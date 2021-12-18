An asynchronous/synchronous interface for node.js to IBM DB2 and IBM Informix. Async APIs return promises if callback function is not used.
Supported Platforms - Windows64, MacOS64, Linuxx64, Linuxia32, AIX, Linux on IBM Z, Linux on Power PC and z/OS.
SQL1598N - Check here.
For complete list of ibm_db APIs and example, please check APIDocumentation.md
For Secure Database connection using SSL/TSL: Check here.
Got an issue? Need Help? : Check common issues and suggestion here.
Make sure your system has C++ compiler installed that support C++11 standard.
For non-windows platforms: gcc compiler version >= 8.4 is required to install
ibm_db. Default compiler on RHEL 6 does not have the required support.
Install a newer compiler or upgrade older one.
For Windows: compiler is optional as
ibm_db comes with pre-compiled binary on Windows64 for node.js version >= 9.x. To compile code on Windows, VC++ 2015.3 v14.00 (v140) or Visual Studio 2017 is required.
Python version >= 2.7.0 && < 3.0 is required by node-gyp. On z/OS, Python 2.7.13 or higher, but lower than Python 3.0, is required.
For Docker Linux Container: make sure you have installed make, gcc, g++(gcc-c++), python2.7 and node before installing
ibm_db. For
root user, use
npm install --unsafe-perm ibm_db to install
ibm_db.
On distributed platforms, you do need not to install any Db2 ODBC client driver for connectivity.
ibm_db itself downloads and installs an odbc/cli driver from IBM website during installation. Just install
ibm_db and it is ready for use.
On z/OS, ODBC driver support is part of IBM Db2 for z/OS 11.0 and 12.0. Please ensure IBM Db2 for z/OS 11.0 or 12.0 is installed on your given LPAR. Ensure you follow the instructions to configure your ODBC driver here.
On z/OS and other non-Windows platform,
GNU make is required to install
ibm_db. Execute
make -v command before installing
ibm_db to make sure you have correct
make set in PATH.
On z/OS only certain versions of node-gyp are supported. This was tested with:
node-gyp 3.4.0
npm 3.10.10
ibm_db: 2.8.1
Recommended version of node.js is >= V9.X. For node.js version < 9.X and
ibm_db version > 2.4.1, Visual Studio is required to install
ibm_db on Windows.
For Node.js >= V15.x on RHEL and RHEL 8.x, GCC v8.2.1 is required.
The latest node.js version using which
ibm_db is tested: 17.2.0
You may install the package using npm install command:
npm install ibm_db
You may install
ibm_db in
quiet mode using either of below commands:
npm install --quiet ibm_db
npm install -q ibm_db
You may install
ibm_db in
silent mode using either of below commands:
npm install --silent ibm_db
npm install -s ibm_db
When using
ibm_db in a package.json file, you can set below environment variables to install
ibm_db in
--quiet or
--silent mode:
export npm_config_loglevel=warn => For quiet mode installation.
export npm_config_loglevel=silent => For silent mode installation.
For Docker Linux Container, use below commands:
yum install make gcc gcc-c++ kernel-devel openssl-devel bzip2-devel
install python2.7.x
install node.js
npm install --unsafe-perm ibm_db
npm install ibm_db internally downloads and install platform specific clidriver of recent release from here.
To avoid this download, you can manually download clidriver from this location or install any verison of IBM Data Server Driver Package or Db2 Client or Sever in your system and point the install directory using
IBM_DB_HOME environment variable. If
IBM_DB_HOME or
IBM_DB_INSTALLER_URL is set,
npm install ibm_db do not download clidriver.
ibm_db works with all supported versions of Db2 Client and Server. Instead of using open source driver specific clidriver for
ibm_db, you may download and install DSDRIVER or DB2Client from IBM Fix Central or IBM Passport Advantage of Db2 V11.1.0.0 onwards.
If
IBM_DB_HOME or
IBM_DB_INSTALLER_URL is not set,
ibm_db always downloads open source driver specific clidriver and use it. Ignores any other installation.
