with
defineFixture tells ic-ajax to resolve the promise
with the fixture matching a url instead of making a request. This allows
you to test your app without creating fake servers with sinon, etc.
Example:
ic.ajax.defineFixture('api/v1/courses', {
response: [{name: 'basket weaving'}],
jqXHR: {},
textStatus: 'success'
});
ic.ajax.request('api/v1/courses').then(function(result) {
deepEqual(result, ic.ajax.lookupFixture('api/v1/courses').response);
});
To test failure paths, set the
textStatus to anything but
success.
Install dependencies and run tests with the following:
npm install
npm test
For those of you with release privileges:
npm run-script release
Inspired by discourse ajax.
MIT Style license
(c) 2014 Instructure, Inc.