About

IBANTools is TypeScript/JavaScript library for validation, creation and extraction of IBAN, BBAN and BIC/SWIFT numbers.

For more information about IBAN/BBAN see wikipedia page and IBAN registry.

For more information about BIC/SWIFT see this wikipedia page.

Installation

Node (Common JS ES5 and ES6)

npm install ibantools

Bower (AMD ES5)

bower install ibantools

Usage

See full documentation with examples on Github pages.

Node.js - CommonJS

const ibantools = require ( 'ibantools' ); const iban = electronicFormatIBAN( 'NL91 ABNA 0517 1643 00' ); ibantools.isValidIBAN(iban); ibantools.validateIBAN( 'NL91ABNA0517164300' ); ibantools.isValidBIC( 'ABNANL2A' );

AMD - RequireJS - Browser

require ([ "ibantools" ], function ( ibantools ) { console .log(ibantools.isValidIBAN( 'NL91 ABNA 0517 1643 00' )); console .log(ibantools.isValidBIC( 'ABNANL2A' )); });

Node.js - Common JS in browser

Use browserify or webpack.

Use node, not bower module.

If you are using tools that support jsnext , like a rollup or JSPM, they will automatically select right module from the package.

With TypeScript

Install library/module using npm. Package bundles type definitions and if you are on TypeScript 2.0 or above tsc will access those automatically. If not, check your tsconfig.json file.

Contributing

This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code.

For contribution details, please read this document.

License

This Source Code Form is subject to the terms of the Mozilla Public License, v. 2.0. If a copy of the MPL was not distributed with this file, You can obtain one at http://mozilla.org/MPL/2.0/.