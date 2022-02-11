openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ibm-openapi-validator

by IBM
0.56.2 (see all)

Configurable and extensible validator/linter for OpenAPI documents

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37.5K

GitHub Stars

277

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

21

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status npm-version codecov semantic-release Gitter Commitizen friendly CLA assistant

OpenAPI Validator

This command line tool lets you validate OpenAPI documents according to their specification, either 2.0 or 3.0, as well as IBM-defined best practices.

Prerequisites

  • Node 12.x
  • NPM 7.x

Table of contents

Getting Started

The validator analyzes your API definition and reports any problems within. The validator is highly customizable, and supports both OpenAPI 3.0 and OpenAPI 2.0 (Swagger 2.0) formats. The tool also supports a number of rules from Spectral. You can easily extend the tool with custom rules to meet your specific needs and ensure compliance to your standards.

The default configuration uses both OpenAPI 3.0 rules as well as Spectral rules. The default mode section describes these rules. Get started by installing the tool, then run the tool on your API definition.

Customization

You can modify the behavior of the validator for your project to meet your preferred standards. Specific validation "rules" can be turned off, or configured to trigger an error, warning, info, or hint message in the validator output.

Some validations can be configured even further, such as switching the case convention for parameter names. There are also currently some validations that cannot be disabled or configured to a different severity. You can see the rule associated with each message produced by the validator with the -v command line option. Rules that are not configurable will show the name builtin.

The validator also employs the Spectral validation/linting engine to detect certain issues in the API document. Spectral rules can also be configured to trigger an error, warning, info, or hint message in the validator output with the .spectral.yaml configuration file. When the validator issues a message as the result of a Spectral rule, the rule name displayed will correspond to the Spectral rule. You must add a Spectral configuration if you want to create a new rule, as opposed to modifying an existing one.

To get started configuring the validator, set up a configuration file. See the Spectral configuration section for more details on customization with Spectral.

Installation

There are two main ways to install the validator, either using NPM or building from source. Installing with NPM is recommended.

npm install -g ibm-openapi-validator

The -g flag installs the tool globally so that the validator can be run from anywhere in the file system. Alternatively, you can pass no flag or the --save-dev flag to add the validator as a dependency to your project and run it from your NPM scripts or JavaScript code.

Build from source

  1. Clone or download this repository
  2. Navigate to the root directory of this project.
  3. Install the dependencies using npm install
  4. Build the command line tool by running npm run link.

If you installed the validator using npm install -g ibm-openapi-validator, you will need to run npm uninstall -g ibm-openapi-validator before running npm run link.

Platform specific binaries

It is possible to build platform specific binaries for Linux, MacOS, and Windows that do not depend on having node.js installed.

To build these, run npm run pkg in the root. The binaries (lint-openapi-linux, lint-openapi-macos, lint-openapi-windows.exe respectively) are built in the 'bin' directory in the root.

Docker container

A community Docker image is publicly available on Docker hub.

docker pull jamescooke/openapi-validator

Once pulled, the container can be run directly, but mount a volume containing the OpenAPI specification file so that it can be accessed.

docker run --volume "$PWD":/data jamescooke/openapi-validator [options] [command] [<files>]

Usage

Command line

lint-openapi [options] [command] [<files>]

[options]
  • -c (--config) <path/to/your/config> : Path to a validator configuration file. If provided, this is used instead of .validaterc.
  • -d (--default_mode) : This option turns off configuration and runs the validator in default mode.
  • -e (--errors_only) : Only print the errors, ignore the warnings.
  • -j (--json) : Output results as a JSON object
  • -n (--no_colors) : The output is colored by default. If this bothers you, this flag will turn off the coloring.
  • -p (--print_validator_modules) : Print the name of the validator source file the error/warning was caught it. This can be helpful for developing validations.
  • -v (--verbose) : Increase verbosity of reported results. Use this option to display the rule for each reported result.
  • -r (--ruleset) <path/to/your/ruleset> : Path to Spectral ruleset file, used instead of .spectral.yaml if provided.
  • -s (--report_statistics) : Print a simple report at the end of the output showing the frequency, in percentage, of each error/warning.
  • --debug : Enable debugging output.
  • --version : Print the current semantic version of the validator
  • -h (--help) : This option prints the usage menu.

