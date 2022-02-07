openbase logo
iba

ibantools

by Saša Jovanić
4.1.1 (see all)

IBANTools is TypeScript/JavaScript library for validation, creation and extraction of IBAN, BBAN and BIC/SWIFT numbers.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

91.8K

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
ggolubic
bvego

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

IBANTools

License

About

IBANTools is TypeScript/JavaScript library for validation, creation and extraction of IBAN, BBAN and BIC/SWIFT numbers.

For more information about IBAN/BBAN see wikipedia page and IBAN registry.

For more information about BIC/SWIFT see this wikipedia page.

Installation

Node (Common JS ES5 and ES6)

$ npm install ibantools

Bower (AMD ES5)

$ bower install ibantools

Usage

See full documentation with examples on Github pages.

Node.js - CommonJS

const ibantools = require('ibantools');
const iban = electronicFormatIBAN('NL91 ABNA 0517 1643 00'); // 'NL91ABNA0517164300'
ibantools.isValidIBAN(iban);

// If you want to know reason why IBAN is invalid
ibantools.validateIBAN('NL91ABNA0517164300');
// Returns { valid: false, errorCodes: [iban.ValidationErrorsIBAN.WrongIBANChecksum] }

// Validate BIC
ibantools.isValidBIC('ABNANL2A');

AMD - RequireJS - Browser

require(["ibantools"], function(ibantools) {
  console.log(ibantools.isValidIBAN('NL91 ABNA 0517 1643 00'));
  console.log(ibantools.isValidBIC('ABNANL2A'));
});

Node.js - Common JS in browser

Use browserify or webpack.

jsnext:main

Use node, not bower module.

If you are using tools that support jsnext, like a rollup or JSPM, they will automatically select right module from the package.

With TypeScript

Install library/module using npm. Package bundles type definitions and if you are on TypeScript 2.0 or above tsc will access those automatically. If not, check your tsconfig.json file.

Contributing

This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code.

For contribution details, please read this document.

License

This Source Code Form is subject to the terms of the Mozilla Public License, v. 2.0. If a copy of the MPL was not distributed with this file, You can obtain one at http://mozilla.org/MPL/2.0/.

Gabrijel GolubićSplit, Croatia29 Ratings36 Reviews
Web Developer at SeekandHit. Studying computer science.
February 15, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

The go to library when you're working with any sort of bank accounts. Supports almost all countries but if you do happen to find some that isn't supported, the maintainer will happily add support.

0
Bruno VegoSplit, Croatia141 Ratings129 Reviews
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 25, 2021
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Love the simplicity of it. We use it on some dashboards and some backend projects. I really see no downsides with this library. Would recommend it for validation of IBANs and swift codes

0

