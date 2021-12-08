This component allows you to encapsulate your entire React application or per component in an iFrame.
npm install --save react-frame-component
import Frame from 'react-frame-component';
Go check out the demo.
const Header = ({ children }) => (
<Frame>
<h1>{children}</h1>
</Frame>
);
ReactDOM.render(<Header>Hello</Header>, document.body);
Or you can wrap it at the
render call.
ReactDOM.render(
<Frame>
<Header>Hello</Header>
</Frame>,
document.body
);
head: PropTypes.node
The
head prop is a dom node that gets inserted before the children of the frame. Note that this is injected into the body of frame (see the blog post for why). This has the benefit of being able to update and works for stylesheets.
initialContent: PropTypes.string
Defaults to
'<!DOCTYPE html><html><head></head><body><div></div></body></html>'
The
initialContent props is the initial html injected into frame. It is only injected once, but allows you to insert any html into the frame (e.g. a head tag, script tags, etc). Note that it does not update if you change the prop. Also at least one div is required in the body of the html, which we use to render the react dom into.
mountTarget: PropTypes.string
The
mountTarget props is a css selector (#target/.target) that specifies where in the
initialContent of the iframe, children will be mounted.
<Frame
initialContent='<!DOCTYPE html><html><head></head><body><h1>i wont be changed</h1><div id="mountHere"></div></body></html>'
mountTarget='#mountHere'
>
</Frame>
contentDidMount: PropTypes.func
contentDidUpdate: PropTypes.func
contentDidMount and
contentDidUpdate are conceptually equivalent to
componentDidMount and
componentDidUpdate, respectively. The reason these are
needed is because internally we call
ReactDOM.render which starts a new set of
lifecycle calls. This set of lifecycle calls are sometimes triggered after the
lifecycle of the parent component, so these callbacks provide a hook to know
when the frame contents are mounted and updated.
ref: PropTypes.oneOfType([ PropTypes.func, PropTypes.shape({ current: PropTypes.instanceOf(Element) }) ])
The
ref prop provides a way to access inner iframe DOM node. To utilitize this prop use, for example, one of the React's built-in methods to create a ref:
React.createRef() or
React.useRef().
const MyComponent = (props) => {
const iframeRef = React.useRef();
React.useEffect(() => {
// Use iframeRef for:
// - focus managing
// - triggering imperative animations
// - integrating with third-party DOM libraries
iframeRef.current.focus()
}, [])
return (
<Frame ref={iframeRef}>
<InnerComponent />
</Frame>
);
}
The iframe's
window and
document may be accessed via the
FrameContextConsumer or the
useFrame hook.
The example with
FrameContextConsumer:
import Frame, { FrameContextConsumer } from 'react-frame-component'
const MyComponent = (props, context) => (
<Frame>
<FrameContextConsumer>
{
// Callback is invoked with iframe's window and document instances
({document, window}) => {
// Render Children
}
}
</FrameContextConsumer>
</Frame>
);
The example with
useFrame hook:
import Frame, { useFrame } from 'react-frame-component';
const InnerComponent = () => {
// Hook returns iframe's window and document instances from Frame context
const { document, window } = useFrame();
return null;
};
const OuterComponent = () => (
<Frame>
<InnerComponent />
</Frame>
);
I wrote a blog post about building this component.
Copyright 2014, Ryan Seddon. This content is released under the MIT license http://ryanseddon.mit-license.org