These options only apply to running the validator on a file, not to any commands.

[command]

$ lint-openapi init

  • init : The init command initializes a .validaterc file, used to configure the validator. It can also be used to reset the configurable rules to their default values.
[command]

$ lint-openapi migrate

  • migrate : The migrate command migrates a .validaterc file from the legacy format to the current format, retaining all custom rules. The new format is required - this command provides an option to keep custom rules without manually updating the file or initializing a new configuration file with all rules set to the defaults using lint-openapi init.

None of the above options pertain to these commands.

\
  • The OpenAPI document(s) to be validated. All files must be a valid JSON or YAML (only .json, .yml, and .yaml file extensions are supported).
  • Multiple, space-separated files can be passed in and each will be validated. This includes support for globs (e.g. lint-openapi files/* will run the validator on all files in files/)

Node module

const validator = require('ibm-openapi-validator');

validator(openApiDoc)
  .then(validationResults => {
    console.log(JSON.stringify(validationResults, null, 2));
  });

// or, if inside `async` function
const validationResults = await validator(openApiDoc);
console.log(JSON.stringify(validationResults, null, 2));

API

validator(openApiDoc, [defaultMode = false])

Returns a Promise with the validation results.

openApiDoc

Type: Object An object that represents an OpenAPI document.

defaultMode

Type: boolean Default: false If set to true, the validator will ignore the .validaterc file and will use the configuration defaults.

Validation results

The Promise returned from the validator resolves into a JSON object. The structure of the object is:

{
  errors:
  [
    {
      path: 'path.to.error.in.object'
      message: 'Major problem in the OpenAPI document.'
    }
  ],
  warnings:
  [
    {
      path: 'path.to.warning.in.object'
      message: 'Minor problem in the OpenAPI document.'
    }
  ]
}

The object will always have errors and warnings keys that map to arrays. If an array is empty, that means there were no errors/warnings in the OpenAPI document.

Configuration

Use these sections to customize your traditional and Spectral rules to reflect your API standards.

Setup

To set up the configuration capability, simply run the command lint-openapi init. This will create (or overwrite) a .validaterc file with all rules set to their default value. This command does not create a .validateignore. That file must be created manually. These rules can then be changed to configure the validator. Continue reading for more details.

WARNING: If a .validaterc file already exists and has been customized, this command will reset all rules to their default values.

It is recommended to place these files in the root directory of your project. The code will recursively search up the filesystem for these files from wherever the validator is being run. Wherever in the file system the validator is being run, the nearest versions of these files will be used.

Definitions

Specs

The validator supports two API definition specifications - OpenAPI 2.0, aka Swagger 2.0, and OpenAPI 3.0. The validator will automatically determine which spec a document is written in. There are some rules in the validator that only apply to one of the specs and some rules that apply to both. The configuration structure is organized by these "specs". The supported specs are described below:

SpecDescription
swagger2Rules pertaining only to the OpenAPI 2.0 specification.
oas3Rules pertaining only to the OpenAPI 3.0 specification
sharedRules pertaining to both of the above specifications.

Categories

Rules are further organized by categories. Not every category is supported in every spec - these are a superset of the available categories. For the actual structure, see the default values. The supported categories are described below:

CategoryDescription
operationsRules pertaining to Operation Objects
parametersRules pertaining to Parameter Objects
pathsRules pertaining to Paths Objects
schemasRules pertaining to Schema Objects
security_definitionsRules pertaining to Security Definition Objects
securityRules pertaining to Security Objects
walkerRules pertaining to the entire document.
paginationRules pertaining to pagination

