This project contains core functionality required by Node.js code generated by the IBM Cloud OpenAPI SDK Generator (openapi-sdkgen).
`npm install ibm-cloud-sdk-core`
This package exports a single object containing a number of modules as top level properties.
Example:
// this is TypeScript, since the `openapi-sdkgen` project generates TypeScript
import { BaseService } from 'ibm-cloud-sdk-core';
class YourSDK extends BaseService { ... }
This library provides a set of Authenticators used to authenticate requests from an SDK. There are authenticators for the following authentication schemes:
There are two ways to create an authenticator:
getAuthenticatorFromEnvironment function to create an authenticator from externally-provided configuration
For more information about the various authentication types and how to use them with your services, click here.
import { IamAuthenticator } from 'ibm-cloud-sdk-core';
const authenticator = new IamAuthenticator({
apikey: '{apikey}',
});
import { getAuthenticatorFromEnvironment } from 'ibm-cloud-sdk-core';
// env vars
// MY_SERVICE_AUTH_TYPE=iam
// MY_SERVICE_APIKEY=<apikey>
const iamAuthenticator = getAuthenticatorFromEnvironment('my-service');
This package uses debug for logging.
DEBUG including the desired log level.
DEBUG=ibm-cloud-sdk-core:error enables error logs
DEBUG=ibm-cloud-sdk-core:warning enables warning logs and below
DEBUG=ibm-cloud-sdk-core:info enables info logs and below
DEBUG=ibm-cloud-sdk-core:verbose enables verbose logs and below
DEBUG=ibm-cloud-sdk-core:debug enables debug logs and below
To see the output from all of the debugging levels you can use:
DEBUG=ibm-cloud-sdk-core*
The debug logger can be configured to be used for more than one library. In example, you can set a comma-separated string:
DEBUG=ibm-cloud-sdk-core:debug,other-lib:debug
By default, cookies are not supported in the SDK requests. If your SDK would benefit from this functionality, simply edit your code to instantiate a cookie jar (or instruct your users to do so) and pass it in the object containing configuration options to the
BaseService class, as shown below.
import tough = require('tough-cookie');
class MyClass extends BaseService {
constructor(options: MyOptions) {
// pass the cookie jar object or simply pass the value `true`
// and a tough-cookie instance will be created by default
options.jar = new tough.CookieJar();
super(options);
}
}
The example above uses Tough Cookie to provide these capabilities, but other cookie jar libraries can be used.
If you encounter an issue with this project, you are welcome to submit a bug report. Before opening a new issue, please search for similar issues. It's possible that someone has already reported it.
Run all test suites:
npm test
See CONTRIBUTING.
This library is licensed under Apache 2.0. Full license text is available in LICENSE.