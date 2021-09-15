IBM Gantt Chart Component, integrable in Vanilla, jQuery, or React Framework.

Getting started

Documentation and Examples are available as a storybook

This project is structured as a monorepo:

Package Description ibm-gantt-chart Gantt Chart Library ibm-gantt-chart-dev Development Environment for Gantt Chart Library ibm-gantt-chart-docs Documentation and examples ibm-gantt-chart-react The Gantt Chart React Component

Contributing

Check out the Contributing Guide.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key), especially Olivier Noiret, creator of the initial project:

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!!

License

Licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.