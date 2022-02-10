IBM Node.js SDK Core

This project contains core functionality required by Node.js code generated by the IBM Cloud OpenAPI SDK Generator (openapi-sdkgen).

Installation

`npm install ibm-cloud-sdk-core`

Usage

This package exports a single object containing a number of modules as top level properties.

Example:

import { BaseService } from 'ibm-cloud-sdk-core' ; class YourSDK extends BaseService { ... }

Authentication

This library provides a set of Authenticators used to authenticate requests from an SDK. There are authenticators for the following authentication schemes:

No Auth

Basic

Bearer Token

IAM

CP4D

Container

There are two ways to create an authenticator:

Creating an instance and providing credentials programmatically Using the getAuthenticatorFromEnvironment function to create an authenticator from externally-provided configuration

For more information about the various authentication types and how to use them with your services, click here.

Examples

Programmatic

import { IamAuthenticator } from 'ibm-cloud-sdk-core' ; const authenticator = new IamAuthenticator({ apikey : '{apikey}' , });

External configuration

import { getAuthenticatorFromEnvironment } from 'ibm-cloud-sdk-core' ; const iamAuthenticator = getAuthenticatorFromEnvironment( 'my-service' );

Logging

This package uses debug for logging.

Logging is disabled by default.

Logging has been configured to use log levels which are assumed to be numerically ascending from most important to least important.

In order to see the log output, set the environment variable DEBUG including the desired log level. DEBUG=ibm-cloud-sdk-core:error enables error logs DEBUG=ibm-cloud-sdk-core:warning enables warning logs and below DEBUG=ibm-cloud-sdk-core:info enables info logs and below DEBUG=ibm-cloud-sdk-core:verbose enables verbose logs and below DEBUG=ibm-cloud-sdk-core:debug enables debug logs and below

including the desired log level.

To see the output from all of the debugging levels you can use:

DEBUG=ibm-cloud-sdk-core*

The debug logger can be configured to be used for more than one library. In example, you can set a comma-separated string:

DEBUG=ibm-cloud-sdk-core:debug,other-lib:debug

Cookie Jar Support

By default, cookies are not supported in the SDK requests. If your SDK would benefit from this functionality, simply edit your code to instantiate a cookie jar (or instruct your users to do so) and pass it in the object containing configuration options to the BaseService class, as shown below.

import tough = require ( 'tough-cookie' ); class MyClass extends BaseService { constructor ( options: MyOptions ) { options.jar = new tough.CookieJar(); super (options); } }

The example above uses Tough Cookie to provide these capabilities, but other cookie jar libraries can be used.

Issues

If you encounter an issue with this project, you are welcome to submit a bug report. Before opening a new issue, please search for similar issues. It's possible that someone has already reported it.

Tests

Run all test suites:

npm test

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.

License

This library is licensed under Apache 2.0. Full license text is available in LICENSE.