For more installation details please refer: INSTALLATION GUIDE
IBM_DB_HOME :
USE:
npm install, the module will automatically reference ODBC driver header files under:
$IBM_DB_HOME.SDSNC.H and the sidedeck definitions in
$IBM_DB_HOME.SDSNMACS(DSNAO64C) to build the node binding.
HOW:
DSNC10.SDSNC.H and
DSNC10.SDSNMACS, you need to set
IBM_DB_HOME environment variable to
DSNC10 with the following statement (can be saved in
~/.profile):
IBM_DB_INSTALLER_URL :
USE:
HOW:
TIP:
|Platform
|Architecture
|Cli Driver
|Supported
|AIX
|ppc
|aix32_odbc_cli.tar.gz
|Yes
|others
|aix64_odbc_cli.tar.gz
|Yes
|Darwin
|x64
|macos64_odbc_cli.tar.gz
|Yes
|Linux
|x64
|linuxx64_odbc_cli.tar.gz
|Yes
|s390x
|s390x64_odbc_cli.tar.gz
|Yes
|s390
|s390_odbc_cli.tar.gz
|Yes
|ppc64 (LE)
|ppc64le_odbc_cli.tar.gz
|Yes
|ppc64
|ppc64_odbc_cli.tar.gz
|Yes
|ppc32
|ppc32_odbc_cli.tar.gz
|Yes
|others
|linuxia32_odbc_cli.tar.gz
|Yes
|Windows
|x64
|ntx64_odbc_cli.zip
|Yes
|x32
|nt32_odbc_cli.zip
|Not supported with node-ibm_db
|z/OS
|s390x
|ODBC support from IBM Db2 for z/OS 11.0 or 12.0
|Yes
Please refer to the ODBC Guide and References cookbook for how to configure your ODBC driver. Specifically, you need to:
Apply Db2 on z/OS PTF UI60551 to pick up new ODBC functionality to support Node.js applications.
Bind the ODBC packages. A sample JCL is provided in the
SDSNSAMP dataset in member
DSNTIJCL. Customize the JCL with specifics to your system.
Ensure users that should be authorized have authority to execute the DSNACLI plan. Included are samples granting authority to public (all users), or specific groups via SQL GRANT statements, or alternately via RACF. The security administrator can use these samples as a model and customize/translate to your installation security standards as appropriate.
Examples using SQL GRANT statement:
Example 1: Grant the privilege to execute plan DSNACLI to RACF group, DBCLIGRP.
GRANT EXECUTE ON PLAN DSNACLI TO DBCLIGRP;
Example 2: Grant the privilege to execute plan DSNACLI to all users at the current server.
GRANT EXECUTE ON PLAN DSNACLI TO PUBLIC;
Examples using Access Control Authorization Exit for Db2 authorization:
Define profile for plan DSNACLI execute privilege check
RDEFINE MDSNPN DB2A.DSNACLI.EXECUTE UACC(NONE) OWNER(DB2OWNER)
Example 1: PERMIT the privilege to execute plan DSNACLI to RACF group, DBCLIGRP
PERMIT DB2A.DSNACLI.EXECUTE ID(DBCLIGRP) ACCESS(READ) CLASS(MDSNPN)
Example 2: PERMIT the privilege to execute plan DSNACLI to all users at the current server
PERMIT DB2A.DSNACLI.EXECUTE ID(*) ACCESS(READ) CLASS(MDSNPN)
Issue SETROPTS command to refresh in-storage profile lists
SETR RACLIST(MDSNPN) REFRESH
Update the
STEPLIB environment variable to include the Db2 SDSNEXIT, SDSNLOAD and SDSNLOD2 data sets. You can set the
STEPLIB environment variable in your
.profile with the following statement, after defining
IBM_DB_HOME to the high level qualifier of your Db2 datasets as instructed above:
# Assumes IBM_DB_HOME specifies the HLQ of the Db2 datasets.
export STEPLIB=$STEPLIB:$IBM_DB_HOME.SDSNEXIT:$IBM_DB_HOME.SDSNLOAD:$IBM_DB_HOME.SDSNLOD2
Configure an appropriate Db2 ODBC initialization file that can be read at application time. You can specify the file by using either a DSNAOINI data definition statement or by defining a
DSNAOINI z/OS UNIX environment variable. For compatibility with ibm_db, the following properties must be set:
In COMMON section:
MULTICONTEXT=2
CURRENTAPPENSCH=ASCII
FLOAT=IEEE
In SUBSYSTEM section:
MVSATTACHTYPE=RRSAF
Here is a sample of a complete initialization file:
; This is a comment line...