Rules

Each category contains a group of rules. The spec that each rule applies to is marked in the third column. For the actual configuration structure, see the default values. You can use the -v option of the CLI validator to display the rule for each reported result. The supported rules are described below:

operations
RuleDescriptionSpec
undefined_tagFlag a tag that is in operations and not listed in tags on the top level.shared
unused_tagFlag a tag that is listed in tags on the top level that is not used in the spec.shared
no_consumes_for_put_or_postFlag put or post operations that do not have a consumes field.swagger2
get_op_has_consumesFlag get operations that contain a consumes field.swagger2
no_producesFlag operations that do not have a produces field (except for head and operations that return a 204).swagger2
no_operation_idFlag any operations that do not have an operationId field.shared
operation_id_case_conventionFlag any operationId that does not follow a given case convention.shared
no_summaryFlag any operations that do not have a summary field.shared
no_array_responsesFlag any operations with a top-level array response.shared
parameter_orderFlag any operations with optional parameters before a required param.shared
operation_id_naming_conventionFlag any operationId that does not follow naming convention.shared
no_request_body_nameFlag any operations with a non-form requestBody that does not have a name set with x-codegen-request-body-name.oas3
pagination
RuleDescriptionSpec
pagination_styleFlag any parameter or response schema that does not follow pagination requirements.oas3
parameters
RuleDescriptionSpec
required_param_has_defaultFlag any required parameter that specifies a default value.shared
no_parameter_descriptionFlag any parameter that does not contain a description field.shared
param_name_case_conventionFlag any parameter with a name field that does not follow a given case convention.shared
invalid_type_format_pairFlag any parameter that does not follow the data type/format rules.shared
content_type_parameterFlag any parameter that explicitly defines a Content-Type. That should be defined by the consumes field.shared
accept_type_parameterFlag any parameter that explicitly defines an Accept type. That should be defined by the produces field.shared
authorization_parameterFlag any parameter that explicitly defines an Authorization type. That should be defined by the securityDefinitions/security fields.shared
paths
RuleDescriptionSpec
missing_path_parameterFor a path that contains path parameters, flag any operations that do not correctly define those parameters.shared
snake_case_onlyFlag any path segment that does not use snake case.shared
paths_case_conventionFlag any path segment that does not follow a given case convention. snake_case_only must be 'off' to use.shared
duplicate_path_parameterFlag any path parameters that have identical definitions in all operations.shared
responses
RuleDescriptionSpec
inline_response_schemaFlag any response object with a schema that doesn't reference a named model. Even if the model is only used once, naming it offers significant benefits for SDK generation.shared
no_success_response_codesFlag any response object that has no success response codes.oas3
no_response_bodyFlag any non-204 success responses without a response body.oas3
ibm_status_code_guidelinesFlag any violations of status code conventions per IBM API Handbookoas3
schemas
RuleDescriptionSpec
invalid_type_format_pairFlag any schema that does not follow the data type/format rules.shared
snake_case_onlyFlag any property with a name that is not lower snake case.shared
inconsistent_property_typeFlag any properties that have the same name but an inconsistent type.shared
property_case_collisionFlag any property with a name that is identical to another property's name except for the naming conventionshared
enum_case_conventionFlag any enum with a value that does not follow a given case convention. snake_case_only must be 'off' to use.shared
json_or_param_binary_stringFlag parameters or application/json request/response bodies with schema type: string, format: binary.oas3
security_definitions
RuleDescriptionSpec
unused_security_schemesFlag any security scheme defined in securityDefinitions that is not used in the spec.shared
unused_security_scopesFlag any security scope defined in securityDefinitions that is not used in the spec.shared
security
RuleDescriptionSpec
invalid_non_empty_security_arrayFlag any non-empty security array this is not of type OAuth2shared
walker
RuleDescriptionSpec
no_empty_descriptionsFlag any description field in the spec with an empty or whitespace string.shared
has_circular_referencesFlag any circular references found in the API document.shared
$ref_siblingsFlag any properties that are siblings of a $ref property.shared
duplicate_sibling_descriptionFlag descriptions sibling to $ref if identical to referenced description.shared
incorrect_ref_patternFlag internal $ref values that do not point to the section they should (e.g. referencing parameters from a schema field).shared

Statuses

Each rule can be assigned a status. The supported statuses are error, warning, info, hint and off. Some rules can be configured further with configuration options. The format of this configuration is to provide an array, rather than just a string. e.g. "param_name_case_convention": ["error", "lower_camel_case"] If just a string is provided for these rule, the default configuration option will be used. If only one value is provided in the array, it MUST be a status. The default configuration option will be used in this case as well. The rules that support configuration options will have two values in the defaults table.

