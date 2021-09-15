IBM Gantt Chart Component, integrable in Vanilla, jQuery, or React Framework.
Documentation and Examples are available as a storybook
This project is structured as a monorepo:
|Package
|Description
|ibm-gantt-chart
|Gantt Chart Library
|ibm-gantt-chart-dev
|Development Environment for Gantt Chart Library
|ibm-gantt-chart-docs
|Documentation and examples
|ibm-gantt-chart-react
|The Gantt Chart React Component
Check out the Contributing Guide.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key), especially Olivier Noiret, creator of the initial project:
Olivier Noiret
💻 📖 💡 📦
Gilles d'Andréa
💻 📖 💡 📦
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!!
Licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.