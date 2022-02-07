IBANTools is TypeScript/JavaScript library for validation, creation and extraction of IBAN, BBAN and BIC/SWIFT numbers.
For more information about IBAN/BBAN see wikipedia page and IBAN registry.
For more information about BIC/SWIFT see this wikipedia page.
$ npm install ibantools
$ bower install ibantools
See full documentation with examples on Github pages.
const ibantools = require('ibantools');
const iban = electronicFormatIBAN('NL91 ABNA 0517 1643 00'); // 'NL91ABNA0517164300'
ibantools.isValidIBAN(iban);
// If you want to know reason why IBAN is invalid
ibantools.validateIBAN('NL91ABNA0517164300');
// Returns { valid: false, errorCodes: [iban.ValidationErrorsIBAN.WrongIBANChecksum] }
// Validate BIC
ibantools.isValidBIC('ABNANL2A');
require(["ibantools"], function(ibantools) {
console.log(ibantools.isValidIBAN('NL91 ABNA 0517 1643 00'));
console.log(ibantools.isValidBIC('ABNANL2A'));
});
Use browserify or webpack.
Use node, not bower module.
If you are using tools that support
jsnext, like a rollup or JSPM, they will automatically select right module from the package.
Install library/module using npm. Package bundles type definitions and if you are on TypeScript 2.0 or above
tsc will access those automatically. If not, check your
tsconfig.json file.
This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code.
For contribution details, please read this document.
This Source Code Form is subject to the terms of the Mozilla Public License, v. 2.0. If a copy of the MPL was not distributed with this file, You can obtain one at http://mozilla.org/MPL/2.0/.
The go to library when you're working with any sort of bank accounts. Supports almost all countries but if you do happen to find some that isn't supported, the maintainer will happily add support.
Love the simplicity of it. We use it on some dashboards and some backend projects. I really see no downsides with this library. Would recommend it for validation of IBANs and swift codes