Configuration Options

For rules that accept additional configuration, there will be a limited set of available options.

Case Convention Options
  • Some rules check strings for adherence to a specific case convention. In some cases, the case convention checked is configurable.
  • Rules with configurable case conventions will end in _case_convention, such as param_name_case_convention.
OptionDescriptionExample
lower_snake_caseWords must follow standard lower snake case conventions.learning_opt_out
upper_snake_caseWords must follow standard upper snake case conventions.LEARNING_OPT_OUT
upper_camel_caseWords must follow standard upper camel case conventions.LearningOptOut
lower_camel_caseWords must follow standard lower camel case conventions.learningOptOut
k8s_camel_caseWords must follow Kubernetes API camel case conventions.learningOptOutAPI
lower_dash_caseWords must follow standard lower dash case conventions.learning-opt-out
upper_dash_caseWords must follow standard upper dash case conventions.LEARNING-OPT-OUT

Configuration file

Non-Spectral configurations are defined in a file, titled .validaterc. Spectral rules must be configured in .spectral.yaml rather than in .validaterc. Additionally, certain files can be ignored by the validator. Any glob placed in a file called .validateignore will always be ignored by the validator at runtime. This is set up like a .gitignore or a .eslintignore file.

The configuration file must be structured as a JSON object with specs as first-level keys, categories as second-level keys, rules as third-level keys, and statuses as values for the 'rules' objects.

If a rule is not included in the file, that rule will be set to the default status automatically. See the Default Values for more info.

For an example of the structure, see the defaults file.

The easiest way to create a .validaterc file is using the initialization command.

Default mode

The validator has a set of predefined default statuses for each rule that are used in 'default mode'.

Default mode can be turned on with the command line option -d. If this option is given, the .validaterc file will be ignored.

If a .validaterc file does not exist at the root directory of your project, the validator will automatically run in default mode.

The default values for each rule are described below.

Default values

swagger2
operations
RuleDefault
no_consumes_for_put_or_posterror
get_op_has_consumeswarning
no_produceserror
oas3
operations
RuleDefault
no_request_body_namewarning
parameters
RuleDefault
has_schema_and_contenterror
responses
RuleDefault
no_success_response_codeswarning
no_response_bodywarning
ibm_status_code_guidelineswarning
schemas
RuleDefault
json_or_param_binary_stringwarning
shared
operations
RuleDefault
undefined_tagwarning
unused_tagwarning
no_operation_idwarning
operation_id_case_conventionwarning, lower_snake_case
no_summarywarning
no_array_responseserror
parameter_orderwarning
operation_id_naming_conventionwarning
pagination
RuleDefault
pagination_stylewarning
parameters
RuleDefault
no_parameter_descriptionerror
param_name_case_conventionerror, lower_snake_case
invalid_type_format_pairerror
content_type_parametererror
accept_type_parametererror
authorization_parameterwarning
required_param_has_defaultwarning
paths
RuleDefault
missing_path_parametererror
snake_case_onlyoff
paths_case_conventionerror, lower_snake_case
responses
RuleDefault
inline_response_schemawarning
security_definitions
RuleDefault
unused_security_schemeswarning
unused_security_scopeswarning
security
RuleDefault
invalid_non_empty_security_arrayerror
schemas
RuleDefault
invalid_type_format_pairerror
snake_case_onlyoff
inconsistent_property_typewarning, [code, default, type, value]]
(list of property names to exclude)
property_case_collisionerror
enum_case_conventionwarning, lower_snake_case
walker
RuleDefault
no_empty_descriptionserror
has_circular_referenceswarning
$ref_siblingsoff
duplicate_sibling_descriptionwarning
incorrect_ref_patternwarning