; Example COMMON stanza
[COMMON]
MVSDEFAULTSSID=VC1A
CONNECTTYPE=1
MULTICONTEXT=2
CURRENTAPPENSCH=ASCII
FLOAT=IEEE
; Example SUBSYSTEM stanza for VC1A subsystem
[VC1A]
MVSATTACHTYPE=RRSAF
PLANNAME=DSNACLI
; Example DATA SOURCE stanza for STLEC1 data source
[STLEC1]
AUTOCOMMIT=1
CURSORHOLD=1
Reference Chapter 3 in the ODBC Guide and References for more instructions.
The simple api is based on the instances of
Database class. You may get an
instance by one of the following ways:
require("ibm_db").open(connectionString, function (err, conn){
//conn is already open now if err is falsy
});
or by using the helper function:
var ibmdb = require("ibm_db")();
or by creating an instance with the constructor function:
var Database = require("ibm_db").Database
, ibmdb = new Database();
var ibmdb = require('ibm_db');
var connStr = "DATABASE=<dbname>;HOSTNAME=<myhost>;UID=db2user;PWD=password;PORT=<dbport>;PROTOCOL=TCPIP";
ibmdb.open(connStr, function (err,conn) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
conn.query('select 1 from sysibm.sysdummy1', function (err, data) {
if (err) console.log(err);
else console.log(data);
conn.close(function () {
console.log('done');
});
});
});
ibmdb.open(connStr).then(
conn => {
conn.query("select 1 from sysibm.sysdummy1").then(data => {
console.log(data);
conn.closeSync();
}, err => {
console.log(err);
});
}, err => {
console.log(err)
}
);
To uninstall node-ibm_db from your system, just delete the node-ibm_db or ibm_db directory.
For connectivity against DB2 for LUW or Informix Server using node-ibm_db,
no license file is required. However, if you want to use node-ibm_db
against DB2 for z/OS or DB2 for i(AS400) Servers, you must have db2connect
license of version 11.5 if server is not db2connectactivated to accept
unlimited number of client connection. You can buy db2connect license from IBM.
The connectivity can be enabled either on server using db2connectactivate
utility or on client using client side license file. If you have client side
license file, just copy it under
.../ibm_db/installer/clidriver/license folder to be effective.
In absense of a valid db2connect license file,
ibm_db will throw SQL1598N error. Client side license file name should be
db2con*.lic.
If
IBM_DB_HOME is set, you need to have same version of db2connect license as installed db2 client. Check db2 client version using
db2level command.
To know more about license and purchasing cost, please contact IBM Customer Support.
If
npm install ibm_db aborts with "Out Of Memory" error on AIX, first run
ulimit -d unlimited and then
npm install ibm_db.
If your application is able to connect to IBM Database Server but query execution is throwing SQL0805N error, run below commands to fix the package related issues:
cd .../ibm_db/installer
source setenv.sh
db2cli bind $IBM_DB_HOME/bnd/@db2cli.lst -database <dbname>:<hostname>:<port> -user <dbuser> -passwd <passwd> -options "grant public action replace blocking no"
If above command prints 0 error at end, then you can proceed to run query. If
it reports non-zero error, open a new issue on github and share the output
of above
db2cli bind command along with query execution error.
Alternatively, if you have any other DB2 client with CLP, you can bind packages using db2 bind command too. f.e. use below command against DB2 for z/OS server:
db2 bind .../sqllib/bnd/@ddcsmvs.lst action replace grant public sqlerror continue messages msg.txt
Note: "db2cli bind" command print the logs on output prompt, so you need to redirect output to some file to capture it.
To capture logs of "db2 bind" command, you need to use
messages option as in above example.
Note: "db2cli bind" does not work with DB2 z/OS if the CLI packages (SYSSH*) were bound the DB2 subsystem is configured with APPLCOMPAT and SQLLEVEL set to V12R1M502 or higher. Tested with APPLCOMPAT=V12R1M500
Some errors on z/OS are incomplete, so, to debug, add the following to your Db2 ODBC initialization file: APPLTRACE=1 APPLTRACEFILENAME=/u//odbc_trace.txt
If you are using ibm_db to develop extension for VS Code, then ibm_db has to be rebuilt with Electron libraries. This can be achieved by running:
npm install ibm_db -vscode
ibm_db would automatically be rebuilt with Electron if your installation directory path contains 'db2connect' as a sub-string. This has the same effect as running with '-vscode' flag.
cd to
ibm_db/installer directory and update database connection information for
db2cli validate command in
testODBCConnection.sh file for non-Windows platform and execute it.
For Windows platform, update connection info for
db2cli validate command in
testODBCConnection.bat file and execute it from Administrator Command Prompt.
Script
testODBCConnection set the required environment variables, validate database connectivity and gerate db2trace files.
copy test.js to ibm-db/test directory
cd ibm_db/test
./trace test.js
trace script works only on non-windows platform. For Windows, use
testODBCConnection.bat script. You can replace
db2cli validate command with
node test.jsin
testODBCConnection.bat script and execute it.
While using ibm_db against Informix server, you may get few issues if server is not configured properly. Also, ibm_db connects to only DRDA port. So, make sure drsoctcp of Informix is configured.
If ibm_db is returning SQL1042C error while connecting to server, use "Authentication=SERVER" in connection string. It should avoid the error. Alternatively, you can set Authentication in db2cli.ini file or db2dsdriver.cfg file too.
If Informix server is not enabled for UNICODE clients or some code-set object file is missing on server; server returns this error to ibm_db: [IBM][CLI Driver][IDS/UNIX64] Error opening required code-set conversion object file.
To avoid this error, remove UNICODE from binding.gyp file and rebuild the ibm_db.
Also to avoid above issues, you can run ibm_db/installer/ifx.sh script on non-windows system.
If you encountered any issue with ibm_db, first check for existing solution or
work-around under
issues or on google groups forum. Links are:
https://github.com/ibmdb/node-ibm_db/issues https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/node-ibm_db
If no solution found, you can open a new issue on github.
If you would like to enable debugging messages to be displayed you can add the
flag
DEBUG to the defines section of the
binding.gyp file and then execute
node-gyp rebuild.
<snip>
'defines' : [
"DEBUG"
],
<snip>
By default on distributed platforms, UNICODE suppport is enabled. This should provide the most accurate way to get Unicode strings submitted to your database. For best results, you may want to put your Unicode string into bound parameters.
On z/OS, UNICODE is disabled by default.
However, if you experience issues or you think that submitting UTF8 strings will
work better or faster, you can remove the
UNICODE define in
binding.gyp
<snip>
'defines' : [
"UNICODE"
],
<snip>
When converting a database time to a C time one may use
timegm or
timelocal. See
man timegm for the details of these two functions. By default the node-ibm_db bindings
use
timelocal. If you would prefer for it to use
timegm then specify the
TIMEGM
define in
binding.gyp
<snip>
'defines' : [
"TIMEGM"
],
<snip>
When column names are retrieved from DB2 CLI, you can request by SQL_DESC_NAME or SQL_DESC_LABEL. SQL_DESC_NAME is the exact column name or none if there is none defined. SQL_DESC_LABEL is the heading or column name or calculation. SQL_DESC_LABEL is used by default and seems to work well in most cases.
If you want to use the exact column name via SQL_DESC_NAME, enable the
STRICT_COLUMN_NAMES
define in
binding.gyp
<snip>
'defines' : [
"STRICT_COLUMN_NAMES"
],
<snip>
Be aware that through node v0.9 the uv_queue_work function, which is used to execute the ODBC functions on a separate thread, uses libeio for its thread pool. This thread pool by default is limited to 4 threads.
This means that if you have long running queries spread across multiple instances of ibmdb.Database() or using odbc.Pool(), you will only be able to have 4 concurrent queries.
You can increase the thread pool size by using @developmentseed's [node-eio] (https://github.com/developmentseed/node-eio).
npm install eio
var eio = require('eio');
eio.setMinParallel(threadCount);
