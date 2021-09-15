openbase logo
ibm-gantt-chart

by IBM
0.5.22 (see all)

IBM Gantt Chart Component, integrable in Vanilla, jQuery, or React Framework.

Overview

Readme

@ibm/gantt-chart

npm GitHub

IBM Gantt Chart Component, integrable in Vanilla, jQuery, or React Framework.

Getting started

Documentation and Examples are available as a storybook

This project is structured as a monorepo:

PackageDescription
ibm-gantt-chartGantt Chart Library
ibm-gantt-chart-devDevelopment Environment for Gantt Chart Library
ibm-gantt-chart-docsDocumentation and examples
ibm-gantt-chart-reactThe Gantt Chart React Component

Contributing

Check out the Contributing Guide.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key), especially Olivier Noiret, creator of the initial project:

Olivier Noiret
Olivier Noiret
💻 📖 💡 📦		Gilles d'Andréa
Gilles d'Andréa
💻 📖 💡 📦

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!!

License

Licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.