Spectral configuration

Currently the validator configures Spectral to check the following rules from its “oas" ruleset:

oas2-operation-formData-consume-check: true
operation-operationId-unique: true
operation-parameters: true
operation-tag-defined: true
no-eval-in-markdown: true
no-script-tags-in-markdown: true
openapi-tags: true
operation-description: true
operation-tags: true
path-keys-no-trailing-slash: true
path-not-include-query: true
typed-enum: true
oas2-api-host: true
oas2-api-schemes: true
oas2-host-trailing-slash: true
oas2-valid-schema-example: 'warn'
oas2-anyOf: true
oas2-oneOf: true
oas2-unused-definition: true
oas3-api-servers: true
oas3-examples-value-or-externalValue: true
oas3-server-trailing-slash: true
oas3-valid-media-example: 'warn'
oas3-valid-schema-example: 'warn'
oas3-schema: true
oas3-unused-component: true

This ruleset has the name @ibm-cloud/openapi-ruleset, and you can "extend" this ruleset or specify your own custom ruleset with a Spectral ruleset file. Note that all of the rules in the spectral:oas ruleset are defined in @ibm-cloud/openapi-ruleset but only the rules listed above are enabled by default.

The @ibm-cloud/openapi-ruleset ruleset also includes custom Spectral rules, documented here. These are configurable rules in the @ibm-cloud/openapi-ruleset ruleset that are not part of the spectral:oas ruleset.

You can provide a Spectral ruleset file to the IBM OpenAPI validator in a file named .spectral.yaml in the current directory or with the --ruleset command line option of the validator.

Changing Spectral rule severity

Any rule in the @ibm-cloud/openapi-ruleset ruleset can be configured to trigger an error, warning, info, or hint message in the validator output. For example, to configure the openapi-tags rule to trigger an info message instead of a warning, specify the following in your Spectral ruleset file:

extends: '@ibm-cloud/openapi-ruleset'
rules:
  openapi-tags: warn

To completely disable a rule, use the severity of off. For example, to disable the operation-tags rule, specify the following in your Spectral ruleset file:

extends: '@ibm-cloud/openapi-ruleset'
rules:
  operation-tags: off

Since the @ibm-cloud/openapi-ruleset ruleset includes all the rules in spectral:oas, you can also enable rules from that ruleset that are disabled by default in @ibm-cloud/openapi-ruleset. For example, to enable the info-contact rule with it's default severity (warning), specify the following in your Spectral ruleset file:

extends: '@ibm-cloud/openapi-ruleset'
rules:
  info-contact: true

You could also set the severity of info-contact explicitly to error, warn, info, or hint.

Note: if you are writing your Spectral config file in JavaScript, you must install and import the @ibm-cloud/openapi-ruleset ruleset as a dependency:

const ibmOpenapiRuleset = require('@ibm-cloud/openapi-ruleset');

module.exports = {
  extends: ibmOpenapiRuleset,
  rules: {
    'info-contact': true,
  }
};

Custom Spectral rules

New custom rules can be specified using a simple but powerful yaml syntax or with custom Javascript functions. Use the documentation on Spectral custom rules in order to add these to your .spectral.yaml file.

Spectral exceptions

Rather than turning off a Spectral rule entirely, Spectral exceptions allow you to exclude some directories/files from being validated against a rule. Use the documentation on Spectral exceptions to add exceptions to your .spectral.yaml file.

Warnings Limit

You may impose a warning limit on your API definitions. If the number of warnings issued exceeds the warning limit, the exit code will be set to 1. If the Validator is part of your CI build, this will cause the build to fail.

To impose a warnings limit on a project, add a .thresholdrc to your project. It is recommended to add this file to the root of the project. The validator recursively searches up the filesystem from whichever directory the validator is invoked, and the nearest .thresholdrc will be used.

The format for the .thresholdrc file is a top-level JSON object with a "warnings" field (shown below).

{
  "warnings": 0
}
limits
LimitDefault
warningsMAX_VALUE

Turning off update-notifier

This package uses update-notifier to alert users when new versions of the tool are available. To turn this feature off, follow these instructions from the package authors. It is recommended to keep this feature on to help stay up to date with the latest changes.

License

Copyright 2017 SmartBear Software

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial